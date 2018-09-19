Módulos Temas Día
Harry Styles se convierte en "granjero" para nueva campaña de Gucci

El 'ex One Direction' Harry Styles protagoniza por segunda vez la publicidad de la reconocida marca italiana

Harry Styles

Harry Styles es el protagonista de la nueva campaña de Gucci y posa junto a unos inusuales acompañantes. (Foto: @harrystyles)

Redacción EC

El músico británico Harry Styles protagonizó por segunda vez una campaña de exclusiva marca italiana Gucci en la que aparece luciendo los excéntricos trajes de la colección ‘Crucero 2019’.

Sin embargo, lo que llama la atención de las imágenes en las que aparece el ex integrante de One Direction no es la ropa, sino sus ‘inusuales acompañantes’.

Y es que en las instantáneas aparece Harry Styles mientras alimenta a un cerdo, sujeta un corderito sobre sus hombros y deja que una cabra bebé pueda lamer su rostro.

El encargado de retratar a Harry Styles junto a los animales, fue el destacado fotógrafo Glen Luchford, en una sesión que se realizó en la histórica Villa Lante, un jardín del siglo XVI ubicado al norte de Roma.

La relación entre Harry Styles y Gucci no es reciente. En la primera campaña de la que fue protagonista, el cantante posó con pollos y perros en un restaurante tradicional de Londres.

Asimismo, Gucci vistió a Harry Styles en su última gira mundial, Live on Tour', y le proporcionó un traje turquesa floreado para el videoclip del tercer sencillo de su álbum debut, 'Kiwi'.

Harry Styles

Gucci

