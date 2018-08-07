Teen Choice Awards 2018: esta es la lista completa de nominados

Los Teen Choice Awards 2018 presentaron su lista completa de nominados. Y entre los principales nombres en carrera a sus categorías de cine, música y TV, destacan la cinta "Avengers: Infinity War", con siete menciones, la rapera Cardi B con seis, y las series "Riverdale" y "Shadowhunters" con cinco cada una.
Otros de sus principales nominados son las películas "Star Wars: El último jedi" y "Pantera Negra", cada uno con seis menciones, además de las series "Stranger Things", "The Flash" y Jane the Virgin", con tres cada uno, y las estrellas pop Drake, Cardi B y Ed Sheeran.
Khalid, Meghan Trainor y más actuarán en la gala de los Teen Choice, conducida por Nick Cannon y Lele Pons. El evento será transmitido en vivo este domingo 12 de agosto por la cadena FOX en Estados Unidos, y en otros territorios a través de Warner Channel.
Entre más de 90 categorías a lo más popular de la música, cine, series y el mundo digital, mira aquí la lista completa de los nominados a los Teen Choice Awards 2018.
MÚSICA
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN POP (#ChoicePopSong)
Delicate – Taylor Swift
Don't Go Breaking My Heart – The Backstreet Boys
In My Blood – Shawn Mendes
No Excuses – Meghan Trainor
No Tears Left to Cry – Ariana Grande
This Is Me – Keala Settle & "The Greatest Showman" Ensemble
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN COUNTRY (#ChoiceCountrySong)
Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood
Heaven – Kane Brown
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
Mercy – Brett Young
Most People Are Good – Luke Bryan
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ELECTRÓNICA/DANCE (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)
All Night – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui
Friends – Marshmello & Anne–Marie
One Kiss – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
Perfect – Topic & Ally Brooke
Solo – Clean Bandit (feat. Demi Lovato)
The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN LATINA (#ChoiceLatinSong)
Boom Boom – RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana&Dinah Jane
Dinero – Jennifer Lopez (feat. DJ Khaled, Cardi B)
Échame La Culpa – Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato
Familiar – Liam Payne & J Balvin
Hey DJ – CNCO, Yandel
Mi Gente – J Balvin, Willy William
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN R&B/HIP-HOP (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)
All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Finesse (Remix) – Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B)
God's Plan – Drake
Let You Down – NF
Love Lies – Khalid & Normani
This Is America – Childish Gambino
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ROCK/ALTERNATIVO (#ChoiceRockSong)
Alone – Halsey (feat. Big Sean & Stefflon Don)
Hard Times – Paramore
High Hopes – Panic! At the Disco
No Roots – Alice Merton
Sit Next to Me – Foster the People
Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons
ELECCIÓN NUEVO ARTISTA (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)
Bazzi
Khalid
Lauv
Logic
Marshmello
SZA
ELECCIÓN PRÓXIMA TENDENCIA (#ChoiceNextBigThing)
Blackpink
Jackson Wang
Jacob Sartorius
MattyBRaps
NCT
Stray
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA INTERNACIONAL (#ChoiceInternationalArtist)
Blackpink
BTS
CNCO
EXO
GOT7
Super Junior
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO (#ChoiceMaleArtist)
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Louis Tomlinson
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA FEMENINA (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Demi Lovato
Dua Lipa
Taylor Swift
ELECCIÓN GRUPO (#ChoiceMusicGroup)
5 Seconds of Summer
Fifth Harmony
Florida Georgia Line
Maroon 5
Migos
Why Don't We
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA COUNTRY (#ChoiceCountryArtist)
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA ELECTRÓNICA/DANCE (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)
Calvin Harris
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
The Chainsmokers
Zedd
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA LATINO (#ChoiceLatinArtist)
Becky G
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA R&B/HIP-HOP (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
Khalid
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA ROCK (#ChoiceRockArtist)
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At the Disco
Paramore
Portugal. The Man
twenty one pilots
X Ambassadors
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ARTISTA FEMENINA (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)
Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left To Cry"
Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – "Havana"
Demi Lovato – "Sorry Not Sorry"
Dua Lipa – "New Rules"
Halsey – "Bad at Love"
Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do"
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)
Charlie Puth – "Attention"
Childish Gambino – "This Is America"
Drake – "God's Plan"
Ed Sheeran – "Perfect"
Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – "Say Something"
Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – "Love."
