Critic’s Choice Awards 2023
Los Critics Choice Awards llegan como la antesala para los premios Oscar. Estos galardones son entregados por la Broadcast Film Critics Association desde 1995.
Better Call Saul suma su tercer premio de las cinco nominaciones que tuvo en la noche.
Los otros premios se lo llevaron Bob Odenkirk a mejor actor en serie dramática y Giancarlo Espósito a mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática.
Al fin! Es acaso Better Call Saul la mejor serie drmtica de todas? La respuesta est en la pregunta #CriticsTNT #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/Rgu1rvNHQb— TNT Amrica Latina (@TNTLA) January 16, 2023
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Ganador: Better Call Saul
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Ganadora: Zendaya (Euphoria)
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Ganador: Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
Ganador: Abbott Elementary
La película animada que se encuentra en Netflix ganó el premio a Mejor Película Animada de la mano de su director Guillermo del Toro.
No estoy llorando, t ests llorando #Pinocchio de #GuillermoDelToro, Mejor pelcula animada! "La animacin no es slo para nios"— TNT Amrica Latina (@TNTLA) January 16, 2023
Arriba Latinoamrica! #CriticsTNT #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/SzuHGoc6G1
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Ganador: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
El actor de 73 años Jeff Bridges ganó el Lifetime Achievement Award por su trayectoria.
El gran homenajeado de esta noche #JeffBridges recibe el Lifetime Achievement Award por su trayectoria Esto s es cine!#CriticsTNT #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/TdedE4Caut— TNT Amrica Latina (@TNTLA) January 16, 2023
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Ganador: Pinocchio
Angela Bassett dice “El cielo es el límte” al recibir su premio a Mejor Actriz de Reparto por Wakanda Forever.
Además, dedicó unas palabras y el trofeo a Marvel, sus fanáticos y al fallecido Chadwick Boseman.
#AngelaBassett dice "El cielo es el lmte" al recibir su premio a Mejor Actriz de Reparto por #WakandaForever #CriticsTNT #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/FpxaxJrOaE— TNT Amrica Latina (@TNTLA) January 16, 2023
Ke Huy Quan, quien alguna vez participó en la película de Indiana Jones, ganó el premio a Mejor Actor de Reparto.
El "chico" de #IndianaJones ha crecido y se lleva un el premio como Mejor Actor de Reparto, nosotros tambin te extraamos!#CriticsTNT #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/cqgeK4KKgM— TNT Amrica Latina (@TNTLA) January 16, 2023
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Ganadora: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Janelle Monáe recibe el premio #SeeHer, dedicado a quienes luchan por la igualdad de género, interpretan personajes con autenticidad, desafían los estereotipos y rompen barreras.
.#JanelleMone recibe el premio #SeeHer, dedicado a quienes luchan por la igualdad de gnero, interpretan personajes con autenticidad, desafan los estereotipos y rompen barreras. #CriticsTNT #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/DSfX14OmkZ— TNT Amrica Latina (@TNTLA) January 16, 2023
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Ganador: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
#SeeHer Award
Ganadora: Janelle Monáe
La interpretación de Niecy Nash como la vecina de Jeffrey Dahmer se llevó el premio a mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie.
Una categora muy difcil pero se lo lleva la mejor, la vecina de Dahmer: #NiecyNash#CriticsTNT #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/fUQlEAMCLu— TNT Amrica Latina (@TNTLA) January 16, 2023
Con la premiación de Giancarlo Espósito como mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática, Better Call Saul gana una de sus cinco nominaciones.
El villano que amamos odiar y que odiamos amar #GiancarloEsposito merecidsimo premio por Better Call Saul #CriticsTNT #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/NZB48iINeI— TNT Amrica Latina (@TNTLA) January 16, 2023
La película de la India RRR se impuso sobre otros largometrajes como Agentina 1985 y Sin Novedad en el Frente en el Premio por Mejor Película Extranjera.
