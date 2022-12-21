La Academia de las Artes y de las Ciencias Cinematográficas reveló este miércoles 21 de diciembre la ´shortlist´ en diez importantes categorías de los Premios Oscar 2023. La gala principal se realizará el próximo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos).
La Academia ha adelantado los nominados en contiendas como Mejor largometraje documental, Mejor película internacional, Mejor canción original, Mejor cortometraje de animación, Mejor sonido y Mejores efectos visuales.
La precandidata peruana al Premio Oscar 2023 “El corazón de la luna”, del director Aldo Salvini, no consiguió ser nominada en esta edición, pese a la campaña realizada en Los Ángeles. La cinta nacional había sido propuesta en la categoría de Mejor película internacional.
Esta es la lista completa de los nominados en las categorías reveladas por la Academia:
Mejor largometraje documental
- “All That Breathes”
- “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
- “Bad Axe”
- “Children of the Mist”
- “Descendant”
- “Fire of Love”
- “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”
- “Hidden Letters”
- “A House Made of Splinters”
- “The Janes”
- “Last Flight Home”
- “Moonage Daydream”
- “Navalny”
- “Retrograde”
- “The Territory”
Mejor cortometraje documental
- “American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton”
- “Anastasia”
- “Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison”
- “As Far as They Can Run”
- “The Elephant Whisperers”
- “The Flagmakers”
- “Happiness Is £4 Million”
- “Haulout”
- “Holding Moses”
- “How Do You Measure a Year?”
- “The Martha Mitchell Effect”
- “Nuisance Bear”
- “Shut Up and Paint”
- “Stranger at the Gate”
- “38 at the Garden”
Mejor película internacional
- Argentina, “Argentina, 1985″
- Austria, “Corsage”
- Belgium, “Close”
- Cambodia, “Return to Seoul”
- Denmark, “Holy Spider”
- France, “Saint Omer”
- Germany, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- India, “Last Film Show”
- Ireland, “The Quiet Girl”
- Mexico, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
- Morocco, “The Blue Caftan”
- Pakistan, “Joyland”
- Poland, “EO”
- South Korea, “Decision to Leave”
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Amsterdam”
- “Babylon”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Blonde”
- “Crimes of the Future”
- “Elvis”
- “Emancipation”
- “The Whale”
Mejor score original
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Babylon”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Devotion”
- “Don’t Worry Darling”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- “Nope”
- “She Said”
- “The Woman King”
- “Women Talking”
Mejor canción original
- “Time” de “Amsterdam”
- “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” de “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Lift Me Up” de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “This Is A Life” de “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “Ciao Papa” de “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- “Til You’re Home” de “A Man Called Otto”
- “Naatu Naatu” de “RRR”
- “My Mind & Me” de “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”
- “Good Afternoon” de “Spirited”
- “Applause” de “Tell It like a Woman”
- “Stand Up” de “Till”
- “Hold My Hand” de “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Dust & Ash” de “The Voice of Dust and Ash”
- “Carolina” de “Where the Crawdads Sing”
- “New Body Rhumba” de “White Noise”
Mejor cortometraje de animación
- “Black Slide”
- “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
- “The Debutante”
- “The Flying Sailor”
- “The Garbage Man”
- “Ice Merchants”
- “It’s Nice in Here”
- “More than I Want to Remember”
- “My Year of Dicks”
- “New Moon”
- “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”
- “Passenger”
- “Save Ralph”
- “Sierra”
- “Steakhouse”
Mejor cortometraje de acción ´live-action´
- “All in Favor”
- “Almost Home”
- “An Irish Goodbye”
- “Ivalu”
- “Le Pupille”
- “The Lone Wolf”
- “Nakam”
- “Night Ride”
- “Plastic Killer”
- “The Red Suitcase”
- “The Right Words”
- “Sideral”
- “The Treatment”
- “Tula”
- “Warsha”
Mejor sonido
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Babylon”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- “Moonage Daydream”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Mejores efectos visuales
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
- “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”
- “Jurassic World Dominion”
- “Nope”
- “Thirteen Lives”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
