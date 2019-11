17/18

** FILE ** "Brokeback Mountain" composer Gustavo Santaolalla is photographed at his recording studio in Los Angeles in this file photo from Jan. 17, 2006. Santaolalla was nominated for an Academy Award for best Original Score for "Brokeback Mountain". The musician-songwriter got his start at 16 playing in a rock-folk band and in the span of his career since the 54-year-old has vaulted into an award-winning Latin rock music producer. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,File) OPSE 20O6MAY17 ESTADOS UNIDOS CINE 2006MAY17 AFD