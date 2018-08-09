Los Teen Choice Awards 2018 presentaron su lista completa de nominados. Y entre los principales nombres en carrera a sus categorías de cine, música y TV, destacan la cinta "Avengers: Infinity War", con siete menciones, la rapera Cardi B con seis, y las series "Riverdale" y "Shadowhunters" con cinco cada una.

Otros de sus principales nominados son las películas "Star Wars: El último jedi" y "Pantera Negra", cada uno con seis menciones, además de las series "Stranger Things", "The Flash" y Jane the Virgin", con tres cada uno, y las estrellas pop Drake, Cardi B y Ed Sheeran.

Khalid, Meghan Trainor y más actuarán en la gala de los Teen Choice, conducida por Nick Cannon y Lele Pons. El evento será transmitido en vivo este domingo 12 de agosto por la cadena FOX en Estados Unidos, y en otros territorios a través de Warner Channel.

Entre más de 90 categorías a lo más popular de la música, cine, series y el mundo digital, mira aquí la lista completa de los nominados a los Teen Choice Awards 2018.

MÚSICA

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN POP (#ChoicePopSong)

Delicate – Taylor Swift

Don't Go Breaking My Heart – The Backstreet Boys

In My Blood – Shawn Mendes

No Excuses – Meghan Trainor

No Tears Left to Cry – Ariana Grande

This Is Me – Keala Settle & "The Greatest Showman" Ensemble

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN COUNTRY (#ChoiceCountrySong)

Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood

Heaven – Kane Brown

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

Mercy – Brett Young

Most People Are Good – Luke Bryan

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ELECTRÓNICA/DANCE (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)

All Night – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui

Friends – Marshmello & Anne–Marie

One Kiss – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

Perfect – Topic & Ally Brooke

Solo – Clean Bandit (feat. Demi Lovato)

The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN LATINA (#ChoiceLatinSong)

Boom Boom – RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana&Dinah Jane

Dinero – Jennifer Lopez (feat. DJ Khaled, Cardi B)

Échame La Culpa – Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato

Familiar – Liam Payne & J Balvin

Hey DJ – CNCO, Yandel

Mi Gente – J Balvin, Willy William

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN R&B/HIP-HOP (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)

All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Finesse (Remix) – Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B)

God's Plan – Drake

Let You Down – NF

Love Lies – Khalid & Normani

This Is America – Childish Gambino

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ROCK/ALTERNATIVO (#ChoiceRockSong)

Alone – Halsey (feat. Big Sean & Stefflon Don)

Hard Times – Paramore

High Hopes – Panic! At the Disco

No Roots – Alice Merton

Sit Next to Me – Foster the People

Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

ELECCIÓN NUEVO ARTISTA (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)

Bazzi

Khalid

Lauv

Logic

Marshmello

SZA

ELECCIÓN PRÓXIMA TENDENCIA (#ChoiceNextBigThing)

Blackpink

Jackson Wang

Jacob Sartorius

MattyBRaps

NCT

Stray

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA INTERNACIONAL (#ChoiceInternationalArtist)

Blackpink

BTS

CNCO

EXO

GOT7

Super Junior

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA FEMENINA (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift

ELECCIÓN GRUPO (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Maroon 5

Migos

Why Don't We

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA COUNTRY (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA ELECTRÓNICA/DANCE (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)

Calvin Harris

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

The Chainsmokers

Zedd

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA LATINO (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

Becky G

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA R&B/HIP-HOP (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA ROCK (#ChoiceRockArtist)

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At the Disco

Paramore

Portugal. The Man

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ARTISTA FEMENINA (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left To Cry"

Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – "Havana"

Demi Lovato – "Sorry Not Sorry"

Dua Lipa – "New Rules"

Halsey – "Bad at Love"

Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do"

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Charlie Puth – "Attention"

Childish Gambino – "This Is America"

Drake – "God's Plan"

Ed Sheeran – "Perfect"

Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – "Say Something"

Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – "Love."

