TOP CANCIÓN RAP
• Coi Leray, “Players”
• Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”
• Gunna, “fukumean”
• Lil Durk ft. J. Cole, “All My Life”
• Toosii, “Favorite Song”
TOP CANCIÓN COUNTRY
• Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”
• Luke Combs, “Fast Car”
• Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”
• Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”
• Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
TOP CANCIÓN ROCK
• Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”
• Stephen Sanchez, “Until I Found You”
• Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”
• Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”
• Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
TOP CANCIÓN LATINA
• Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
• Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
• Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny, “un x100to”
• KAROL G & Shakira, “TQG”
• Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
TOP CANCIÓN GLOBAL K-POP
• Fifty Fifty, “Cupid”
• Jimin, “Like Crazy”
• Jungkook ft. Latto, “Seven”
• NewJeans, “Ditto”
• NewJeans, “OMG”
TOP CANCIÓN AFROBEAT
• Ayra Starr, “Rush”
• Libianca, “People”
• Oxlade, “KU LO SA”
• Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
• Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver, “Soweto”
TOP CANCIÓN DANCE/ ELECTRÓNICA
• Bizarrap & Shakira, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
• David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
• David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”
• Elton John & Britney Spears, “Hold Me Closer”
• Tiësto ft. Tate McRae, “10:35”
TOP CANCIÓN CRISTIANA
• Brandon Lake, “Gratitude”
• Chris Tomlin, “Holy Forever”
• For KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks, “Love Me Like I Am”
• Lauren Daigle, “Thank God I Do”
• Phil Wickham, “This Is Our God”
TOP CANCIÓN GOSPEL
• CeCe Winans, “Goodness of God”
• Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music, “God Really Loves Us”
• Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson, “More Than Able”
• Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, “Fear is Not My Future”
• Zacardi Cortez, “Lord Do It for Me (Live in Memphis)”
Esta edición de los Billboard Music Awards 2023 se transmitirán en vivo por la señal de BBMAs.watch. Conoce aquí la lista de nominados y qué artistas se presentarán.
