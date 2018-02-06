"The Shape of Water" ("La forma del agua"), el fastuoso romance con un monstruo de Guillermo del Toro, llegará a la ceremonia del Oscar 2018 como la gran favorita con 13 nominaciones, incluyendo mejor película y dirección.

Los votantes del Oscar postularon nueve producciones a mejor película: "The Shape of Water", ''Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", ''Lady Bird", ''Get Out", ''The Post", ''Dunkirk", ''Call Me By Your Name" y "Phantom Thread".

"The Shape of Water" estuvo a punto de igualar el récord de 14 nominaciones que comparten "All About Eve" (“La malvada”), ''Titanic" y "La La Land". El oscuro relato de fantasía de Del Toro recibió múltiples candidaturas por su elenco (Sally Hawkins, Richard Jenkins, Octavia Spencer), su suntuosa música original (de Alexander Desplat) y su proeza técnica.

Los Oscar, el más alto honor de la industria cinematográfica en Estados Unidos, se entregarán en una ceremonia en Hollywood el 4 de marzo, que será encabezada por el presentador de televisión y comediante Jimmy Kimmel.

¿Quiénes están nominados a los Oscar 2018? Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios:

Mejor película :

“Call Me By Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”

Dirección :

“Dunkirk”, Christopher Nolan

“Get Out”, Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird”, Greta Gerwig

“Phantom Thread”, Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Shape of Water”, Guillermo del Toro.

Actor :

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Wasington “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Actriz :

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri” Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”.

Actor de reparto :

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri” Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”.

Actriz de reparto :

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Película en lengua extranjera :

“Una mujer fantástica” (Chile)

“El insulto” (Líbano)

“Sin amor” (Rusia)

"La herida" (Suráfrica)

“The Square” (Suecia).

Guion adaptado :

“Call Me By Your Name”

“The Disaster Artist”

“Logan”

“Molly’s Game”

“Mudbound”

Guion original :

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”

Cinta animada :

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Corto animado :

“Dear Basketball”

“Garden Party Lou”

“Negative Space”

“Revolting Rhymes”

Diseño de producción :

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”.

Cinematografía :

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Mudbound”

“The Shape of Water”

Mezcla de sonido :

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Edición de sonido :

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Música original :

“Dunkirk”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”.

Canción original :

“Mighty River”, de “Mudbound”

“Mystery of Love”, de “Call Me By Your Name”

“Remember Me”, de “Coco”

“Stand Up for Something”, de “Marshall”

“This Is Me”, de “The Greatest Showman”

Diseño de vestuario :

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Darkest Hour”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Victoria & Abdul”

Documental (largometraje) :

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"

“Faces Places”

“Icarus”

"Last Men in Aleppo"

“Strong Island”

Documental (cortometraje) :

“Edith+Eddie”

“Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405”

“Heroin(e)”

“Kayayo: The Living Shopping Baskets”

“Knife Skills”

“Traffic Stop”.

Edición :

“Baby Driver”

“Dunkirk”

“I, Tonya”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”.

Maquillaje y peinado :

“Darkest Hour”

“Victoria & Abdul”

“Wonder”

Cortometraje :

“DeKalb Elementary”

“The Eleven O’Clock”

“My Nephew Emmett”

“The Silent Child”

“Watu Wote / All of Us”