Los tradicionales Premios Razzies se darán este 8 de febrero, una ceremonia que busca premiar a lo “peor” de la industria cinematográfica del año.
Entre las películas de la lista se encuentra “Cats”, “Rambo”, “Hellboy”, mientras que entre los actores nominados figuran Matthew MacConaughey, Sylvester Stallone y Keanu Reeves. Los resultados se conocerán antes de los Oscar.
Revisa aquí la lista completa:
PEOR PELÍCULA
Godzilla: King of monsters
Cats
The Sea Of Temptation
Madea’s funeral
The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
Reproduction
Rambo: Last blood
Glass
Fanatic
Hellboy
Zeroville
PEOR ACTOR
Gerard Butler — Falling angel
Matthew McConaughey — The Sea Of Temptation
James McAvoy — Glass
Keanu Reeves — Reproduction
Sylvester Stallone — Rambo: Last blood
John Travolta — Fanatic
James Franco — Zeroville
David Harbour — Hellboy
PEOR ACTRIZ
Hilary Duff — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
Milla Jovovich — Hellboy
Demi Moore — Corporate animals
Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral
Rebel Wilson — The Swindler
Megan Fox — Zeroville
Anne Hathaway — The Scammer / The Sea Of Temptation
Francesca Hayward — Cats
PEOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
Kyle Chandler — Godzilla, King of monsters
James Corden — Cats
Charles Dance — Godzilla, King of monsters
Oscar Jaenada — Rambo: Last Blood
Michael Madsen — Trade Paint
Sergio Peris-Mencheta — Rambo: Last Blood
Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral (as “Joe”)
Tyler Perry’s — Madea’s funeral (as “uncle Heathrow”)
Seth Rogen — Zeroville
Bruce Willis — Glass
PEOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
Jessica Chastain — X-Men: The Dark Phoenix
Cassie Davis — Madea’s funeral
Judi Dench — Cats
Lydia Hearst — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
Sasha Lane — Hellboy
Patrice — Madea’s funeral
Fenessa Pineda — Rambo: Last Blood
Rebel Wilson — Cats
PEOR DIRECTOR
Andrea Berloff — Hell’s kitchen
Adrian grünberg — Rambo: Last blood
Michael Doherty — Godzilla: King of monsters
Fred Durst — Fanatic
Neil Marshall — Hellboy
Daniel Farrands — The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
James Franco — Zeroville
Noah Hawley — Lucy in the sky
Tom Hooper — Cats
M. Night Shyamalan — Glass
PEOR GUIÓN
Hell’s kitchen
Godzilla: King of monsters
Cats
Lucy in the sky
The Ghosts Of Sharon Tate
Madea’s funeral
Rambo: Last blood
Glass
Hellboy
Goldfinch
PEOR REMAKE O SECUELA
Godzilla: King of monsters
X-Men: The Dark Phoenix
Falling angel
Madea’s funeral
Rambo: Last blood
Glass
Hellboy
PEOR DÚO EN PANTALLA
Dos personas-gato / Cats
Jason Derulo / Cats
Megan Fox y James Franco / Zeroville
Godzilla / Godzilla: King of monsters
David harbour y Milla Jovovich / Hellboy
Anne Hathaway y Matthew McConaughey / The Sea Of Temptation
Tyler Perry y Tyler Perry / Madea’s funeral
Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last blood