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN GRUPO (#ChoiceSongGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer – "Youngblood"

Imagine Dragons – "Whatever It Takes"

Maroon 5 – "Wait"

Panic! At the Disco – "Say Amen (Saturday Night)"

Portugal. The Man – "Feel It Still"

Why Don't We – "Trust Fund Baby"

ELECCIÓN COLABORACIÓN (#ChoiceCollaboration)

Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – "Meant to Be"

Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – "Finesse (Remix)"

Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – "End Game"

The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – "Pray for Me" ("Black Panther" soundtrack)

Zac Efron & Zendaya – "Rewrite the Stars" ("The Greatest Showman" soundtrack)

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – "The Middle"

CINE Y TV

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionMovie)

"Avengers: Infinity War"

"Justice League"

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure"

"Pacific Rim: Uprising"

"Tomb Raider"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Chris Evans – "Avengers: Infinity War"

Dylan O'Brien – "Maze Runner: The Death Cure"

Henry Cavill – "Justice League"

John Boyega – "Pacific Rim: Uprising"

Robert Downey Jr. – "Avengers: Infinity War"

Tom Holland – "Avengers: Infinity War"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Alicia Vikander – "Tomb Raider"

Amy Adams – "Justice League"

Elizabeth Olsen – "Avengers: Infinity War"

Gal Gadot – "Justice League"

Scarlett Johansson – "Avengers: Infinity War"

Zoe Saldana – "Avengers: Infinity War"

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA CIENCIA FICCIÓN (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)

"Black Panther"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Rampage"

"Ready Player One"

"Thor: Ragnarok"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE CIENCIA FICCIÓN (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)

Chadwick Boseman – "Black Panther"

Chris Hemsworth – "Thor: Ragnarok"

Dwayne Johnson – "Rampage"

Mark Ruffalo – "Thor: Ragnarok"

Ryan Gosling – "Blade Runner 2049"

Tye Sheridan – "Ready Player One"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE CIENCIA FICCIÓN (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)

Danai Gurira – "Black Panther"

Letitia Wright – "Black Panther"

Lupita Nyong'o – "Black Panther"

Naomie Harris – "Rampage"

Olivia Cooke – "Ready Player One"

Tessa Thompson – "Thor: Ragnarok"

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE FANTASÍA (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)

"A Wrinkle in Time"

"Coco"

"Peter Rabbit"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE FANTASÍA (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)

Anthony Gonzalez – "Coco"

Gael García Bernal – "Coco"

James Corden – "Peter Rabbit"

John Boyega – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Mark Hamill – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Oscar Isaac – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE FANTASÍA (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)

Carrie Fisher – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Daisy Ridley – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Mindy Kaling – "A Wrinkle in Time"

Oprah Winfrey – "A Wrinkle in Time"

Reese Witherspoon – "A Wrinkle in Time"

Storm Reid – "A Wrinkle in Time"

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

"A Quiet Place"

"Midnight Sun"

"Murder on the Orient Express"

"The Greatest Showman"

"Truth or Dare"

"Wonder"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE DRAMA (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

Hugh Jackman – "The Greatest Showman"

Jacob Tremblay – "Wonder"

Leslie Odom Jr. – "Murder on the Orient Express"

Patrick Schwarzenegger – "Midnight Sun"

Timothée Chalamet – "Lady Bird"

Zac Efron – "The Greatest Showman"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE DRAMA (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Bella Thorne – "Midnight Sun"

Daisy Ridley – "Murder on the Orient Express"

Julia Roberts – "Wonder"

Lucy Hale – "Truth or Dare"

Saoirse Ronan – "Lady Bird"

Zendaya – "The Greatest Showman"

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

"Daddy's Home 2"

"I Feel Pretty"

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

"Love, Simon"

"Overboard"

"Pitch Perfect 3"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

Dwayne Johnson – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

Eugenio Derbez – "Overboard"

Jack Black – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

Kevin Hart – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

Mark Wahlberg – "Daddy's Home 2"

Will Ferrell – "Daddy's Home 2"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)

Amy Schumer – "I Feel Pretty"

Anna Faris – "Overboard"

Anna Kendrick – "Pitch Perfect 3"

Hailee Steinfeld – "Pitch Perfect 3"

Karen Gillan – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

Rebel Wilson – "Pitch Perfect 3"

ELECCIÓN VILLANO DE PELÍCULA (#ChoiceMovieVillain)

