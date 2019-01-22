Nominados al Oscar 2019: lista completa de candidatos en todas las categorías

Luego de los Globos de Oro, los premios del sindicato de productores, los Critics' Choice Awards y el anuncio de los BAFTA, es el turno del Oscar, el premio más importante del cine y cuya lista de nominados fue anunciada por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas

el martes 22 de enero

Los comediantes Kumail Nanjiani ("Silicon Valley") y Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish") se encargaron de compartir la lista de nominados del Óscar 2019, donde los grandes triunfadores son "Roma" y "The Favourite", con 10 nominaciones cada una, incluida mejor película.

Nominados al Óscar 2019

MEJOR PELÍCULA



BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

MEJOR DIRECTOR



Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)

MEJOR ACTRIZ



Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?

MEJOR ACTOR



Christian Bale (Vice)

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO



Amy Adams (Vice)

Marina de Tavira (Roma)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO



Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL



The Favourite (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara)

First Reformed (Paul Schrader)

Green Book (Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga)

Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)

Vice (Adam McKay)

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO



A Star Is Born (Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters and Eric Roth)

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Joel Coen and Ethan Coen)

BlacKkKlansman (Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott)

If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO



Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO



The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)

Black Panther (Ruth E. Carter)

The Favourite (Sandy Powell)

Mary Poppins Returns (Sandy Powell)

Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA



The Favourite (Robbie Ryan)

Never Look Away (Caleb Deschanel)

Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)

A Star Is Born (Matty Libatique)

Cold War (Lukasz Zal)

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL



"All the Stars" (Black Panther, compuesta por Kendrick Lamar, Al Shux, Sounwave, SZA and Anthony Tiffith, y cantada por Kendrick Lamar y SZA)

"I'll Fight" (RBG, compuesta por Diane Warren y cantada por Jennifer Hudson)

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" (Mary Poppins Returns, compuesta por Marc Shaiman y Scott Wittman, y cantanda por Emily Blunt)

"Shallow" (A Star Is Born, compuesta por Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando y Andrew Wyatt, y cantada por Bradley Cooper y Lady Gaga)

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, compuesta por Dave Rawlings y Gillian Welch, y cantada por Tim Blake Nelson y Willie Watson)

MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL



Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson)

BlacKkKlansman (Terence Blanchard)

If Beale Street Could Talk (Nicholas Britell)

Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)

Mary Poppins Returns (Marc Shaiman)

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL



Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA



Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA



Capernaum (Líbano)

Cold War (Polonia)

Never Look Away (Alemania)

Roma (México)

Shoplifters (Japón)

MEJOR SONIDO



Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO



Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN



Black Panther (Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart)

The Favourite (Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton)

First Man (Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas)

Mary Poppins Returns (John Myhre and Gordon Sim)

Roma (Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez)

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES



Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

MEJOR EDICIÓN



BlacKkKlansman (Barry Alexander Brown)

Bohemian Rhapsody (John Ottman)

The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Green Book (Patrick J. Don Vito)

Vice (Hank Corwin)

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO



Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE



Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

¿CÓMO FUE EL ANUNCIO DE NOMINADOS AL OSCAR 2019?

La ceremonia de anuncio de nominados a los premios Oscar 2019 se dividió en dos partes. La primera de ellas comenzó a las 8:20 a.m. (horario ET) y a las 5:20 a.m. (horario PT). La segunda parte, tras una breve pausa, se realizó desde las 8:30 a.m. (horario ET) /5:30:30 a.m. (horario PT).

La Academia hizo un streaming oficial online en vivo desde todas sus plataformas digitales: las webs Oscar.com y Oscars.org, y sus páginas de Twitter, YouTube y Facebook.

Este es el enlace oficial del streaming desde YouTube del anuncio de los nominados a los Oscar 2019:

