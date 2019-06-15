MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 EN VIVO: hora y canal para seguir la premiación

Una de las galas más populares entre los jóvenes celebra una nueva edición. Los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 se llevarán a cabo en Santa Mónica, California, y si tú quieres conocer en vivo y en directo los resultados, en esta nota te contamos todos los detalles.

►MTV EMA 2018: mira a las celebridades en su paso por la alfombra roja | FOTOS

►MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: estos son todos los nominados al premio | FOTOS



La serie "Game of Thrones", la película "Avengers: Endgame" y el documental "RBG" lideran con cuatro nominaciones cada uno las candidaturas de los premios que, desde el 2017, se llaman oficialmente MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019, debido a la creciente popularidad de las series de televisión.

"Avengers: Endgame" buscará convertirse en la mejor película y para ello deberán vencer a "BlacKkKlansman", "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" y "Us".



El premio a la mejor serie se lo disputarán "Game of Thrones", "Big Mouth", "Riverdale", "Schitt's Creek" y "The Haunting of Hill House".

Estos son los horarios, de acuerdo a tu ubicación geográfica, para la transmisión de los MTV Awards:

Canal oficial: MTV.

Horarios por país:

EE.UU.: 9 p.m. (zonas ET/PT).

​México: 8 p.m.

Perú: 8 p.m.

Colombia: 8 p.m.

Venezuela: 9 p.m.

Chile: 9 p.m.

Argentina: 10 p.m.

Panamá: 8 p.m.

Ecuador: 8 p.m.



España: la gala empezará a las 3:00 horas de la madrugada del lunes 17 al martes 18.

SOBRE LOS PREMIOS :

Los premios contarán con Zachary Levi. La ceremonia también contará con música en vivo, a cargo de Lizzo, Martin Garrix, Macklemore y Patrick Stump.

La gala se realizará en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California, donde también se situará la alfombra roja por la que pasearán todos lo invitados e invitadas al evento televisivo y cinematográfico del año.

Los MTV Movie & TV Awards son unos premios muy desenfadados, que reconocen categorías como mejor beso o mejor lucha y, además, una de sus singularidades es que no distinguen entre hombres y mujeres en sus apartados de actuación.

Así, en la categoría de mejor interpretación en una película figuran como nominados Amandla Stenberg ("The Hate U Give"), Lady Gaga ("A Star is Born"), Lupita Nyong'o ("Us"), Rami Malek ("Bohemian Rhapsody") y Sandra Bullock ("Bird Box").

En el mismo sentido, la distinción a la mejor interpretación en una serie televisiva se la disputarán Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale"), Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones"), Gina Rodríguez ("Jane the Virgin"), Jason Mitchell ("The Chi") y Kiernan Shipka ("Chilling Adventures of Sabrina").

LISTA DE NOMINADOS :

Estos son los principales candidatos de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019:

Mejor película:

Avengers: Endgame

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Us

Mejor actuación en una película:

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give

Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box



Mejor héroe:

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!



Mejor villano:

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid's Tale

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You



Mejor serie de TV:

Big Mouth

Game of Thrones

Riverdale

Schitt's Creek

The Haunting of Hill House

Mejor actuación en una serie de TV:

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid's Tale

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina



Mejor beso:

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom



Realeza de los realities:

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

Mejor actuación en comedia:

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt's Creek

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!



Performance revelación:

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before



Mejor pelea:

Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos

Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair



Mejor héroe de la vida real:

Alex Honnold – Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby – Nanette

Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG

Serena Williams – Being Serena

Performance más aterradora:

Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House



Mejor documental:

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

Surviving R. Kelly



Mejor anfitrión:

Gayle King – CBS This Morning

Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

El momento más 'memeable':

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club – The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J's Hat

RBG – The Notorious RBG

RuPaul's Drag Race – Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail

The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence