Concluye el 2017 y es tiempo de listas y resúmenes de lo que marcó el año. En esta ocasión, compartiremos una lista con los 20 temas que más sonaron a nivel mundial, según Spotify.

Ed Sheeran encabezó la lista entre los usuarios de Spotify al ritmo de "Shape of you". Además fue el artista más seguido, con 6.300 millones de reproducciones.

Además del británico, destacan en el top 20 la multipremiada "Despacito" de Luis Fonsi, "That's What I Like" de Bruno Mars, entre otras.



PUESTO 20: Imagine Dragons - Believer

PUESTO 19: Clean Bandit - Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

PUESTO 18: Ed Sheeran - Castle On The Hill

PUESTO 17: Jason Derulo - Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign)



PUESTO 16: Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo



PUESTO 15: Future - Mask Off



PUESTO 14: Charlie Puth - Attention



PUESTO 13: Zedd, Alessia Cara - Stay

PUESTO 12: The Chainsmokers - Paris



PUESTO 11: Lil Uzi Vert - XO Tour Llif3

PUESTO 10: ZAYN, Taylor Swift - I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

PUESTO 09: Bruno Mars - That’s What I Like

PUESTO 8: French Montana - Unforgettable ft. Swae Lee



PUESTO 07: Kygo, Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me

PUESTO 06: Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.



PUESTO 05: DJ Khaled - I'm the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

PUESTO 04: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This

PUESTO 03: Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee



PUESTO 02: Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Remix Audio) ft. Justin Bieber



PUESTO 01: Ed Sheeran - Shape of You