Adam Driver – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Aiden Gillen – "Maze Runner: The Death Cure"

Bill Skarsgård – "It"

Cate Blanchett – "Thor: Ragnarok"

Josh Brolin – "Avengers: Infinity War"

Michael B. Jordan – "Black Panther"

ELECCIÓN NUEVA ESTRELLA DESTACADA DE CINE (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar)

Keala Settle – "The Greatest Showman"

Kelly Marie Tran – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Letitia Wright – "Black Panther"

Nick Robinson – "Love, Simon"

Olivia Cooke – "Ready Player One"

Sophia Lillis – "It"

ELECCIÓN PAREJA DE PELÍCULA (#ChoiceMovieShip)

​Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger – "Midnight Sun"

Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong'o – "Black Panther"

Dylan O'Brien & Kaya Scodelario – "Maze Runner: The Death Cure"

Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale – "Love, Simon"

Sophia Lillis & Jeremy Ray Taylor – "It"

Zac Efron & Zendaya – "The Greatest Showman"

ELECCIÓN DRAMA DE TV (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

"Empire"

"Famous in Love"

"Riverdale"

"Star"

"The Fosters"

"This is Us"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE DRAMA DE TV (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Cole Sprouse – "Riverdale"

Freddie Highmore – "The Good Doctor"

Jesse Williams – "Grey's Anatomy"

Jussie Smollett – "Empire"

K.J. Apa – "Riverdale"

Sterling K. Brown – "This Is Us"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE DRAMA DE TV (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Bella Thorne – "Famous in Love"

Camila Mendes – "Riverdale"

Chrissy Metz – "This Is Us"

Lili Reinhart – "Riverdale"

Maia Mitchell – "The Fosters"

Ryan Destiny – "Star"

ELECCIÓN SERIE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

"iZombie"

"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

"Stranger Things"

"Supernatural"

"The 100"

"The Originals"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA DE TV (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Bob Morley – "The 100"

Dominic Sherwood – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Finn Wolfhard – "Stranger Things"

Gaten Matarazzo – "Stranger Things"

Joseph Morgan – "The Originals"

Matthew Daddario – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA DE TV (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Eliza Taylor – "The 100"

Emeraude Toubia – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Katherine McNamara – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Lana Parrilla – "Once Upon a Time"

Millie Bobby Brown – "Stranger Things"

Rose McIver – "iZombie"

ELECCIÓN SERIE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

"Arrow"

"Gotham"

"Lethal Weapon"

"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

"Supergirl"

"The Flash"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE SERIE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Chris Wood – "Supergirl"

Damon Wayans – "Lethal Weapon"

David Mazouz – "Gotham"

Grant Gustin – "The Flash"

Lucas Till – "MacGyver"

Stephen Amell – "Arrow"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Caity Lotz – "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"

Candice Patton – "The Flash"

Chloe Bennet – "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Danielle Panabaker – "The Flash"

Emily Bett Rickards – "Arrow"

Melissa Benoist – "Supergirl"

ELECCIÓN SERIE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

"Black-ish"

"Fuller House"

"Jane the Virgin"

"Modern Family"

"The Big Bang Theory"

"The Good Place"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg – "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Anthony Anderson – "Black-ish"

Elias Harger – "Fuller House"

Hudson Yang – "Fresh Off the Boat"

Jaime Camil – "Jane the Virgin"

Rico Rodriguez – "Modern Family"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

America Ferrera – "Superstore"

Candace Cameron Bure – "Fuller House"

Gina Rodriguez – "Jane the Virgin"

Kristen Bell – "The Good Place"

Sarah Hyland – "Modern Family"

Yara Shahidi – "Black-ish," "Grown-ish"

ELECCIÓN SERIE ANIMADA (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)

"Bob's Burgers"

"Family Guy"

"Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir"

"Rick and Morty"

"Steven Universe"

"The Simpsons"

ELECCIÓN REALITY DE TV (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

"Lip Sync Battle"

"MasterChef Junior"

"The Four: Battle for Stardom"

"The Voice"

"Total Divas"

ELECCIÓN SERIE DEL RECUERDO (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

"Dawson's Creek"

