BTS: Fans peruanos se unen en donaciones por cumpleaños de Jungkook

✨PROJECT FOR JUNGKOOKs Birthday! 🇵🇪



Our Golden Maknae, who always gives a lot of love to ARMY, has inspired so much to us, so that's why we made a donation in the name of Jungkook to the Caritas Foundation of Peru for the frost in our country! #JKMAGICDAY #LittleEuphoriaDay pic.twitter.com/G6YrHvGX2L