Premios BAFTA 2022: horario, dónde ver y nominaciones a lo mejor del cine y televisión británica

PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor documental
• The Rescue
• Flee
• Cow
• Becoming Cousteau
• Summer of Soul
• Questlove
PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor película animada
• Encanto
• Flee
• Luca
• The Mitchells Vs the Machines
PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor director
• Aleem Khan – After Love
• Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
• Audrey Diwan – Happening
• Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
• Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
• Julia Ducournau – Titane
PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor guion original
• Being the Ricardos
• Belfast
• Don’t Look Up
• King Richard
• Licorice Pizza
PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor guion adaptado
• Coda
• Drive My Car
• Dune
• The Lost Daughter
• The Power of the Dog
PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor actriz principal
• Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
• Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
• Emilia Jones – Coda
• Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
• Joanna Scanlan – After Love
• Tessa Thompson – Passing
PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor actor principal
• Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
• Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
• Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
• Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
• Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
• Will Smith – King Richard
PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor actriz de reparto
• Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
• Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
• Ariana Debose – West Side Story
• Ann Dowd – Mass
• Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
• Ruth Negga – Passing
PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor actor de reparto
• Mike Faist – West Side Story
• Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
• Troy Kotsur – Coda
• Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
• Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
• Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor banda sonora
• Being the Ricardos
• Don’t Look Up
• Dune
• The French Dispatch
• The Power of the Dog
PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor elenco
• Boiling Point
• Dune
• The Hand of God
• King Richard
• West Side Story
PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor cinematografía
• Dune
• Nightmare Alley
• No Time to Die
• The Power of the Dog
• The Tragedy of Macbeth
PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor edición
• Belfast
• Dune
• Licorice Pizza
• No Time to Die
• Summer of Soul
PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor diseño de producción
• Cyrano
• Dune
• The French Dispatch
• Nightmare Alley
• West Side Story
PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor diseño de vestuario
• Cruella
• Cyrano
• Dune
• The French Dispatch
• Nightmare Alley
PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor maquillaje y peinado
• Cruella
• Cyrano
• Dune
• The Eyes of Tammy Faye
• House of Gucci
PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor sonido
• Dune
• Last Night in Soho
• No Time to Die
• A Quiet Place Part II
• West Side Story
PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejores efectos visuales
• Ghostbusters: Afterlife
• The Matrix Resurrections
• No Time to Die
• Free Guy
• Dune
PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor corto animado británico
• Affairs of the Art
• Do Not Feed the Pigeons
• Night of the Living Dread
PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor cortometraje británico
• Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
• Stuffed
• The Palace
• Femme
• The Black Cop
Premios BAFTA 2022 EN VIVO: este domingo 13 de marzo se llevará a cabo la premiación que se encuentra a cargo de la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión.
Conoce la lista de ganadores y el minuto a minuto del evento desde las 19:00 horas Reino Unido a través de este directo de El Comercio.
PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor película no inglesa
• The Worst Person in the World
• Petite Maman
• Parallel Mothers
• The Hand of God
• Drive My Car