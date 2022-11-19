Redacción EC
20:50

Conoce a los nominados a los American Music Awards en las siguientes listas.

20:48

Nominado a ‘Artista del año’

• Adele
• Bad Bunny
• Beyoncé
• Drake
• Harry Styles
• Taylor Swift
• The Weeknd

20:47

Nominado a ‘Nuevo artista del año’

• Dove Cameron
• Gayle
• Latto
• Måneskin
• Steve Lacy

20:46

Nominado a ‘Colaboración del año’

• Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, • Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” Cast, “We don’t talk about Bruno”
• Elton John and Dua Lipa, “Cold heart – PNAU remix”
• Future ft. Drake and Tems, “Wait for U”
• Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry baby”
• The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, “Stay”

20:44

Nominado a ‘Artista de gira’

• Bad Bunny
• Coldplay
• Ed Sheeran
• Elton John
• The Rolling Stones

20:44

Nominado a ‘Video musical’

• Adele, “Easy on me”
• Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me porto bonito”
• Harry Styles, “As it was”
• Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry baby”
• Taylor Swift, “All too well: the short film”

20:42

Nominado a ‘Artista pop masculino’

• Bad Bunny
• Drake
• Ed Sheeran
• Harry Styles
• The Weeknd

20:41

Nominado a ‘Artista pop femenina’

• Adele
• Beyoncé
• Doja Cat
• Lizzo
• Taylor Swift

20:40

Nominado a ‘Dúo o grupo pop’

• BTS
• Coldplay
• Imagine Dragons
• Måneskin
• OneRepublic

20:40

Nominado a ‘Álbum pop’

• Adele, “30″
• Bad Bunny, “Un verano sin ti”
• Beyoncé, “Renaissance”
• Harry Styles, “Harry’s house”
• Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s version)”
• The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”

20:39

Nominado a ‘Canción pop’

• Adele, “Easy on me”
• Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie
• Beatriz (Elenco de “Encanto”), “We don’t talk about Bruno”
• Harry Styles, “As it was”
• Lizzo, “About damn time”
• The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

20:38

Nominado a ‘Artista country masculino’

• Chris Stapleton
• Cody Johnson
• Luke Combs
• Morgan Wallen
• Walker Hayes

20:37

Nominados a ‘Artista country femenina’

• Carrie Underwood
• Lainey Wilson
• Maren Morris
• Miranda Lambert
• Taylor Swift

20:36

Nominado a ‘Dúo o grupo country’

• Dan + Shay
• Lady A
• Old Dominion
• Parmalee
• Zac Brown Band

20:35

Nominado a Álbum country

• Carrie Underwood, “Denim & rhinestones”
• Luke Combs, “Growin’ up”
• Cody Johnson, “Human: the double album”
• Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s version)”
• Walker Hayes, “Country stuff: the album”

20:34

Nominados a ‘Canción country’

• Chris Stapleton, “You should probably leave”
• Cody Johnson, “‘Til you can’t”
• Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘bout you”
• Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy dirt”
• Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on you”

20:33

Nominados a ‘Artista masculino de Hip-hop’

• Drake
• Future
• Kendrick Lamar
• Lil Baby
• Lil Durk

20:32

Nominados a ‘Artista femenina de Hip-hop’

• Cardi B
• GloRilla
• Latto
• Megan Thee Stallion
• Nicki Minaj

20:31

Nominados a ‘Álbum de Hip hop’

• Future, “I never liked you”
• Gunna, “DS4EVER”
• Kendrick Lamar, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”
• Lil Durk, “7220″
• Polo G, “Hall of fame 2.0″

20:31

Nominados a Canción de Hip-hop

• Future ft. Drake and Tems, “Wait for u”
• Jack Harlow, “First class”
• Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
• Latto, “Big energy”
• Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry baby”

20:30

Nominados a ‘Artista masculino de R&B’

• Brent Faiyaz
• Chris Brown
• Givēon
• Lucky Daye
• The Weeknd

20:29

Nominado a ‘Artista femenina de Hip-hop’

• Beyoncé
• Doja Cat
• Muni Long
• Summer Walker
• SZA

20:27

Nominado a ‘Álbum de R&B’

• Beyoncé, “Renaissance”
• Drake, “Honestly, nevermind”
• Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “An evening with Silk Sonic”
• Summer Walker, “Still over it”
• The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”

20:26

Nominados a ‘Canción de R&B’

• Beyoncé, “Break my soul”
• Muni Long, “Hrs and hrs”
• Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin out the window”
• SZA, “I hate U”
• Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”

20:25

*Nominados a ‘Artista latino masculino’

• Bad Bunny
• Farruko
• J Balvin
• Jhayco
• Rauw Alejandro

20:22

Nominados a ‘Artista latina femenina’

• Anitta
• Becky G
• Kali Uchis
• Karol G
• Rosalía

20:22

Nominados a ‘Dúo o grupo latino’

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
• Calibre 50
• Eslabon Armado
• Grupo Firme
• Yahritza y su Esencia

20:20

Nominado a ‘Álbum latino’

• Bad Bunny, “Un Verano sin ti”
• Farruko, “La 167″
• J Balvin, “Jose”
• Rauw Alejandro, “Vice versa”
• Rosalía, “Motomami”

20:19

Nominados ‘Canción latina’

• Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me porto bonito”
• Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”
• Karol G, “Provenza”
• Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de ti”
• Sebastián Yatra, “Dos oruguitas”

20:17

Nominados a ‘Artista de rock’

• Imagine Dragons
• Machine Gun Kelly
• Måneskin
• Red Hot Chili Peppers
• The Lumineers

20:15

Nominados a ‘Canción de rock’

• Foo Fighters, “Love dies young”
• Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”
• Kate Bush, “Running up that hill (A deal with god)”
• Måneskin, “Beggin”
• Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

20:14

Nominados a ‘Álbum de rock’

• Coldplay, “Music of the spheres”
• Ghost, “Impera”
• Imagine Dragons, “Mercury – act 1″
• Machine Gun Kelly, “Mainstream sellout”
• Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Unlimited love”

20:13

Nominados a ‘Artista inspiracional’

• Anne Wilson
• For King & Country
• Katy Nichole
• Matthew West
• Phil Wickham

20:12

Nominado a ‘Artista gospel’

• CeCe Winans
• DOE
• E. Dewey Smith
• Maverick City Music
• Tamela Mann

20:11

Nominado ‘Artista dance/electrónico’

• Diplo
• Marshmello
• Swedish House Mafia
• The Chainsmokers
• Tiësto

20:11

Nominado a ‘Banda sonora’

• “Elvis″
• “Encanto”
• “Sing 2″
• “Stranger Things: soundtrack de la serie de Netflix, temporada 4″
• “Top Gun: Maverick”

20:09

Nominado a ‘Artista k-pop’

• Blackpink
• BTS
• Seventeen
• Tomorrow X Together
• Twice

20:08

Nominados a ‘Artista afrobeats’

• Burna Boy
• CKay
• Fireboy DML
• Tems
• Wizkid

20:07

Una nueva edición de los American Music Awards, se realizará este domingo 20 de noviembre desde Los Ángeles. Conoce aquí todos los detalles del evento y cómo votar por tu artista favorito.

