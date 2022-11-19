Conoce a los nominados a los American Music Awards en las siguientes listas.
Nominado a ‘Artista del año’
• Adele
• Bad Bunny
• Beyoncé
• Drake
• Harry Styles
• Taylor Swift
• The Weeknd
Nominado a ‘Nuevo artista del año’
• Dove Cameron
• Gayle
• Latto
• Måneskin
• Steve Lacy
Nominado a ‘Colaboración del año’
• Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, • Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” Cast, “We don’t talk about Bruno”
• Elton John and Dua Lipa, “Cold heart – PNAU remix”
• Future ft. Drake and Tems, “Wait for U”
• Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry baby”
• The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Nominado a ‘Artista de gira’
• Bad Bunny
• Coldplay
• Ed Sheeran
• Elton John
• The Rolling Stones
Nominado a ‘Video musical’
• Adele, “Easy on me”
• Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me porto bonito”
• Harry Styles, “As it was”
• Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry baby”
• Taylor Swift, “All too well: the short film”
Nominado a ‘Artista pop masculino’
• Bad Bunny
• Drake
• Ed Sheeran
• Harry Styles
• The Weeknd
Nominado a ‘Artista pop femenina’
• Adele
• Beyoncé
• Doja Cat
• Lizzo
• Taylor Swift
Nominado a ‘Dúo o grupo pop’
• BTS
• Coldplay
• Imagine Dragons
• Måneskin
• OneRepublic
Nominado a ‘Álbum pop’
• Adele, “30″
• Bad Bunny, “Un verano sin ti”
• Beyoncé, “Renaissance”
• Harry Styles, “Harry’s house”
• Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s version)”
• The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”
Nominado a ‘Canción pop’
• Adele, “Easy on me”
• Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie
• Beatriz (Elenco de “Encanto”), “We don’t talk about Bruno”
• Harry Styles, “As it was”
• Lizzo, “About damn time”
• The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Nominado a ‘Artista country masculino’
• Chris Stapleton
• Cody Johnson
• Luke Combs
• Morgan Wallen
• Walker Hayes
Nominados a ‘Artista country femenina’
• Carrie Underwood
• Lainey Wilson
• Maren Morris
• Miranda Lambert
• Taylor Swift
Nominado a ‘Dúo o grupo country’
• Dan + Shay
• Lady A
• Old Dominion
• Parmalee
• Zac Brown Band
Nominado a Álbum country
• Carrie Underwood, “Denim & rhinestones”
• Luke Combs, “Growin’ up”
• Cody Johnson, “Human: the double album”
• Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s version)”
• Walker Hayes, “Country stuff: the album”
Nominados a ‘Canción country’
• Chris Stapleton, “You should probably leave”
• Cody Johnson, “‘Til you can’t”
• Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘bout you”
• Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy dirt”
• Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on you”
Nominados a ‘Artista masculino de Hip-hop’
• Drake
• Future
• Kendrick Lamar
• Lil Baby
• Lil Durk
Nominados a ‘Artista femenina de Hip-hop’
• Cardi B
• GloRilla
• Latto
• Megan Thee Stallion
• Nicki Minaj
Nominados a ‘Álbum de Hip hop’
• Future, “I never liked you”
• Gunna, “DS4EVER”
• Kendrick Lamar, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”
• Lil Durk, “7220″
• Polo G, “Hall of fame 2.0″
Nominados a Canción de Hip-hop
• Future ft. Drake and Tems, “Wait for u”
• Jack Harlow, “First class”
• Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
• Latto, “Big energy”
• Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry baby”
Nominados a ‘Artista masculino de R&B’
• Brent Faiyaz
• Chris Brown
• Givēon
• Lucky Daye
• The Weeknd
Nominado a ‘Artista femenina de Hip-hop’
• Beyoncé
• Doja Cat
• Muni Long
• Summer Walker
• SZA
Nominado a ‘Álbum de R&B’
• Beyoncé, “Renaissance”
• Drake, “Honestly, nevermind”
• Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “An evening with Silk Sonic”
• Summer Walker, “Still over it”
• The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”
Nominados a ‘Canción de R&B’
• Beyoncé, “Break my soul”
• Muni Long, “Hrs and hrs”
• Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin out the window”
• SZA, “I hate U”
• Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”
*Nominados a ‘Artista latino masculino’
• Bad Bunny
• Farruko
• J Balvin
• Jhayco
• Rauw Alejandro
Nominados a ‘Artista latina femenina’
• Anitta
• Becky G
• Kali Uchis
• Karol G
• Rosalía
Nominados a ‘Dúo o grupo latino’
• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
• Calibre 50
• Eslabon Armado
• Grupo Firme
• Yahritza y su Esencia
Nominado a ‘Álbum latino’
• Bad Bunny, “Un Verano sin ti”
• Farruko, “La 167″
• J Balvin, “Jose”
• Rauw Alejandro, “Vice versa”
• Rosalía, “Motomami”
Nominados ‘Canción latina’
• Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me porto bonito”
• Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”
• Karol G, “Provenza”
• Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de ti”
• Sebastián Yatra, “Dos oruguitas”
Nominados a ‘Artista de rock’
• Imagine Dragons
• Machine Gun Kelly
• Måneskin
• Red Hot Chili Peppers
• The Lumineers
Nominados a ‘Canción de rock’
• Foo Fighters, “Love dies young”
• Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”
• Kate Bush, “Running up that hill (A deal with god)”
• Måneskin, “Beggin”
• Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”
Nominados a ‘Álbum de rock’
• Coldplay, “Music of the spheres”
• Ghost, “Impera”
• Imagine Dragons, “Mercury – act 1″
• Machine Gun Kelly, “Mainstream sellout”
• Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Unlimited love”
Nominados a ‘Artista inspiracional’
• Anne Wilson
• For King & Country
• Katy Nichole
• Matthew West
• Phil Wickham
Nominado a ‘Artista gospel’
• CeCe Winans
• DOE
• E. Dewey Smith
• Maverick City Music
• Tamela Mann
Nominado ‘Artista dance/electrónico’
• Diplo
• Marshmello
• Swedish House Mafia
• The Chainsmokers
• Tiësto
Nominado a ‘Banda sonora’
• “Elvis″
• “Encanto”
• “Sing 2″
• “Stranger Things: soundtrack de la serie de Netflix, temporada 4″
• “Top Gun: Maverick”
Nominado a ‘Artista k-pop’
• Blackpink
• BTS
• Seventeen
• Tomorrow X Together
• Twice
Nominados a ‘Artista afrobeats’
• Burna Boy
• CKay
• Fireboy DML
• Tems
• Wizkid
Una nueva edición de los American Music Awards, se realizará este domingo 20 de noviembre desde Los Ángeles. Conoce aquí todos los detalles del evento y cómo votar por tu artista favorito.
Una nueva edición de los American Music Awards, se realizará este domingo 20 de noviembre desde Los Ángeles. Conoce aquí todos los detalles del evento y cómo votar por tu artista favorito.