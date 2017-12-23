Concluye el 2017 y es tiempo de listas y resúmenes de lo que marcó el año. En esta ocasión, compartiremos una lista con los 20 temas que más sonaron a nivel mundial, según Spotify.
Ed Sheeran encabezó la lista entre los usuarios de Spotify al ritmo de "Shape of you". Además fue el artista más seguido, con 6.300 millones de reproducciones.
Además del británico, destacan en el top 20 la multipremiada "Despacito" de Luis Fonsi, "That's What I Like" de Bruno Mars, entre otras.
PUESTO 20: Imagine Dragons - Believer
PUESTO 19: Clean Bandit - Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
PUESTO 18: Ed Sheeran - Castle On The Hill
PUESTO 17: Jason Derulo - Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign)
PUESTO 16: Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
PUESTO 15: Future - Mask Off
PUESTO 14: Charlie Puth - Attention
PUESTO 13: Zedd, Alessia Cara - Stay
PUESTO 12: The Chainsmokers - Paris
PUESTO 11: Lil Uzi Vert - XO Tour Llif3
PUESTO 10: ZAYN, Taylor Swift - I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
PUESTO 09: Bruno Mars - That’s What I Like
PUESTO 8: French Montana - Unforgettable ft. Swae Lee
PUESTO 07: Kygo, Selena Gomez - It Ain't Me
PUESTO 06: Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
PUESTO 05: DJ Khaled - I'm the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
PUESTO 04: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This
PUESTO 03: Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee
PUESTO 02: Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Remix Audio) ft. Justin Bieber
PUESTO 01: Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
Leer comentarios ()