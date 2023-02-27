Este 26 de febrero se dio a conocer a los ganadores de los SAG Awards 2023, los premios anuales del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla. La película “Everything Everywhere All At Once” se convirtió en la favorita de la gala con cuatro de los cinco premios a los que estaba nominado. De esta manera, el filme dirigido por Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert parte como favorita a la próxima gala de los Oscar 2023.
En las categorías de televisión, la serie “Abbott Elementary” se coronó con el premio a Mejor elenco en una serie animada, mientras “The White Lotus” obtuvo el premio a Mejor elenco en una serie dramática.
A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores:
CINE
Mejor elenco
- “Babylon”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (GANADOR)
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Women Talking”.
Mejor actor
- Austin Butler, “Elvis”
- Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” (GANADOR)
- Bill Nighy, “Living”
- Adam Sandler, “Hustler”
Mejor actriz
- Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
- Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
- Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
- Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”
- Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (GANADORA)
Mejor actor de reparto
- Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”
- Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (GANADOR)
- Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- Hong Chau, “The Whale”
- Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (GANADORA)
- Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mejor elenco de dobles
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Top Gun: Maverick” (GANADOR)
- “The Woman King”
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor elenco de drama
- “Better Call Saul”
- “The Crown”
- “Ozark”
- “Severance”
- “The White Lotus” (GANADOR)
Mejor elenco de comedia
- “Abbott Elementary” (GANADOR)
- “Barry”
- “The Bear”
- “Hacks”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
Mejor actriz en una serie de drama
- Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (GANADORA)
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
- Julia Garner, “Ozark”
- Laura Linney, “Ozark”
- Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Mejor actor en una serie de drama
- Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (GANADOR)
- Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks” (GANADORA)
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
- Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (GANADOR)
Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV
- Steve Carell, “The Patient”
- Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”
- Sam Elliot, “1883″ (GANADOR)
- Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
- Evan Peters, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV
- Emily Blunt, “The English”
- Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy” (GANADORA)
- Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
- Niecy Nash-Betts, “”Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Amy Seyfried, “The Dropout”
Mejor elenco de dobles
- “Andor”
- “The Boys”
- “House of the Dragon”
- “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”
- “Stranger Things” (GANADOR)
