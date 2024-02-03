En la víspera de una noche que promete ser histórica, los Grammys 2024 se posicionan en el centro de la escena musical mundial, con la promesa de una gala que no solo celebrará los logros sobresalientes de los artistas más influyentes del año, sino que también marcará el pulso de las tendencias y movimientos futuros en la industria. Desde el emblemático Crypto.com Arena en Los Ángeles, este evento anual vuelve a ser el punto de encuentro para lo más selecto del talento global, ofreciendo un espectáculo lleno de momentos inolvidables, actuaciones vibrantes y, por supuesto, la revelación de aquellos artistas que con su arte, han sabido capturar la esencia de nuestro tiempo.
Este año, la expectativa gira en torno a una lista de nominados que destaca por su diversidad y calidad, reflejo de un mundo musical cada vez más inclusivo y exploratorio. Grandes nombres como Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo y Dua Lipa, compiten hombro con hombro con talentos emergentes que han irrumpido en la escena con fuerza y originalidad.
¿Cuándo serán los Grammy 2024?
La gran ceremonia de los Grammys 2024 está programada para el domingo 4 de febrero de 2024, marcando una de las noches más esperadas por la industria musical y sus seguidores.
¿A qué hora serán los Grammy 2024?
Los Grammys 2024 darán inicio a las 20:00 hora, tiempo peruano, y se prevé que finalicen a las 23:30 horas. Sin embargo, dada la naturaleza de este tipo de eventos, es posible que la duración se extienda más allá de lo programado.
- 7:00 p.m. en México y Centroamérica
- 8:00 p.m. en Perú, Ecuador, y Colombia
- 9:00 p.m. en Chile y Bolivia
- 10:00 p.m. en Argentina y Brasil
¿Cómo ver los Grammy 2024?
Para asegurarse de que nadie se pierda de la emoción de los Grammys 2024, existen múltiples opciones de transmisión en vivo, adecuadas para todo tipo de espectadores, ya sea que prefieran la televisión tradicional o las plataformas de streaming.
- TNT: El canal de televisión de paga TNT ofrecerá la ceremonia en vivo, lo que permite a los espectadores de toda la región disfrutar del evento desde la comodidad de sus hogares.
- HBO Max: Para aquellos que prefieren el streaming, HBO Max incluirá la ceremonia en su catálogo, asegurando una opción accesible para quienes deseen ver el evento en dispositivos móviles, tabletas o computadoras.
¿Dónde serán los Grammy 2024?
Contrariamente a la información inicial sobre la ubicación en el Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, los Grammys 2024 tendrán lugar en la Crypto.com Arena, conocida anteriormente como Staples Center, en Los Ángeles, California. Este emblemático recinto vuelve a ser el escenario de los premios, marcando la 21ª ocasión que acoge el evento.
¿Quién será el presentador en los Grammy 2024?
El comediante Trevor Noah regresa como maestro de ceremonias por cuarto año consecutivo, prometiendo entretenimiento y carisma en la conducción de la noche.
¿Quienes son los nominados y categorías de los Grammys 2024?
Álbum del Año
- Boygenius - The Record
- Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
- Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
- Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
- SZA - SOS
- Taylor Swift - Midnights
Disco del Año
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
- Jon Batiste - Worship
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
- Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Canción del Año
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
- Jon Batiste - Butterfly
- Lana Del Rey - A&W
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Mejor Canción escrita para Medios Visuales
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World
- Rihanna - Lift Me Up
- Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken
Mejor Banda Sonora para Medios Visuales (incluye cine y televisión)
- John Williams - The Fabelmans
- John Williams - Indiana Jones y el llamado del destino
- Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
- Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana
- Asake & Olamide - Amapiano
- Ayra Starr - Rush
- Burna Boy - City Boys
- Davido Featuring Musa Keys - Unavailable
- Tyla - Water
Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana
- Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano
- Flor de Toloache - Motherflower
- Lila Downs - La Sánchez
- Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
- Peso Pluma - Génesis
Mejor Álbum Pop Latino
- AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
- Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)
- Maluma - Don Juan
- Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja
- Paula Arenas - A Ciegas
- Pedro Capó - La Neta
Mejor Álbum Country
- Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
- Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
- Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country
- Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain
- Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Mejor Interpretación Country Solista
- Brandy Clark - Buried
- Chris Stapleton - White Horse
- Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind
- Luke Combs - Fast Car
- Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Mejor Artista Revelación
- Coco Jones
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo
- Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily - Love in Exile
- Cory Henry - Live at the Piano
- Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue - SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
- Louis Cole - Quality Over Opinion
- Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book
Mejor Interpretación de Rap Melódico
- Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin’ on Top of the World
- Doja Cat - Attention
- Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U
- Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life
- SZA - Low
Mejor Álbum R&B
- Babyface - Girls Night Out
- Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You
- Emily King - Special Occasion
- Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
- Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
Mejor interpretación de R&B
- Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
- Coco Jones - ICU
- Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel
Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa
- Arctic Monkeys - The Car
- Boygenius - The Record
- Gorillaz - Cracker Island
- Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying
Mejor interpretación de Música Alternativa
- Alvvays - Belinda Says
- Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint
- Boygenius - Cool About It
- Lana Del Rey - A&W
- Paramore - This Is Why
Mejor Álbum de Rock
- Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
- Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
- Metallica - 72 Seasons
- Paramore - This Is Why
- Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman...
