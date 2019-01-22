Nominados al Oscar 2019: lista completa de candidatos en todas las categorías

Luego de los Globos de Oro, los premios del sindicato de productores, los Critics' Choice Awards y el anuncio de los BAFTA, es el turno del Oscar, el premio más importante del cine y cuya lista de nominados fue anunciada por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas
el martes 22 de enero
Los comediantes Kumail Nanjiani ("Silicon Valley") y Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish") se encargaron de compartir la lista de nominados del Óscar 2019, donde los grandes triunfadores son "Roma" y "The Favourite", con 10 nominaciones cada una, incluida mejor película.
Nominados al Óscar 2019
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- BlacKkKlansman
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
- Vice
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
- Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
- Adam McKay (Vice)
- Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)
- Glenn Close (The Wife)
- Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
- Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
- Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?
MEJOR ACTOR
- Christian Bale (Vice)
- Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
- Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)
- Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
- Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Amy Adams (Vice)
- Marina de Tavira (Roma)
- Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
- Emma Stone (The Favourite)
- Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
- Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
- Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)
- Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
- Sam Rockwell (Vice)
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- The Favourite (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara)
- First Reformed (Paul Schrader)
- Green Book (Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga)
- Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)
- Vice (Adam McKay)
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- A Star Is Born (Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters and Eric Roth)
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Joel Coen and Ethan Coen)
- BlacKkKlansman (Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott)
- If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins)
- Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
- Border
- Mary Queen of Scots
- Vice
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)
- Black Panther (Ruth E. Carter)
- The Favourite (Sandy Powell)
- Mary Poppins Returns (Sandy Powell)
- Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- The Favourite (Robbie Ryan)
- Never Look Away (Caleb Deschanel)
- Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)
- A Star Is Born (Matty Libatique)
- Cold War (Lukasz Zal)
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- "All the Stars" (Black Panther, compuesta por Kendrick Lamar, Al Shux, Sounwave, SZA and Anthony Tiffith, y cantada por Kendrick Lamar y SZA)
- "I'll Fight" (RBG, compuesta por Diane Warren y cantada por Jennifer Hudson)
- "The Place Where Lost Things Go" (Mary Poppins Returns, compuesta por Marc Shaiman y Scott Wittman, y cantanda por Emily Blunt)
- "Shallow" (A Star Is Born, compuesta por Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando y Andrew Wyatt, y cantada por Bradley Cooper y Lady Gaga)
- "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, compuesta por Dave Rawlings y Gillian Welch, y cantada por Tim Blake Nelson y Willie Watson)
MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL
- Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson)
- BlacKkKlansman (Terence Blanchard)
- If Beale Street Could Talk (Nicholas Britell)
- Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)
- Mary Poppins Returns (Marc Shaiman)
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- Free Solo
- Hale County This Morning, This Evening
- Minding the Gap
- Of Fathers and Sons
- RBG
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
- Capernaum (Líbano)
- Cold War (Polonia)
- Never Look Away (Alemania)
- Roma (México)
- Shoplifters (Japón)
MEJOR SONIDO
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- A Quiet Place
- Roma
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- Black Panther (Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart)
- The Favourite (Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton)
- First Man (Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas)
- Mary Poppins Returns (John Myhre and Gordon Sim)
- Roma (Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez)
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Christopher Robin
- First Man
- Ready Player One
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- BlacKkKlansman (Barry Alexander Brown)
- Bohemian Rhapsody (John Ottman)
- The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)
- Green Book (Patrick J. Don Vito)
- Vice (Hank Corwin)
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
- Animal Behaviour
- Bao
- Late Afternoon
- One Small Step
- Weekends
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
- Detainment
- Fauve
- Marguerite
- Mother
- Skin
¿CÓMO FUE EL ANUNCIO DE NOMINADOS AL OSCAR 2019?
La ceremonia de anuncio de nominados a los premios Oscar 2019 se dividió en dos partes. La primera de ellas comenzó a las 8:20 a.m. (horario ET) y a las 5:20 a.m. (horario PT). La segunda parte, tras una breve pausa, se realizó desde las 8:30 a.m. (horario ET) /5:30:30 a.m. (horario PT).
La Academia hizo un streaming oficial online en vivo desde todas sus plataformas digitales: las webs Oscar.com y Oscars.org, y sus páginas de Twitter, YouTube y Facebook.
Este es el enlace oficial del streaming desde YouTube del anuncio de los nominados a los Oscar 2019:
SOBRE LA GALA CENTRAL
La entrega de los premios Oscar 2019 se llevará a cabo el domingo 24 de febrero. Es todavía un misterio si la ceremonia contará con presentador luego de que Kevin Hart diera un paso al costado por una polémica por unos 'tuits' homofóbicos del pasado.
