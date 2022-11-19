Los American Music Awards, popular ceremonia estadounidense que premia a lo mejor de la industria musical llega este domingo 20 de noviembre. Estos sirven como antesala de los prestigiosos Grammy, aunque con la diferencia de que se determinan por una encuesta popular dirigida a consumidores de música, en lugar de votarse por los expertos de la industria.
Entre los nominados en varias categorías destacan Bad Bunny, quien lidera las nominaciones, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles, Beyoncé y la boy band más famosa del k-pop, BTS.
¿Cuándo son los AMAs 2022?
La ceremonia de los AMAs 2022 se celebrará el domingo 20 de noviembre. El anfitrión será el músico, actor y productor Wayne Brady, conocido por los programas “Whose line is it anyway?” y “Dancing with the stars”.
¿A qué hora son los premios AMAs 2022?
Los premios AMAs 2022 empezarán a las 8.00 p. m. en horario del Pacífico. Revisar aquí los horarios según otros países.
- Estados Unidos: 11.00 p. m. (hora del este), 8.00 p. m. (hora del Pacífico)
- México: 10.00 p. m.
- Ecuador, Colombia y Perú: 11.00 p. m.
- Chile y Argentina: 1.00 a. m. del 21 de noviembre
- España: 5.00 a. m. del 21 de noviembre.
¿Dónde ver los premios AMAs 2022 EN VIVO?
El show y las premiaciones en los AMAs 2022 podrán verse también por TNT y TNT Series. Estas se pueden seguir por TNT GO, la app de streaming del canal de cable.
¿Cómo votar por los AMAs 2022?
Puedes votar en los AMAs 2022 de dos maneras. Primero, por la web VoteAMAs.com (aunque solo en la categoría K-pop).
Otra forma de votar es a través de Twitter desde una cuenta pública. En el tuit debes incluir lo siguiente.
- Nombre del artista, canción o álbum por el que quieras votar
- Nombre de la categoría del premio (en inglés)
- #AMAs
Conoce aquí la lista completa de nominados a los premios AMAs 2022.
Artista del año
- Adele
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Drake
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Nuevo artista del año
- Dove Cameron
- Gayle
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Steve Lacy
Colaboración del año
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” Cast, “We don’t talk about Bruno”
- Elton John and Dua Lipa, “Cold heart - PNAU remix”
- Future ft. Drake and Tems, “Wait for U”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry baby”
- The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Artista de gira
- Bad Bunny
- Coldplay
- Ed Sheeran
- Elton John
- The Rolling Stones
Video musical
- Adele, “Easy on me”
- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me porto bonito”
- Harry Styles, “As it was”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry baby”
- Taylor Swift, “All too well: the short film”
Artista pop masculino
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd
Artista pop femenina
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
Dúo o grupo pop
- BTS
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- OneRepublic
Álbum pop
- Adele, “30″
- Bad Bunny, “Un verano sin ti”
- Beyoncé, “Renaissance”
- Harry Styles, “Harry’s house”
- Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s version)”
- The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”
Canción pop
- Adele, “Easy on me”
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz (Elenco de Encanto) “We don’t talk about Bruno”
- Harry Styles, “As it was”
- Lizzo, “About damn time”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Artista country masculino
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Walker Hayes
Artista country femenina
- Carrie Underwood
- Lainey Wilson
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
- Taylor Swift
Dúo o grupo country
- Dan + Shay
- Lady A
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- Zac Brown Band
Álbum country
- Carrie Underwood, “Denim & Rhinestones”
- Luke Combs, “Growin’ up”
- Cody Johnson, “Human: the double album”
- Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s version)”
- Walker Hayes, “Country stuff: the album”
Canción country
- Chris Stapleton, “You should probably leave”
- Cody Johnson, “‘Til you can’t”
- Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘bout you”
- Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy dirt”
- Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on you”
Artista masculino de hip-hop
- Drake
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
- Lil Durk
Artista femenina de hip-hop
- Cardi B
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
Álbum de hip hop
- Future, “I never liked you”
- Gunna, “DS4EVER”
- Kendrick Lamar, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”
- Lil Durk, “7220″
- Polo G, “Hall of fame 2.0″
Canción de hip-hop
- Future ft. Drake and Tems, “Wait for u”
- Jack Harlow, “First class”
- Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
- Latto, “Big energy”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry baby”
Artista masculino de R&B
- Brent Faiyaz
- Chris Brown
- Givēon
- Lucky Daye
- The Weeknd
Artista femenina de hip-hop
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
Álbum de R&B
- Beyoncé, “Renaissance”
- Drake, “Honestly, Nevermind”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “An evening with Silk Sonic”
- Summer Walker, “Still over it”
- The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”
Canción de R&B
- Beyoncé, “Break my soul”
- Muni Long, “Hrs and hrs”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin out the window”
- SZA, “I hate u”
- Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”
Artista latino masculino
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jhayco
- Rauw Alejandro
Artista latina femenina
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
Dúo o grupo latino
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Grupo Firme
- Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Álbum latino
- Bad Bunny, “Un Verano sin ti”
- Farruko, “La 167″
- J Balvin, “Jose”
- Rauw Alejandro, “Vice versa”
- Rosalía, “Motomami”
Canción latina
- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me porto bonito”
- Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”
- Karol G, “Provenza”
- Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de ti”
- Sebastián Yatra, “Dos oruguitas”
Artista de rock
- Imagine Dragons
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Måneskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Lumineers
Canción de rock
- Foo Fighters, “Love dies young”
- Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”
- Kate Bush, “Running up that hill (A deal with god)”
- Måneskin, “Beggin”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black summer”
Álbum de rock
- Coldplay, “Music of the spheres”
- Ghost, “Impera”
- Imagine Dragons, “Mercury – act 1″
- Machine Gun Kelly, “Mainstream sellout”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Unlimited love”
Artista inspiracional
- Anne Wilson
- For King & Country
- Katy Nichole
- Matthew West
- Phil Wickham
Artista gospel
- CeCe Winans
- DOE
- E. Dewey Smith
- Maverick City Music
- Tamela Mann
Artista dance/electrónico
- Diplo
- Marshmello
- Swedish House Mafia
- The Chainsmokers
- Tiësto
Banda sonora
- “Elvis″
- “Encanto”
- “Sing 2″
- “Stranger things: soundtrack from the Netflix series, season 4″
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Artista afrobeats
- Burna Boy
- CKay
- Fireboy DML
- Tems
- Wizkid
Artista k-pop
- Blackpink
- BTS
- Seventeen
- Tomorrow X Together
- Twice.