"Friends"

"Gossip Girl"

"One Tree Hill"

"That '70s Show"

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

ELECCIÓN PERSONALIDAD DE TV (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

Chrissy Teigen – "Lip Sync Battle"

Derek Hough – "World of Dance"

DJ Khaled – "The Four: Battle for Stardom"

Hailey Baldwin – "Drop the Mic"

Kelly Clarkson – "The Voice"

Meghan Trainor – "The Four: Battle for Stardom"

ELECCIÓN VILLANO DE TV (#ChoiceTVVillain)

Anna Hopkins – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Cameron Monaghan – "Gotham"

Gabrielle Anwar – "Once Upon a Time"

Mark Consuelos – "Riverdale"

Mind Flayer – "Stranger Things"

Odette Annable – "Supergirl"

ELECCIÓN NUEVO SHOW DESTACADO DE TV (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)

"9-1-1"

"Anne with an E"

"Black Lightning"

"On My Block"

"Siren"

"The Resident"

ELECCIÓN NUEVA ESTRELLA DESTACADA DE TV (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)

Iain Armitage – "Young Sheldon"

Luka Sabbat – "Grown–ish"

Lyric Ross – "This Is Us"

Nafessa Williams – "Black Lightning"

Oliver Stark – "9-1-1"

Vanessa Morgan – "Riverdale"

ELECCIÓN PAREJA DE TV (#ChoiceTVShip)

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – "Riverdale "

Grant Gustin & Candice Patton – "The Flash"

K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes – "Riverdale"

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – "Shadowhunters"

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – "Stranger Things"

Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards – "Arrow "

ELECCIÓN BESO (#ChoiceLiplock)

Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong'o – "Black Panther"

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – "Avengers: Infinity War"

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – "Riverdale"

Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni – "Jane the Virgin"

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – "Stranger Things"

Zac Efron & Zendaya – "The Greatest Showman"

ELECCIÓN RABIETA (#ChoiceHissyFit)

Adam Driver – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Jack Black – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

Joe Keery – "Stranger Things"

Kevin Hart – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

Madelaine Petsch – "Riverdale"

Mark Ruffalo – "Avengers: Infinity War"

ELECCIÓN ROBACÁMARAS (#ChoiceSceneStealer)

Charlie Heaton – "Stranger Things"

Katie McGrath – "Supergirl"

Nick Jonas – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

Taika Waititi – "Thor: Ragnarok"

Tom Hiddleston – "Thor: Ragnarok"

Vanessa Morgan – "Riverdale"

ELEGIDOS DEL VERANO

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerMovie)

"Adrift"

"Incredibles 2"

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

"Life of the Party"

"Ocean's 8"

"Solo: A Star Wars Story"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)

Alden Ehrenreich – "Solo: A Star Wars Story"

Chris Pratt – "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

Donald Glover – "Solo: A Star Wars Story"

Julian Dennison – "Deadpool 2"

Ryan Reynolds – "Deadpool 2"

Sam Claflin – "Adrift"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)

Bryce Dallas Howard – "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

Emilia Clarke – "Solo: A Star Wars Story"

Melissa McCarthy – "Life of the Party"

Sandra Bullock – "Ocean's 8"

Shailene Woodley – "Adrift"

Zazie Beetz – "Deadpool 2"

ELECCIÓN SHOW DE TV DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)

"Beat Shazam"

"Cobra Kai"

"Marvel's Cloak & Dagger"

"So You Think You Can Dance"

"The Bold Type"

"Total Bellas"

ELECCIÓN ESTRELLA DE TV DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerTVStar)

Aisha Dee – "The Bold Type"

Aubrey Joseph – "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger"

Katie Stevens – "The Bold Type"

Meghann Fahy – "The Bold Type"

Olivia Holt – "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger"

Xolo Maridueña – "Cobra Kai"

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerSong)

Back To You – Selena Gomez

Familiar – Liam Payne & J Balvin

Girls Like You – Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B

Nice For What – Drake

One Kiss – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA FEMENINA DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Meghan Trainor

Selena Gomez

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)