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN GRUPO (#ChoiceSongGroup)
5 Seconds of Summer – "Youngblood"
Imagine Dragons – "Whatever It Takes"
Maroon 5 – "Wait"
Panic! At the Disco – "Say Amen (Saturday Night)"
Portugal. The Man – "Feel It Still"
Why Don't We – "Trust Fund Baby"
ELECCIÓN COLABORACIÓN (#ChoiceCollaboration)
Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – "Meant to Be"
Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – "Finesse (Remix)"
Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – "End Game"
The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – "Pray for Me" ("Black Panther" soundtrack)
Zac Efron & Zendaya – "Rewrite the Stars" ("The Greatest Showman" soundtrack)
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – "The Middle"
CINE Y TV
ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionMovie)
"Avengers: Infinity War"
"Justice League"
"Maze Runner: The Death Cure"
"Pacific Rim: Uprising"
"Tomb Raider"
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)
Chris Evans – "Avengers: Infinity War"
Dylan O'Brien – "Maze Runner: The Death Cure"
Henry Cavill – "Justice League"
John Boyega – "Pacific Rim: Uprising"
Robert Downey Jr. – "Avengers: Infinity War"
Tom Holland – "Avengers: Infinity War"
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)
Alicia Vikander – "Tomb Raider"
Amy Adams – "Justice League"
Elizabeth Olsen – "Avengers: Infinity War"
Gal Gadot – "Justice League"
Scarlett Johansson – "Avengers: Infinity War"
Zoe Saldana – "Avengers: Infinity War"
ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA CIENCIA FICCIÓN (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)
"Black Panther"
"Blade Runner 2049"
"Rampage"
"Ready Player One"
"Thor: Ragnarok"
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE CIENCIA FICCIÓN (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)
Chadwick Boseman – "Black Panther"
Chris Hemsworth – "Thor: Ragnarok"
Dwayne Johnson – "Rampage"
Mark Ruffalo – "Thor: Ragnarok"
Ryan Gosling – "Blade Runner 2049"
Tye Sheridan – "Ready Player One"
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE CIENCIA FICCIÓN (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)
Danai Gurira – "Black Panther"
Letitia Wright – "Black Panther"
Lupita Nyong'o – "Black Panther"
Naomie Harris – "Rampage"
Olivia Cooke – "Ready Player One"
Tessa Thompson – "Thor: Ragnarok"
ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE FANTASÍA (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)
"A Wrinkle in Time"
"Coco"
"Peter Rabbit"
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE FANTASÍA (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)
Anthony Gonzalez – "Coco"
Gael García Bernal – "Coco"
James Corden – "Peter Rabbit"
John Boyega – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Mark Hamill – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Oscar Isaac – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE FANTASÍA (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)
Carrie Fisher – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Daisy Ridley – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Mindy Kaling – "A Wrinkle in Time"
Oprah Winfrey – "A Wrinkle in Time"
Reese Witherspoon – "A Wrinkle in Time"
Storm Reid – "A Wrinkle in Time"
ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA (#ChoiceDramaMovie)
"A Quiet Place"
"Midnight Sun"
"Murder on the Orient Express"
"The Greatest Showman"
"Truth or Dare"
"Wonder"
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE DRAMA (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)
Hugh Jackman – "The Greatest Showman"
Jacob Tremblay – "Wonder"
Leslie Odom Jr. – "Murder on the Orient Express"
Patrick Schwarzenegger – "Midnight Sun"
Timothée Chalamet – "Lady Bird"
Zac Efron – "The Greatest Showman"
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE DRAMA (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)
Bella Thorne – "Midnight Sun"
Daisy Ridley – "Murder on the Orient Express"
Julia Roberts – "Wonder"
Lucy Hale – "Truth or Dare"
Saoirse Ronan – "Lady Bird"
Zendaya – "The Greatest Showman"
ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyMovie)
"Daddy's Home 2"
"I Feel Pretty"
"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
"Love, Simon"
"Overboard"
"Pitch Perfect 3"
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)
