La actriz nacida en California, Jenna Ortega, de 20 años, fue nominada a los Globos de Oro 2023 en la categoría de ‘Actriz de Comedia’ por su interpretación en la serie de Netflix “Merlina” (”Wednesday”) que se estrenó el pasado 23 de noviembre.

El clásico personaje de la familia Addams ha enamorado al público en tan solo un mes del estreno de la serie y también de los críticos. Asimismo, la serie ha sido nominada en la categoría de Mejor serie musical o comedia. Dos nominaciones, pero ambas son significativas.

Jenna Ortega no la tiene fácil, pues competirá en esta categoría con Quinta Brunson de ‘Abbott Elementary’, Selena Gomez de ‘Only Murders in the Buiding’, Jean Smart de ‘Hacks’ y Kaley Cuoco ‘The Flight Attendant’.

Este lunes se reveló la lista de nominado a la ceremonia que se realizará el próximo 10 de enero, donde también se celebrará el 80 aniversario de este importante evento. George y Mayan Lopez, protagonistas de Lopez vs Lopez, anunciaron la lista de nominados desde el hotel de Beverly Hilton.

Las nominaciones de los Globos de Oro 2023

Cine:

Película de Drama

The Fabelmans

Top Gun: Maverick

Elvis

TÁR

Avatar: The Way Of The Water

Actor de Drama

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Bill Nighy – Living

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Actriz de Drama

Cate Blanchett – TÁR

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Olivia Colman – Empire Of Light

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Película de Comedia

Babylon

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle Of Sadness

Actor de Comedia

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Diego Calva – Babylon

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Adam Driver – White Noise

Actriz de Comedia

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Actor de Reparto

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Actriz de Reparto

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Dolly de Leon – Triangle Of Sadness

Guion

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

TÁR

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Dirección

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Martin McDonough – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way Of The Water

The Daniels – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Película Animada

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Inu-Oh

Banda Sonora

Babylon

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Canción Original

“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR

“Carolina” – Where The Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Película Internacional

Decision To Leave

RRR

All Quiet On The Western Front

Close

Argentina, 1985

Series:

Mejor Miniserie

The Dropout

The White Lotus

Black Bird

Dahmer

Pam & Tommy

Actor de Miniserie

Taron Egerton - Black Bird

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Actriz de Miniserie

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Actor de reparto en Miniserie

F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

Actriz de reparto en Miniserie

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Claire Danes - Fleishman Is In Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones Under - The Banner Of Heaven

Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Serie de Drama

House of the Dragon

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Severance

Ozark

Actor de Drama

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Diego Luna – Andor

Actriz de Drama

Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon

Laura Linney - Ozark

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily

Zendaya - Euphoria

Actor de Comedia

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Actriz de Comedia

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez – Only Murders In The Building

Jean Smart – Hacks

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Actor de Reparto

John Lithgow - The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce - The Crown

John Turturro - Severance

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler - Barry

Actriz de Reparto