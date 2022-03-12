Premios BAFTA 2022: horario, dónde ver y nominaciones a lo mejor del cine y televisión británica

La Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión tendrá lugar este domingo 13 de marzo desde las 19:00 horas Reino Unido. Te invitamos a conocer a los ganadores de las diferentes categorías en este minuto a minuto.

Premios BAFTA 2022 EN VIVO: sigue aquí la premiación a lo mejor del cine y televisión británica. FOTO: composición Instagram @bafta
Redacción EC
16:26 |

PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor película no inglesa

• The Worst Person in the World
• Petite Maman
• Parallel Mothers
• The Hand of God
• Drive My Car

16:25 |

PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor documental

• The Rescue
• Flee
• Cow
• Becoming Cousteau
• Summer of Soul
• Questlove

16:24 |

PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor película animada

• Encanto
• Flee
• Luca
• The Mitchells Vs the Machines

16:23 |

PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor director

• Aleem Khan – After Love
• Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
• Audrey Diwan – Happening
• Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
• Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
• Julia Ducournau – Titane

16:17 |

PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor guion original

• Being the Ricardos
• Belfast
• Don’t Look Up
• King Richard
• Licorice Pizza

16:16 |

PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor guion adaptado

• Coda
• Drive My Car
• Dune
• The Lost Daughter
• The Power of the Dog

16:15 |

PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor actriz principal

• Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
• Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
• Emilia Jones – Coda
• Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
• Joanna Scanlan – After Love
• Tessa Thompson – Passing

16:13 |

PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor actor principal

• Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
• Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
• Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
• Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
• Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
• Will Smith – King Richard

16:11 |

PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor actriz de reparto

• Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
• Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
• Ariana Debose – West Side Story
• Ann Dowd – Mass
• Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
• Ruth Negga – Passing

16:09 |

PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor actor de reparto

• Mike Faist – West Side Story
• Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
• Troy Kotsur – Coda
• Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
• Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
• Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

16:07 |

PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor banda sonora

• Being the Ricardos
• Don’t Look Up
• Dune
• The French Dispatch
• The Power of the Dog

16:06 |

PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor elenco

• Boiling Point
• Dune
• The Hand of God
• King Richard
• West Side Story

16:06 |

PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor cinematografía

• Dune
• Nightmare Alley
• No Time to Die
• The Power of the Dog
• The Tragedy of Macbeth

16:05 |

PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor edición

• Belfast
• Dune
• Licorice Pizza
• No Time to Die
• Summer of Soul

16:03 |

PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor diseño de producción

• Cyrano
• Dune
• The French Dispatch
• Nightmare Alley
• West Side Story

16:02 |

PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor diseño de vestuario

• Cruella
• Cyrano
• Dune
• The French Dispatch
• Nightmare Alley

15:59 |

PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor maquillaje y peinado

• Cruella
• Cyrano
• Dune
• The Eyes of Tammy Faye
• House of Gucci

15:58 |

PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor sonido

• Dune
• Last Night in Soho
• No Time to Die
• A Quiet Place Part II
• West Side Story

15:56 |

PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejores efectos visuales

• Ghostbusters: Afterlife
• The Matrix Resurrections
• No Time to Die
• Free Guy
• Dune

15:55 |

PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor corto animado británico

• Affairs of the Art
• Do Not Feed the Pigeons
• Night of the Living Dread

15:54 |

PREMIOS BAFTA 2022 | Mejor cortometraje británico

• Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
• Stuffed
• The Palace
• Femme
• The Black Cop

15:49 |