Dwayne Johnson – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
Eugenio Derbez – "Overboard"
Jack Black – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
Kevin Hart – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
Mark Wahlberg – "Daddy's Home 2"
Will Ferrell – "Daddy's Home 2"
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)
Amy Schumer – "I Feel Pretty"
Anna Faris – "Overboard"
Anna Kendrick – "Pitch Perfect 3"
Hailee Steinfeld – "Pitch Perfect 3"
Karen Gillan – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
Rebel Wilson – "Pitch Perfect 3"
ELECCIÓN VILLANO DE PELÍCULA (#ChoiceMovieVillain)
Adam Driver – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Aiden Gillen – "Maze Runner: The Death Cure"
Bill Skarsgård – "It"
Cate Blanchett – "Thor: Ragnarok"
Josh Brolin – "Avengers: Infinity War"
Michael B. Jordan – "Black Panther"
ELECCIÓN NUEVA ESTRELLA DESTACADA DE CINE (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar)
Keala Settle – "The Greatest Showman"
Kelly Marie Tran – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Letitia Wright – "Black Panther"
Nick Robinson – "Love, Simon"
Olivia Cooke – "Ready Player One"
Sophia Lillis – "It"
ELECCIÓN PAREJA DE PELÍCULA (#ChoiceMovieShip)
Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger – "Midnight Sun"
Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong'o – "Black Panther"
Dylan O'Brien & Kaya Scodelario – "Maze Runner: The Death Cure"
Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale – "Love, Simon"
Sophia Lillis & Jeremy Ray Taylor – "It"
Zac Efron & Zendaya – "The Greatest Showman"
ELECCIÓN DRAMA DE TV (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
"Empire"
"Famous in Love"
"Riverdale"
"Star"
"The Fosters"
"This is Us"
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE DRAMA DE TV (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)
Cole Sprouse – "Riverdale"
Freddie Highmore – "The Good Doctor"
Jesse Williams – "Grey's Anatomy"
Jussie Smollett – "Empire"
K.J. Apa – "Riverdale"
Sterling K. Brown – "This Is Us"
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE DRAMA DE TV (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
Bella Thorne – "Famous in Love"
Camila Mendes – "Riverdale"
Chrissy Metz – "This Is Us"
Lili Reinhart – "Riverdale"
Maia Mitchell – "The Fosters"
Ryan Destiny – "Star"
ELECCIÓN SERIE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)
"iZombie"
"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
"Stranger Things"
"Supernatural"
"The 100"
"The Originals"
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA DE TV (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)
Bob Morley – "The 100"
Dominic Sherwood – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Finn Wolfhard – "Stranger Things"
Gaten Matarazzo – "Stranger Things"
Joseph Morgan – "The Originals"
Matthew Daddario – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA DE TV (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)
Eliza Taylor – "The 100"
Emeraude Toubia – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Katherine McNamara – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Lana Parrilla – "Once Upon a Time"
Millie Bobby Brown – "Stranger Things"
Rose McIver – "iZombie"
ELECCIÓN SERIE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
"Arrow"
"Gotham"
"Lethal Weapon"
"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
"Supergirl"
"The Flash"
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE SERIE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
Chris Wood – "Supergirl"
Damon Wayans – "Lethal Weapon"
David Mazouz – "Gotham"
Grant Gustin – "The Flash"
Lucas Till – "MacGyver"
Stephen Amell – "Arrow"
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
Caity Lotz – "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"
Candice Patton – "The Flash"
Chloe Bennet – "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
Danielle Panabaker – "The Flash"
Emily Bett Rickards – "Arrow"
Melissa Benoist – "Supergirl"
ELECCIÓN SERIE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)
"Black-ish"
"Fuller House"
"Jane the Virgin"
"Modern Family"
"The Big Bang Theory"
"The Good Place"
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)
Andy Samberg – "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
Anthony Anderson – "Black-ish"
Elias Harger – "Fuller House"
Hudson Yang – "Fresh Off the Boat"