Mejor Grabación Pop Dance
- Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million
- Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me
- Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam
- Troye Sivan - Rush
Mejor actuación de un Dúo o Grupo pop
- Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
- Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
- Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
- SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine
- Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice - Karma
Mejor Interpretación de Pop en Solitario
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Productor del Año (no clásico)
- Daniel Nigro
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Jack Antonoff
- Metro Boomin
Compositor del año (no clásico)
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Justin Tranter
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
Mejor Álbum de Vocal Pop
- Kelly Clarkson - Chemisty
- Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
- Ed Sheeran - Subtract
- Taylor Swift - Midnights
Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica
- Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
- James Blake - Loading
- Disclosure - Higher Than Ever BEfore
- Romy & Fred Again - Strong
- Skrillex, Fred Again & Flowdan - Rumble
Mejor Álbum de Música Dance/Electrónica
- James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven
- The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling
- Fred Again - Actual Life 3
- Kx5 - Kx5
- Skrillex - Quest for Fire
Mejor Interpretación de Rock
- Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes
- Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song
- Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
- Foo Fighters - Rescued
- Metallica - Lux Æterna
Mejor Interpretación de Metal
- Disturbed - Bad Man
- Ghost - Phantom of the Opera
- Metallica - 72 Seasons
- Slipknot - Hive Mind
- Spiritbox - Jaded
Mejor Canción de Rock
- Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
- Foo Fighters - Rescued
- Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
- Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness
- The Rolling Stones - Angry
Mejor Interpretación Tradicional de R&B
- Babyface ft. Coco Jones - Simple
- Kenyon Dixon - Lucky
- Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire y Hazel Monét - Hollywood
- PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol - Good Morning
- SZA - Love Language
Mejor Canción R&B
- Coco Jones - ICU
- Halle - Angel
- Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - Back to Love
- SZA - Snooze
- Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Mejor Álbum de R&B Progresivo
- 6lack - Since I Have a Lover
- Diddy - The Love Album: Off the Grid
- Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy - Nova
- Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
- SZA - SOS
Mejor Interpretación de Rap
- Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies
- Black Thought - Love Letter
- Coi Leray - Players
- Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex
- Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
Mejor Canción de rap
- Doja Cat - Attention
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua - Barbie World
- Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
- Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex
- Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
Mejor Álbum de Rap
- Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss
- Killer Mike - Michael
- Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains
- Nas - King’s Disease III
- Travis Scott - Utopia
Mejor Álbum de Poesía Hablada
- Aja Monet - When the Poems Do What They Do
- J. Ivy - The Light Inside
- Kevin Powell - Grocery Shopping With My Mother
- Prentice Powell y Shawn William - For Your Consideration ‘24 - The Album
- Queen Sheba - A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: La píldora Fukc-It revisitada
Mejor Interpretación de Jazz
- Jon Batiste - Movement 18′ (Heroes)
- Lakecia Benjamin - Basquiat
- Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté - Vulnerable (Live)
- Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - But Not For Me
- Samara Joy - Tight
Mejor Álbum de Vocal de Jazz
- Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - For Ella 2
- Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - Alive at the Village Vanguard
- Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke - Lean In
- Cécile McLorin Salvant - Mélusine
- Nicole Zuraitis - How Love Begins
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Instrumental
- Kenny Barron - The Source
- Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix
- Adam Blackstone - Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn
- Billy Childs - The Winds of Change
- Pat Metheny - Dream Box
Mejor Álbum de Banda de Jazz
- ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla - The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo
- Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society - Dynamic Maximum Tension
- The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart - Basie Swings The Blues
- Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest - Olympians
- Mingus Big Band - The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Latino
- Eliane Elias - Quietude
- Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra - My Heart Speaks
- Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band - Vox Humana
- Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente - Cometa
- Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo - El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2
Mejor Álbum de Vocal Pop Tradicional
- Liz Callaway - A Steve Con Amor: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
- Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure
- Laufey - Bewitched
- Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World
- Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive
- Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Mejor Álbum Instrumental Contemporáneo
- Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia - As We Speak
- House of Waters - On Becoming
- Bob James - Jazz Hands
- Julian Lage - The Layers
- Ben Wendel - All One
Mejor Álbum de Teatro Musical
- Kimberly Akimbo
- Parade
- Shucked
- Some Like It Hot
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Mejor actuación de Dúo o Grupo Country
- Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings - High Note
- Brothers Osborne - Nobody’s Nobody
- Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything
- Vince Gill & Paul Franklin - Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)
- Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson - Save Me
- Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton - We Don’t Fight Anymore
Mejor Canción Country
- Brandy Clark - Buried
- Chris Stapleton - White Horse
- Morgan Wallen - Last Night
- Tyler Childers - In Your Love
- Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything
Mejor Interpretación de Raíces Estadounidenses
- Jon Batiste - Butterfly
- Blind Boys of Alabama - Heaven Help Us All
- Madison Cunningham - Inventing the Wheel
- Rhiannon Giddens - You Louisiana Man
- Allison Russell - Eve Was Black
Mejor Interpretación de Raíces Estadounidenses
- Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship
- Tyler Childers - Help Me Make It Through the Night
- Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - King of Oklahoma
- Allison Russell - The Returner
Mejor Canción de Raíces Estadounidenses
- The War and Treaty - Blank Page
- Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson - California Sober
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Cast Iron Skillet
- Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity
- Allison Russell - The Returner
Mejor Álbum de Raíces Estadounidenses
- Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark
- Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions
- Rhiannon Giddens - You’re the One
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes
- Allison Russell - The Returner
Mejor álbum de Bluegrass
- Sam Bush - Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
- Michael Cleveland - Lovin’ of the Game
- Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar
- Willie Nelson - Bluegrass
- Billy Strings - Me/And/Dad
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - City of Gold
Mejor Álbum de Blues Tradicional
- Eric Bibb - Ridin’
- Mr. Sipp - The Soul Side of Sipp
- Tracy Nelson - Life Don’t Miss Nobody
- John Primer - Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge
- Bobby Rush - All My Love for You
Mejor Álbum de Blues Contemporáneo
- Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton - Death Wish Blues
- Ruthie Foster - Healing Time
- Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram - Live in London
- Larkin Poe - Blood Harmony
- Bettye LaVette - ¡Lavette!
Mejor Álbum Folk
- Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire
- The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon
- Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]
- Nickel Creek - Celebrants
- Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee
- Paul Simon - Psalms
- Rufus Wainwright - Folkocracy
Mejor Álbum de Música Regional de Raíces
- Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band - New Beginnings
- Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers - Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
- Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra - Live: Orpheum Theater Nola
- New Breed Bass Band - Made in New Orleans
- New Orleans Nightcrawlers - Too Much to Hold
- The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. - En directo en el Maple Leaf
Mejor Interpretación de Canción Gospel
- Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard - God Is Good
- Erica Campbell - Feel Alright (Blessed)
- Zacardi Cortez - Lord Do It For Me (Live)
- Melvin Crispell III - God Is
- Kirk Franklin - All Things
Mejor Interpretación o Canción de Música Cristiana Contemporánea
- Blessing Offor - Believe
- Cody Carnes - Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]
- Lauren Daigle - Thank God I Do
- for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks - Love Me Like I Am
- Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Your Power
- Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - God Problems
Mejor Álbum de Gospel
- Erica Campbell - I Love You
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Hymns (Live)
- Maverick City Music - The Maverick Way
- Jonathan McReynolds - My Truth
- Tye Tribbett - All Things New: Live In Orlando
Mejor Álbum de Música Cristiana Contemporánea
- Blessing Offor - My Tribe
- Da’ T.R.U.T.H. - Emanuel
- Lauren Daigle - Lauren Daigle
- Lecrae - Church Clothes 4
