La Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas (AMPAS por sus siglas en inglés) publicó este 21 de diciembre su lista corta de las películas preseleccionadas para sus prestigiosos Premios Oscar 2022.
La lista corta, conocida como ‘shortlist’ en inglés, sirve para reducir el número de candidatos para ser nominados para los Premios de la Academia y solo involucra a 10 categorías: Mejor cortometraje, Mejor corto animado, Mejor largometraje documental, Mejor corto documental, Mejor canción original, Mejor banda sonora, Mejor maquillaje y peluquería, Mejor efectos visuales, Mejor sonido y, entre las más prestigiosas, Mejor película internacional.
Justamente en esta categoría competía la película peruana “Manco Cápac” del realizador Henry Vallejo, la cual desafortunadamente no pasó a la siguiente etapa.
Los candidatos presentados en la lista corta deberán pasar una nueva votación para convertirse oficialmente en nominados, la cual tendrá lugar entre el 27 de enero del 2022 y el 1 de febrero del mismo año. Siete días después, el 8 de febrero, se sabrá la lista de los nominados, mientras que la ceremonia será el 27 de marzo.
Aquí la lista de todos los candidatos de la lista corta que fueron anunciados hoy:
Mejor película internacional
- Austria - “Great Freedom”
- Bélgica - “Playground”
- Bután - “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”
- Dinamarca - “Flee”
- Finlandia - “Compartment No. 6″
- Alemania - “I’m Your Man”
- Islandia - “Lamb”
- Irán - “A Hero”
- Italia - “The Hand of God”
- Japón, “Drive My Car”
- Kosovo - “Hive”
- México - “Prayers for the Stolen”
- Noruega - “The Worst Person in the World”
- Panamá - “Plaza Catedral”
- España - “The Good Boss”
Mejor largometraje documental
- “Ascension”
- “Attica”
- “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”
- “Faya Dayi”
- “The First Wave”
- “Flee”
- “In the Same Breath”
- “Julia”
- “President”
- “Procession”
- “The Rescue”
- “Simple as Water”
- “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
- “The Velvet Underground”
- “Writing with Fire”
Mejor corto documental
- “Águilas”
- “Audible”
- “A Broken House”
- “Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis”
- “Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker”
- “Day of Rage”
- “The Facility”
- “Lead Me Home”
- “Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day””
- “The Queen of Basketball”
- “Sophie & the Baron”
- “Takeover”
- “Terror Contagion”
- “Three Songs for Benazir”
- “When We Were Bullies”
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- “Coming 2 America”
- “Cruella”
- “Cyrano”
- “Dune”
- “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- “House of Gucci”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “No Time to Die”
- “The Suicide Squad”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor banda sonora
- “Being the Ricardos”
- “Candyman”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Dune”
- “Encanto”
- “The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun”
- “The Green Knight”
- “The Harder They Fall”
- “King Richard”
- “The Last Duel”
- “No Time to Die”
- “Parallel Mothers”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “Spencer”
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Mejor canción original
- “So May We Start?” de “Annette”
- “Down To Joy” de “Belfast”
- “Right Where I Belong” de “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road”
- “Automatic Woman” de “Bruised”
- “Dream Girl” de “Cinderella”
- “Beyond The Shore” de “CODA”
- “The Anonymous Ones” de “Dear Evan Hansen”
- “Just Look Up” de “Don’t Look Up”
- “Dos Oruguitas” de “Encanto”
- “Somehow You Do” de “Four Good Days”
- “Guns Go Bang” de “The Harder They Fall”
- “Be Alive” de “King Richard”
- “No Time To Die” de “No Time to Die”
- “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” de “Respect”
- “Your Song Saved My Life” de “Sing 2″
Mejor corto animado
- “Affairs of the Art”
- “Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice”
- “Bad Seeds”
- “Bestia”
- “Boxballet”
- “Flowing Home”
- “Mum Is Pouring Rain”
- “The Musician”
- “Namoo”
- “Only a Child”
- “Robin Robin”
- “Souvenir Souvenir”
- “Step into the River”
- “Us Again”
- “The Windshield Wiper”
Mejor cortometraje
- “Ala Kachuu - Take and Run”
- “Censor of Dreams”
- “The Criminals”
- “Distances”
- “The Dress”
- “Frimas”
- “Les Grandes Claques”
- “The Long Goodbye”
- “On My Mind”
- “Please Hold”
- “Stenofonen”
- “Tala’vision”
- “Under the Heavens”
- “When the Sun Sets”
- “You’re Dead Helen”
Mejor sonido
- “Belfast”
- “Dune”
- “Last Night in Soho”
- “The Matrix Resurrections”
- “No Time to Die”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “A Quiet Place Part II”
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
- “tick, tick...BOOM!”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor efectos visuales
- “Black Widow”
- “Dune”
- “Eternals”
- “Free Guy”
- “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
- “Godzilla vs. Kong”
- “The Matrix Resurrections”
- “No Time to Die”
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”