Jaime Camil – "Jane the Virgin"
Rico Rodriguez – "Modern Family"
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)
America Ferrera – "Superstore"
Candace Cameron Bure – "Fuller House"
Gina Rodriguez – "Jane the Virgin"
Kristen Bell – "The Good Place"
Sarah Hyland – "Modern Family"
Yara Shahidi – "Black-ish," "Grown-ish"
ELECCIÓN SERIE ANIMADA (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)
"Bob's Burgers"
"Family Guy"
"Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir"
"Rick and Morty"
"Steven Universe"
"The Simpsons"
ELECCIÓN REALITY DE TV (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
"Keeping Up with the Kardashians"
"Lip Sync Battle"
"MasterChef Junior"
"The Four: Battle for Stardom"
"The Voice"
"Total Divas"
ELECCIÓN SERIE DEL RECUERDO (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
"Dawson's Creek"
"Friends"
"Gossip Girl"
"One Tree Hill"
"That '70s Show"
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"
ELECCIÓN PERSONALIDAD DE TV (#ChoiceTVPersonality)
Chrissy Teigen – "Lip Sync Battle"
Derek Hough – "World of Dance"
DJ Khaled – "The Four: Battle for Stardom"
Hailey Baldwin – "Drop the Mic"
Kelly Clarkson – "The Voice"
Meghan Trainor – "The Four: Battle for Stardom"
ELECCIÓN VILLANO DE TV (#ChoiceTVVillain)
Anna Hopkins – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Cameron Monaghan – "Gotham"
Gabrielle Anwar – "Once Upon a Time"
Mark Consuelos – "Riverdale"
Mind Flayer – "Stranger Things"
Odette Annable – "Supergirl"
ELECCIÓN NUEVO SHOW DESTACADO DE TV (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)
"9-1-1"
"Anne with an E"
"Black Lightning"
"On My Block"
"Siren"
"The Resident"
ELECCIÓN NUEVA ESTRELLA DESTACADA DE TV (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)
Iain Armitage – "Young Sheldon"
Luka Sabbat – "Grown–ish"
Lyric Ross – "This Is Us"
Nafessa Williams – "Black Lightning"
Oliver Stark – "9-1-1"
Vanessa Morgan – "Riverdale"
ELECCIÓN PAREJA DE TV (#ChoiceTVShip)
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – "Riverdale "
Grant Gustin & Candice Patton – "The Flash"
K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes – "Riverdale"
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – "Shadowhunters"
Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – "Stranger Things"
Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards – "Arrow "
ELECCIÓN BESO (#ChoiceLiplock)
Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong'o – "Black Panther"
Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – "Avengers: Infinity War"
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – "Riverdale"
Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni – "Jane the Virgin"
Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – "Stranger Things"
Zac Efron & Zendaya – "The Greatest Showman"
ELECCIÓN RABIETA (#ChoiceHissyFit)
Adam Driver – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Jack Black – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
Joe Keery – "Stranger Things"
Kevin Hart – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
Madelaine Petsch – "Riverdale"
Mark Ruffalo – "Avengers: Infinity War"
ELECCIÓN ROBACÁMARAS (#ChoiceSceneStealer)
Charlie Heaton – "Stranger Things"
Katie McGrath – "Supergirl"
Nick Jonas – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
Taika Waititi – "Thor: Ragnarok"
Tom Hiddleston – "Thor: Ragnarok"
Vanessa Morgan – "Riverdale"
ELEGIDOS DEL VERANO
ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerMovie)
"Adrift"
"Incredibles 2"
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
"Life of the Party"
"Ocean's 8"
"Solo: A Star Wars Story"
ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)
Alden Ehrenreich – "Solo: A Star Wars Story"
Chris Pratt – "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
Donald Glover – "Solo: A Star Wars Story"
Julian Dennison – "Deadpool 2"
Ryan Reynolds – "Deadpool 2"
Sam Claflin – "Adrift"
ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)
Bryce Dallas Howard – "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
Emilia Clarke – "Solo: A Star Wars Story"
Melissa McCarthy – "Life of the Party"
Sandra Bullock – "Ocean's 8"
Shailene Woodley – "Adrift"
Zazie Beetz – "Deadpool 2"
ELECCIÓN SHOW DE TV DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)
"Beat Shazam"
"Cobra Kai"
"Marvel's Cloak & Dagger"
"So You Think You Can Dance"
"The Bold Type"