Nos doli , pero merecido premio para #RRR en los #CriticsTNT #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/C0K1UuEgiz— TNT Amrica Latina (@TNTLA) 16 de enero de 2023
MEJOR ACTOR Y ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Ganadores: Henry Winkler (Barry) y Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
MEJOR ACTOR Y ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE
Ganadores: Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) y Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer)
MEJOR ACTOR Y ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Ganadores: Giancarlo Espósito (Better Call Saul) y Jenifer Cookidge (The White Lotus)
Amanda Seyfried fue la primera galardonada de la noche como mejor actriz en miniserie por su papel en The Droput.
Tenemos a la primer ganadora de la noche! #AmandaSeyfried por The Dropout como Mejor Actriz en Miniserie o Telefilme #CriticsTNT #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/UMEjojnIYe— TNT Amrica Latina (@TNTLA) January 16, 2023
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
Ganador: RRR (India)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE
Ganadora: Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Anya Taylor-Joy y Miles Teller entregarán el premio a Mejor Actriz en Miniserie.
La actriz, comediante y productora Chelsea Handler es la host del evento.
¡COMENZÓ LA EDICIÓN 28 DE LOS CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS!
Los actores de Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk y Rhea Seehorn, ya se encuentran en la ceremonia.
La serie de AMC cuenta con 5 nominaciones en esta edición de los Critics Choice Awards.
Nuestro pap y nuestra mam. Ojal hoy se haga justicia #CriticsTNT https://t.co/H3i4hNV5u1— TNT Amrica Latina (@TNTLA) January 15, 2023
¿CÓMO, CUÁNDO Y DÓNDE VER CANAL TNT EN PERÚ?
Sigue la transmisión de TNT en los siguientes canales disponibles en Perú para los servicios de cable en Movistar TV, Claro TV, DirecTV y Star Globalcom.
DirecTV – Canal 502 (SD) y Canal 1052 (HD)
Movistar TV – Canal 402 (SD), 595 (SD), 730 (HD) y 870 (HD)
Claro TV – Canal 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) y 1504 (HD)
Star Globalcom – Canal 21
Transmisión oficial vía TNT Latinoamérica de los Critics Choice Awards 2023 que se realizarán hoy en el Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, Los Angeles, California.
¡A un poco más de 30 minutos del inicio de la gala!
¡Sigue la alfombra roja!
The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards https://t.co/FlO0sPylYv— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2023
Activá el recordatorio y no te pierdas los #CriticsTNT a partir de las 6:00 PM (MEX), 7:00 PM (COL) y 21:00 (ARG)
Ac los horarios de los #CriticsTNT https://t.co/bsU9r4BM7I— TNT Amrica Latina (@TNTLA) January 15, 2023
¡Estas listo!
Estamos listos! #CriticsTNT https://t.co/Qs4lmNPAJC— TNT Amrica Latina (@TNTLA) January 15, 2023
¿DÓNDE SE REALIZARÁN LOS CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2023?
La ceremonia de este año de los Critics Choice Awards se llevará a cabo en el hotel Century Plaza de la ciudad de Los Ángeles, en el estado de California.
CRITIC’S CHOICE AWARDS 2023: ¿DÓNDE VER?
Latinoamérica (Televisión): Canales TNT y TNT Series
Streaming: HBO Max
HORARIOS
Estados Unidos: 7:00 (hora del este), 6:00 p.m. (central)
México: 6:00 p.m.
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
Perú: 7:00 p.m.
Chile: 9:00 p.m.
Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
NOMINACIONES
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Los espíritus de la isla
Elvis
Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
MEJOR ACTOR
Austin Butler – Elvis
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell – Los espíritus de la isla
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – La mujer del rey
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – Los espíritus de la isla
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – Los espíritus de la isla
Ke Huy Quan – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
Kerry Condon – Los espíritus de la isla
Jamie Lee Curtis – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Stephanie Hsu – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
REVELACIÓN
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Jalyn Hall – Till
Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink – The Whale
MEJOR ELENCO
Los espíritus de la isla
Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
La mujer del rey
Women Talking
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle – Babylon
Todd Field – Tár
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Martin McDonagh – Los espíritus de la isla
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood – La mujer del rey
S. S. Rajamouli – RRR
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Martin McDonagh – Los espíritus de la isla
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins – Imperio de la luz
Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
Linus Sandgren – Babylon
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PROUCCIÓN
Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Tom Cross – Babylon
Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Paul Rogers – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
Monika Willi – Tár
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Shirley Kurata – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Catherine Martin – Elvis
Gersha Phillips – La mujer del rey
Mary Zophres – Babylon
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
The Whale
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
MEJOR COMEDIA
Los espíritus de la isla
Bros
Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
MEJOR FILM ANIMADO
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild
MEJOR FILM EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA
Sin novedad en el frente
Argentina, 1985
Bardo
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
MEJOR CANCIÓN
“Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” – RRR
“New Body Rhumba” – Ruido de fondo
MEJOR MÚSICA
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor serie – Drama
Andor (Disney+)
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Better Call Saul (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
Euphoria (HBO Max)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
La casa del dragón (HBO Max)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Yellowstone (Paramount+)
MEJOR SERIE – COMEDIA
Abbott Elementary (Star+)
Barry (HBO Max)
El oso (Star+)
Better Things (FX)
Ghosts (CBS)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Nuevo, pero no tanto (Reboot) (Star+)
Reservation Dogs (Star+)
MEJOR MINISERIE
The Dropout (Star+)
Gaslit (Lionsgate+)
The Girl from Plainville (Lionsgate+)
The Offer (Paramount+)
Pam & Tommy (Star+)
Estación Once (HBO Max)
This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Por mandato del cielo (Star+)
MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Fresh (Star+)
Depredador: La presa (Star+)
Ray Donovan: The Movie (Paramount+)
The Survivor (HBO Max)
Three Months (Paramount+)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (Star+)
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (Star+)
Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (Netflix)
Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (Star+)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO Max)
Keegan-Michael Key – Nuevo, pero no tanto (Reboot) (Star+)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Star+)
Jeremy Allen White – El oso (Star+)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (Star+)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Christina Applegate – Muertos para mí (Netflix)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (Star+)
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (Star+)
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE
Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)
Andrew Garfield – Por mandato del cielo (FX)
Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Star+)
Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE
Julia Garner – Inventando a Anna (Netflix)
Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Star+)
Amber Midthunder – Depredador: La presa (Star+)
Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Lionsgate+)
Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Paramount+)
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Star+)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Ismael Cruz Córdova – El señor de los anillos: los anillos de poder (Prime Video)
Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (Netflix)
John Lithgow – The Old Man (Star+)
Matt Smith – La casa del dragón (HBO Max)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Milly Alcock – La casa del dragón (HBO Max)
Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (Netflix)
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (Netflix)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (Star+)
Ayo Edebiri – El oso (Star+)
Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (Star+)
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (Prime Video)
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (Star+)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE
Murray Bartlett – Bienvenidos al Chippendales (Star+)
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Lionsgate+)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Lionsgate+)
Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Star+)
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer (Netflix)
Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)
MEJOR SERIE EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA
1899 (Netflix)
Borgen (Netflix)
Woo, una abogada extraordinaria (Netflix)
Garcia! (HBO Max)
The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
Kleo (Netflix)
La amiga estupenda (HBO Max)
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Tehran (Apple TV+)
MEJOR SERIE ANIMADA
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Star+)
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Undone (Prime Video)
MEJOR TALK SHOW
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA
-Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
-Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
-Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
-Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
-Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
-Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)
Critic’s Choice Awards 2023 EN VIVO: Uno de los premios más prestigiosos de Hollywood se entrega este domingo por la noche. A continuación, todos los nominados y más detalles.
