Los American Music Awards, popular ceremonia estadounidense que premia a lo mejor de la industria musical llega este domingo 20 de noviembre. Estos sirven como antesala de los prestigiosos Grammy, aunque con la diferencia de que se determinan por una encuesta popular dirigida a consumidores de música, en lugar de votarse por los expertos de la industria.

Entre los nominados en varias categorías destacan Bad Bunny, quien lidera las nominaciones, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles, Beyoncé y la boy band más famosa del k-pop, BTS.

¿Cuándo son los AMAs 2022?

La ceremonia de los AMAs 2022 se celebrará el domingo 20 de noviembre. El anfitrión será el músico, actor y productor Wayne Brady, conocido por los programas “Whose line is it anyway?” y “Dancing with the stars”.

¿A qué hora son los premios AMAs 2022?

Los premios AMAs 2022 empezarán a las 8.00 p. m. en horario del Pacífico. Revisar aquí los horarios según otros países.

Estados Unidos: 11.00 p. m. (hora del este), 8.00 p. m. (hora del Pacífico)

México: 10.00 p. m.

Ecuador, Colombia y Perú: 11.00 p. m.

Chile y Argentina: 1.00 a. m. del 21 de noviembre

España: 5.00 a. m. del 21 de noviembre.

¿Dónde ver los premios AMAs 2022 EN VIVO?

El show y las premiaciones en los AMAs 2022 podrán verse también por TNT y TNT Series. Estas se pueden seguir por TNT GO, la app de streaming del canal de cable.

¿Cómo votar por los AMAs 2022?

Puedes votar en los AMAs 2022 de dos maneras. Primero, por la web VoteAMAs.com (aunque solo en la categoría K-pop).

Otra forma de votar es a través de Twitter desde una cuenta pública. En el tuit debes incluir lo siguiente.

Nombre del artista, canción o álbum por el que quieras votar

Nombre de la categoría del premio (en inglés)

#AMAs

Conoce aquí la lista completa de nominados a los premios AMAs 2022.

Artista del año

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Nuevo artista del año

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Colaboración del año

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” Cast, “We don’t talk about Bruno”

Elton John and Dua Lipa, “Cold heart - PNAU remix”

Future ft. Drake and Tems, “Wait for U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry baby”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Artista de gira

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Video musical

Adele, “Easy on me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me porto bonito”

Harry Styles, “As it was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry baby”

Taylor Swift, “All too well: the short film”

Artista pop masculino

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Artista pop femenina

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Dúo o grupo pop

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Álbum pop

Adele, “30″

Bad Bunny, “Un verano sin ti”

Beyoncé, “Renaissance”

Harry Styles, “Harry’s house”

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s version)”

The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”

Canción pop

Adele, “Easy on me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz (Elenco de Encanto) “We don’t talk about Bruno”

Harry Styles, “As it was”

Lizzo, “About damn time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Artista country masculino

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

Artista country femenina

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Dúo o grupo country

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Álbum country

Carrie Underwood, “Denim & Rhinestones”

Luke Combs, “Growin’ up”

Cody Johnson, “Human: the double album”

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s version)”

Walker Hayes, “Country stuff: the album”

Canción country

Chris Stapleton, “You should probably leave”

Cody Johnson, “‘Til you can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘bout you”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy dirt”

Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on you”

Artista masculino de hip-hop

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Artista femenina de hip-hop

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Álbum de hip hop

Future, “I never liked you”

Gunna, “DS4EVER”

Kendrick Lamar, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Lil Durk, “7220″

Polo G, “Hall of fame 2.0″

Canción de hip-hop

Future ft. Drake and Tems, “Wait for u”

Jack Harlow, “First class”

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”

Latto, “Big energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry baby”

Artista masculino de R&B

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Artista femenina de hip-hop

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Álbum de R&B

Beyoncé, “Renaissance”

Drake, “Honestly, Nevermind”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “An evening with Silk Sonic”

Summer Walker, “Still over it”

The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”

Canción de R&B

Beyoncé, “Break my soul”

Muni Long, “Hrs and hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin out the window”

SZA, “I hate u”

Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”

Artista latino masculino

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Artista latina femenina

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Dúo o grupo latino

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Álbum latino

Bad Bunny, “Un Verano sin ti”

Farruko, “La 167″

J Balvin, “Jose”

Rauw Alejandro, “Vice versa”

Rosalía, “Motomami”

Canción latina

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me porto bonito”

Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”

Karol G, “Provenza”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de ti”

Sebastián Yatra, “Dos oruguitas”

Artista de rock

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Canción de rock

Foo Fighters, “Love dies young”

Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”

Kate Bush, “Running up that hill (A deal with god)”

Måneskin, “Beggin”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black summer”

Álbum de rock

Coldplay, “Music of the spheres”

Ghost, “Impera”

Imagine Dragons, “Mercury – act 1″

Machine Gun Kelly, “Mainstream sellout”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Unlimited love”

Artista inspiracional

Anne Wilson

For King & Country

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Artista gospel

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann

Artista dance/electrónico

Diplo

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Banda sonora

“Elvis″

“Encanto”

“Sing 2″

“Stranger things: soundtrack from the Netflix series, season 4″

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Artista afrobeats

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

Artista k-pop