- Phil Wickham - I Believe
Mejor Álbum de Gospel de Raíz
- The Blackwood Brothers Quartet - Tribute to the King
- Blind Boys of Alabama - Echoes of the South
- Becky Isaacs Bowman - Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times
- Brian Free & Assurance - Meet Me at the Cross
- Gaither Vocal Band - Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light
Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana
- Rauw Alejandro - Saturno
- Karol G - Mañana Será Bonito
- Tainy - Data
Mejor Álbum Rock Latino o Alternativo
- Cabra - Martínez
- Diamante Eléctrico - Leche de Tigre
- Juanes - Vida Cotidiana
- Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas Las Flores
- Fito Paez - EADDA9223
Mejor Álbum Tropical Latino
- Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)
- Luis Figueroa - Voy A Ti
- Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia - Niche Sinfónico
- Omara Portuondo - Vida
- Tony Succar, Mimy Succar - Mimy & Tony
- Carlos Vives - Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así
Mejor Interpretación Musical Global
- Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily - Shadow Forces
- Burna Boy - Alone
- Davido - Feel
- Silvana Estrada - Milagro Y Disastre
- Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi) - Abundance In Millets
- Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia - Pashto
- Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas - Todo Colores
Mejor Álbum de Música Global
- Susana Baca- Epifanías
- Bokanté - History
- Burna Boy - I Told Them...
- Davido - Timeless
- Shakti - This Moment
Mejor Álbum de Reggae
- Buju Banton - Born For Greatness
- Beenie Man - Simma
- Collie Buddz - Cali Roots Riddim 2023
- Burning Spear - No Destroyer
- Julian Marley & Antacus - Colors of Royal
Mejor Álbum New Age, Ambient o Canto
- Kirsten Agresta-Copely - Aquamarine
- Omar Akram - Moments of Beauty
- Ólafur Arnalds - Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)
- David Darling & Hans Christian - Ocean Dreaming Ocean
- Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet - So She Howls
Mejor Álbum de Música Infantil
- Andrew & Polly - Ahhhhh!
- Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon - Ancestars
- DJ Willy Wow! - Hip Hope for Kids!
- Uncle Jumbo - Taste The Sky
- 123 Andrés - We Grow Together Preschool Songs
Mejor Álbum de Comedia
- Trevor Noah - I Wish You Would
- Wanda Sykes - I’m An Entertainer
- Chris Rock - Selective Outrage
- Sarah Silverman - Someone You Love
- Dave Chappelle - What’s In A Name?
Mejor Grabación de Audiolibro, Narrativa y Cuento
- Meryl Streep - Big Tree
- William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
- Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being
- Senador Bernie Sanders - It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism
- Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Superación en tiempos inciertos
Mejor Banda Sonora Recopilatoria para Medios Visuales
- Daisy Jones & The Six - Aurora
- Various Artists - Barbie The Album
- Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By
- Varios Artistas - Guardianes de la Galaxia, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
- Weird Al Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Mejor Video Musical
- The Beatles - I’m Only Sleeping
- Tyler Childers - In Your Love
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
- Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
- Troye Sivan - Rush
Mejor Película Musical
- Moonage Daydream
- How I’m Feeling Now
- Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour
- I Am Everything
- Dear Mama
Mejor Arte de un Disco
- Caroline Rose - The Art of Forgetting
- Hsing-Hui Cheng - Cadenza 21′
- Perry Shall - Eletrophonic Chronic
- Iam8bit - Gravity Falls
- Yu Wei - Migration
- Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck - Stumpwork
Mejor Empaque Especial de Edición Limitada
- The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel
- For The Birds: The Birdsong Project
- Gieo
- Inside: Deluxe Box Set
- Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition
Notas del Mejor Álbum
- John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy - Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) (notas del álbum por Ashley Kahn)
- Howdy Glenn - I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn (notas de álbum de Scott B. Bomar)
- Iftin Band - Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions (notas de álbum de Vik Sohonie)
- Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 (notas del álbum por Jeff Place & John Troutman
- Various Artists - Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (notas del álbum por Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker)
Mejor Álbum Histórico
- Bob Dylan - Fragments - Sesiones Time Out Of Mind (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17
- Various Artists - The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922
- Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971
- Lou Reed - Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition
- Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos
Mejor Ingeniería de Sonido de un álbum no clásico
- Bokanté - History
- Boygenius - The Record
- Caroline Polachek - Desire, I Want to Turn Into You
- Feist - Multitudes
- Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
Mejor Ingeniería de Grabación, Clásica
- Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic - Fandango
- Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra - Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces
- Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry - Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul - Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor
- Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Contemporary American Composers
- Shara Nova & A Far Cry - The Blue Hour
Productor del año, Clásico
- David Frost
- Morten Lindberg
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone
- Brian Pidgeon
Mejor Grabación Remezclada
- Depeche Mode - Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)
- Gorillas ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown - New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)
- Lane 8 - Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)
- Mariah Carey - Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)
- Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange - Alien Love Call
Mejor Álbum de Audio Inmersivo
- Alicia Keys - The Diary of Alicia Keys
- Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarok
- George Strait - Blue Clear Sky
- Madison Beer - Silence Between Songs
- Ryan Ylyate - Act 3 (Immersive Edition)
Mejor Composición Instrumental
- Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - Motion
- John Williams - Helena’s Theme
- Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis - Amerikkan Skin
- Ludwig Göransson - Can You Hear the Music
- Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - Cutey And The Dragon
Mejor Arreglo, Instrumental o A Cappella
- Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera - I Remember Mingus
- Just 6 - Angels We Have Heard On High
- Ludwig Göransson - Can You Hear the Music
- The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel - Folsom Prison Blues
- Wednesday Addams - Paint It Black
Mejor Arreglo, Instrumentos y Voces
- Cécile McLorin Salvant - Fenestra
- Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest - Com Que Voz (Live)
- Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - April in Paris
- säje ft. Jacob Collier - In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning
- Samara Joy - Lush Life
Mejor Interpretación Orquestal
- Orquesta Filarmónica de Buffalo - Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy
- Los Angeles Philharmonic - Adès: Dante
- Orquesta Filarmónica de la Radio de los Países Bajos - Bartók: Concierto Para Orquesta; Cuatro Piezas
- The Philadelphia Orchestra - Price: Sinfonía nº 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony
- Sinfónica de San Francisco - Stravinsky: La Consagración de la Primavera
Mejor Grabación de Ópera
- Orquesta de la Ópera Metropolitana; Coro de la Ópera Metropolitana - Blanchard: Champion
- Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries
- The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet - Little: Black Lodge
Mejor Interpretación Coral
- The Clarion Choir - Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil
- The Crossing - Carols After a Plague
- Miró Quartet; Conspirare - The House Of Belonging
- San Francisco Symphony Chorus - Ligeti: Lux Aeterna
- Uusinta Ensemble; Coro de Cámara de Helsinki - Saariaho: Reconnaissance
Mejor Interpretación de Música de Cámara o Pequeño Conjunto
- Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet - American Stories
- Catalyst Quartet - Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker
- Roomful Of Teeth - Rough Magic
- Third Coast Percussion - Between Breaths
- Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos - Beethoven For Three: Sinfonía nº 6, ‘Pastorale’ Y Op. 1, nº 3
Mejor Solo Instrumental Clásico
- Robert Black - Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light
- Andy Akiho - Akiho: Cylinders
- Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, director (Louisville Orchestra) - The American Project
- Seth Parker Woods - Difficult Grace
- Curtis Stewart - Of Love
Mejor Álbum Vocal Solista de Música Clásica
- Reginald Mobley, solista; Baptiste Trotignon, pianista - Because
- Karim Sulayman, solista; Sean Shibe, acompañante - Broken Branches
- Laura Strickling, solista; Daniel Schlosberg, pianista - 40@40
- Lawrence Brownlee, solista; Kevin J. Miller, pianista - Rising
- Julia Bullock, solista; Christian Reif, director (Philharmonia Orchestra) - Walking In The Dark
Mejor Compendio de Música Clásica
- Anne Akiko Meyers - Fandango
- Christopher Rountree, director - Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?
- Peter Herresthal - Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
- Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman - Passion For Bach And Coltrane
- Chick Corea - Sardinia
- Andy Akiho - Sculptures
- Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights - Zodiac Suite
Mejor Composición Clásica Contemporánea
- Thomas Adès, compositor (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) - Adès: Dante
- Andy Akiho, compositor (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony) - Akiho: In That Space, At That Time
- William Brittelle, compositor (Roomful Of Teeth) - Brittelle: Psychedelics
- Missy Mazzoli, compositor (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic) - Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
- Jessie Montgomery, compositora (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth) - Montgomery: Rounds.
