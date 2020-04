View this post on Instagram

Join late night royalty Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert as they co-host “One World: Together at Home”, a major entertainment event benefitting @WHO and those fighting on the frontlines for our health and survival. Curated by @ladygaga, this event promises an action packed evening filled with today’s top talent including #BillieEilish #Maluma #Lizzo #PaulMcCartney #EltonJohn #DavidBeckham #AlanisMorissette #JohnLegend #Finneas #KaceyMusgraves #StevieWonder and many more! One World airs on Saturday, April 18th. For viewing information visit www.averagesocialite.com photo: @who #OneWorldTogetherAtHome #TogetherAtHome #WHO #GlobalCitizen