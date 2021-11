Something BIG is on its way ✨ Starting January 14th, you’ll be able to read stories created in collaboration with @BTS_twt @TXT_bighit and @ENHYPEN on Wattpad and @webtoonofficial. Get a preview of what’s to come 📚🧡→ https://t.co/QCKNooYdlC pic.twitter.com/n29aDD1XHq