MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: consulta la lista completa de nominados

Los MTV Movie & TV Awards, los premios de la cadena musical dedicados a reconocer a lo mejor de las ficciones en la pantalla grande y chica, realizarán su edición 2019 este lunes y en esta nota te contamos quiénes son los favoritos. Como se puede prever por su éxito este 2019, "Avengers: Edngame" y "Game of Thrones", la temporada final, parten como los grandes favoritos.
►MTV EMA 2018: mira a las celebridades en su paso por la alfombra roja | FOTOS
►MTV EMA 2018: Janet Jackson sorprendió al mundo con gran presentación | VIDEO
El documental "RBG" sobre Ruth Bader Ginsburg, la carismática y popular jueza del Tribunal Supremo de Estados Unidos, también figura entre los más nominados de los premios MTV, que desde el 2017 cambiaron de nombre para reconocer también a las series de televisión.
"Avengers: Endgame" optará al premio a mejor película frente a "BlacKkKlansman", "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" y "Us".
El galardón a la mejor serie se decidirá entre "Game of Thrones", "Big Mouth", "Riverdale", "Schitt's Creek" y "The Haunting of Hill House".
Esta es la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor película:
Avengers: Endgame
BlacKkKlansman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Us
Mejor actuación en una película:
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give
Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born
Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
Mejor héroe:
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
Mejor villano:
Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid's Tale
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame
Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You
Mejor serie de TV:
Big Mouth
Game of Thrones
Riverdale
Schitt's Creek
The Haunting of Hill House
Mejor actuación en una serie de TV:
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid's Tale
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin
Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Mejor beso:
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom
Realeza de los realities:
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Bachelor
The Challenge
Vanderpump Rules
Mejor actuación en comedia:
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt's Creek
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
Performance revelación:
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Mejor pelea:
Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos
Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
Mejor héroe de la vida real:
Alex Honnold – Free Solo
Hannah Gadsby – Nanette
Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown
Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG
Serena Williams – Being Serena
Performance más aterradora:
Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House
Mejor documental:
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
McQueen
Minding the Gap
RBG
Surviving R. Kelly
Mejor anfitrión:
Gayle King – CBS This Morning
Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
El momento más 'memeable':
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club – The Lilo Dance
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J's Hat
RBG – The Notorious RBG
RuPaul's Drag Race – Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail
The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence
PREMIO ESPECIAL:
Premio generación: Dwayne 'La Roca' Johnson.
Leer comentarios ()