Charlie Puth

Kane Brown

Liam Payne

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Zayn

ELECCIÓN GRUPO DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

The Chainsmokers

ELECCIÓN GIRA DEL VERANO (#ChoiceSummerTour)

Charlie Puth – The Voicenotes Tour

Harry Styles – Live on Tour

Jay–Z and Beyoncé – On the Run II Tour

Kendrick Lamar, Sza and More – The Championship Tour

Niall Horan – Flicker World Tour

Taylor Swift – Reputation Stadium Tour

DIGITAL

ELECCIÓN ESTRELLA FEMENINA DE LA WEB (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)

Bethany Mota

Eva Gutowski

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

The Merrell Twins

ELECCIÓN ESTRELLA MASCULINA DE LA WEB (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)

Cameron Dallas

Collins Key

Joey Graceffa

Ryan Higa

The Dolan Twins

Tyler Oakley

ELECCIÓN ESTRELLA DE COMEDIA DE LA WEB (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)

Collins Key

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Miranda Sings

The Dolan Twins

ELECCIÓN ESTRELLA MUSICAL DE LA WEB (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)

Anitta

Chloe x Halle

Erika Costell

Jack & Jack

Johnny Orlando

Noah Schnacky

ELECCIÓN ESTRELLA DE MODA/BELLEZA DE LA WEB (#ChoiceFashionBeautyWebStar)

Dulce Candy

James Charles

Kandee Johnson

Nikkie de Jager (NikkieTutorials)

Shay Mitchell

Zoella

ELECCIÓN BROMISTA (#ChoiceTwit)

Anna Kendrick

Chrissy Teigen

Kumail Nanjiani

Mark Hamill

Mindy Kaling

Ryan Reynolds

ELECCIÓN INSTAGRAMMER (#ChoiceInstagrammer)

Dwayne Johnson

John Mayer

Justin Timberlake

Lucy Hale

Selena Gomez

Will Smith

ELECCIÓN SNAPCHATTER (#ChoiceSnapchatter)

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Ethan Dolan

Grayson Dolan

Kendall Jenner

Meghan Trainor

ELECCIÓN YOUTUBER (#ChoiceYouTuber)

DanTDM

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

The Dolan Twins

The Merrell Twins

ELECCIÓN MUSER (#ChoiceMuser)

Baby Ariel

Holly H (Holly Horne)

Loren Gray

Mackenzie Ziegler

Sofia Santino

Valentina Schulz

OTROS

ELECCIÓN ICONO DEL ESTILO (#ChoiceStyleIcon)

Blake Lively

Chadwick Boseman

Harry Styles

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Migos

Zendaya

ELECCIÓN ESTRELLA FEMENINA MÁS SEXY (#ChoiceFemaleHottie)

Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner

Lauren Jauregui

Olivia Holt

Selena Gomez

Yara Shahidi

ELECCIÓN ESTRELLA MASCULINA MÁS SEXY (#ChoiceMaleHottie)

Chadwick Boseman

Chris Hemsworth

Cole Sprouse

Grant Gustin

Shawn Mendes

Zac Efron

ELECCIÓN VIDEOJUEGO (#ChoiceVideogame)

Fire Emblem Heroes

Fortnite

Overwatch

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

ELECCIÓN FANDOM (#ChoiceFandom)

#BLINKS

#BTSArmy

#CNCOwners

#Directioners

#Harmonizers

#Swifties

ELECCIÓN BAILARÍN (#ChoiceDancer)

Cheryl Burke

Derek Hough

Jenna Dewan

Les Twins

Maddie Ziegler

tWitch

ELECCIÓN MODELO (#ChoiceModel)

Adwoa Aboah

Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Jaden Smith

Kaia Gerber

Romeo Beckham

ELECCIÓN COMEDIANTE (#ChoiceComedian)

Ellen DeGeneres

James Corden

Jimmy Fallon

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

The Dolan Twins

ELECCIÓN ATLETA MASCULINO (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)

Adam Rippon

J.J. Watt

LeBron James

Red Gerard

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

ELECCIÓN ATLETA FEMENINA (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)

Chloe Kim

Lindsey Vonn

Mikaela Shiffrin

Mirai Nagasu

Serena Williams

Equipo Olímpico femenino de hockey de EE.UU.