"Total Bellas"
ELECCIÓN ESTRELLA DE TV DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerTVStar)
Aisha Dee – "The Bold Type"
Aubrey Joseph – "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger"
Katie Stevens – "The Bold Type"
Meghann Fahy – "The Bold Type"
Olivia Holt – "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger"
Xolo Maridueña – "Cobra Kai"
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerSong)
Back To You – Selena Gomez
Familiar – Liam Payne & J Balvin
Girls Like You – Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B
Nice For What – Drake
One Kiss – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA FEMENINA DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Meghan Trainor
Selena Gomez
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)
Charlie Puth
Kane Brown
Liam Payne
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Zayn
ELECCIÓN GRUPO DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerGroup)
5 Seconds of Summer
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
The Chainsmokers
ELECCIÓN GIRA DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerTour)
Charlie Puth – The Voicenotes Tour
Harry Styles – Live on Tour
Jay–Z and Beyoncé – On the Run II Tour
Kendrick Lamar, Sza and More – The Championship Tour
Niall Horan – Flicker World Tour
Taylor Swift – Reputation Stadium Tour
DIGITAL
ELECCIÓN ESTRELLA FEMENINA DE LA WEB (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)
Bethany Mota
Eva Gutowski
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
The Merrell Twins
ELECCIÓN ESTRELLA MASCULINA DE LA WEB (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)
Cameron Dallas
Collins Key
Joey Graceffa
Ryan Higa
The Dolan Twins
Tyler Oakley
ELECCIÓN ESTRELLA DE COMEDIA DE LA WEB (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)
Collins Key
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Miranda Sings
The Dolan Twins
ELECCIÓN ESTRELLA MUSICAL DE LA WEB (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)
Anitta
Chloe x Halle
Erika Costell
Jack & Jack
Johnny Orlando
Noah Schnacky
ELECCIÓN ESTRELLA DE MODA/BELLEZA DE LA WEB (#ChoiceFashionBeautyWebStar)
Dulce Candy
James Charles
Kandee Johnson
Nikkie de Jager (NikkieTutorials)
Shay Mitchell
Zoella
ELECCIÓN BROMISTA (#ChoiceTwit)
Anna Kendrick
Chrissy Teigen
Kumail Nanjiani
Mark Hamill
Mindy Kaling
Ryan Reynolds
ELECCIÓN INSTAGRAMMER (#ChoiceInstagrammer)
Dwayne Johnson
John Mayer
Justin Timberlake
Lucy Hale
Selena Gomez
Will Smith
ELECCIÓN SNAPCHATTER (#ChoiceSnapchatter)
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Ethan Dolan
Grayson Dolan
Kendall Jenner
Meghan Trainor
ELECCIÓN YOUTUBER (#ChoiceYouTuber)
DanTDM
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
The Dolan Twins
The Merrell Twins
ELECCIÓN MUSER (#ChoiceMuser)
Baby Ariel
Holly H (Holly Horne)
Loren Gray
Mackenzie Ziegler
Sofia Santino
Valentina Schulz
OTROS
ELECCIÓN ICONO DEL ESTILO (#ChoiceStyleIcon)
Blake Lively
Chadwick Boseman
Harry Styles
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Migos
Zendaya
ELECCIÓN ESTRELLA FEMENINA MÁS SEXY (#ChoiceFemaleHottie)
Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner
Lauren Jauregui
Olivia Holt
Selena Gomez
Yara Shahidi
ELECCIÓN ESTRELLA MASCULINA MÁS SEXY (#ChoiceMaleHottie)
Chadwick Boseman
Chris Hemsworth
Cole Sprouse
Grant Gustin
Shawn Mendes
Zac Efron
ELECCIÓN VIDEOJUEGO (#ChoiceVideogame)
Fire Emblem Heroes
Fortnite
Overwatch
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
ELECCIÓN FANDOM (#ChoiceFandom)
#BLINKS
#BTSArmy
#CNCOwners
#Directioners
#Harmonizers
#Swifties
ELECCIÓN BAILARÍN (#ChoiceDancer)
Cheryl Burke
Derek Hough
Jenna Dewan
Les Twins
Maddie Ziegler
tWitch
ELECCIÓN MODELO (#ChoiceModel)
Adwoa Aboah
Bella Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Jaden Smith
Kaia Gerber
Romeo Beckham
ELECCIÓN COMEDIANTE (#ChoiceComedian)
Ellen DeGeneres
James Corden
Jimmy Fallon
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
The Dolan Twins
ELECCIÓN ATLETA MASCULINO (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)
Adam Rippon
J.J. Watt
LeBron James
Red Gerard
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
ELECCIÓN ATLETA FEMENINA (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)
Chloe Kim
Lindsey Vonn
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mirai Nagasu
Serena Williams
Equipo Olímpico femenino de hockey de EE.UU.
