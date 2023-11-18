Redacción EC
21:36

TOP CANCIÓN RAP

• Coi Leray, “Players”

• Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”

• Gunna, “fukumean”

• Lil Durk ft. J. Cole, “All My Life”

• Toosii, “Favorite Song”

21:33

TOP CANCIÓN COUNTRY

• Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”

• Luke Combs, “Fast Car”

• Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”

• Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”

• Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

21:30

TOP CANCIÓN ROCK

• Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”

• Stephen Sanchez, “Until I Found You”

• Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”

• Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”

• Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

21:27

TOP CANCIÓN LATINA

• Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

• Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

• Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny, “un x100to”

• KAROL G & Shakira, “TQG”

• Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

21:25

TOP CANCIÓN GLOBAL K-POP

• Fifty Fifty, “Cupid”

• Jimin, “Like Crazy”

• Jungkook ft. Latto, “Seven”

• NewJeans, “Ditto”

• NewJeans, “OMG”

21:24

TOP CANCIÓN AFROBEAT

• Ayra Starr, “Rush”

• Libianca, “People”

• Oxlade, “KU LO SA”

• Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

• Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver, “Soweto”

21:22

TOP CANCIÓN DANCE/ ELECTRÓNICA

• Bizarrap & Shakira, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

• David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

• David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”

• Elton John & Britney Spears, “Hold Me Closer”

• Tiësto ft. Tate McRae, “10:35”

21:20

TOP CANCIÓN CRISTIANA

• Brandon Lake, “Gratitude”

• Chris Tomlin, “Holy Forever”

• For KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks, “Love Me Like I Am”

• Lauren Daigle, “Thank God I Do”

• Phil Wickham, “This Is Our God”

21:17

TOP CANCIÓN GOSPEL

• CeCe Winans, “Goodness of God”

• Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music, “God Really Loves Us”

• Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson, “More Than Able”

• Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, “Fear is Not My Future”

• Zacardi Cortez, “Lord Do It for Me (Live in Memphis)”

21:14

Esta edición de los Billboard Music Awards 2023 se transmitirán en vivo por la señal de BBMAs.watch. Conoce aquí la lista de nominados y qué artistas se presentarán.

