MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: todo lo que debes saber de la ceremonia

La gala de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 se emitirá este lunes 17 de junio desde Santa Mónica, California, donde se dieron cita las principales figuras de las ficciones internacionales.

Zachary Levi, que está nominado en las categorías de mejor actuación de comedia y mejor héroe por el filme "Shazam!", será el conductor de la velada que podrás seguir en vivo y en directo desde esta nota.

Los MTV Movie & TV Awards son unos galardones votados por el público que, al celebrarse cuando comienzan a llegar los grandes estrenos de la temporada, suelen servir de lanzadera y escaparate para algunas de las apuestas cinematográficas más importantes del año.

En esta nota iremos actualizando en vivo la lista completa de ganadores:



SOBRE LOS PREMIOS

La serie "Game of Thrones", la película "Avengers: Endgame" y el documental "RBG" lideran con cuatro nominaciones cada uno las candidaturas de los premios MTV Movie & TV Awards.

La ceremonia se grabó la noche del sábado en el Barker Hangar, de Santa Mónica. Personalidades como Noah Centineo (de "To All The Boys I've Ever Love"), Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard y Noah Schnapp (de "Stranger Things"), Kiernan Shipka y Ross Lynch (de "El mundo oculto de Sabrina") participaron de la alfombra roja y la ceremonia que se transmitirá en TV en los siguientes horarios:

HORA Y CANAL PARA AMÉRICA LATINA Y EE.UU :

EE.UU.: 9 p.m. (zonas ET/PT).

​México: 8 p.m.

Perú: 8 p.m.

Colombia: 8 p.m.

Venezuela: 9 p.m.

Chile: 9 p.m.

Argentina: 10 p.m.

Panamá: 8 p.m.

Ecuador: 8 p.m.



España: la gala empezará a las 3:00 horas de la madrugada del lunes 17 al martes 18.

Canal oficia: MTV.

SOBRE LOS NOMINADOS :

Esta es la lista completa de nominados:



Mejor película:

Avengers: Endgame

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Us



Mejor actuación en una película:

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give

Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

Mejor héroe:

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!



Mejor villano:

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid's Tale

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You



Mejor serie de TV:

Big Mouth

Game of Thrones

Riverdale

Schitt's Creek

The Haunting of Hill House

Mejor actuación en una serie de TV:

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid's Tale

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina



Mejor beso:

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom



Realeza de los realities:

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

Mejor actuación en comedia:

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt's Creek

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!



Performance revelación:

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before



Mejor pelea:

Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos

Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flai

Mejor héroe de la vida real:

Alex Honnold – Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby – Nanette

Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG

Serena Williams – Being Serena



Performance más aterradora:

Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House



Mejor documental:

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

Surviving R. Kelly

Mejor anfitrión:

Gayle King – CBS This Morning

Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah



El momento más 'memeable':

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club – The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J's Hat

RBG – The Notorious RBG

RuPaul's Drag Race – Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail

The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence

PREMIO ESPECIAL:

Premio generación: Dwayne 'La Roca' Johnson.