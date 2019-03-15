iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019: esta es la lista completa de ganadores

Los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019 se celebraron el jueves 14 de marzo en una ceremonia que premia a los artistas de mayor venta en el mundo en las distintas categorías y a los artistas más vendidos de cada territorio.
La gala, partía como favorita a Cardi B, con 14 nominaciones. Seguida de Drake, con ocho posibilidades de llevarse un galardón en la ceremonia de premiación que se llevó a cabo en el Teatro Nokia de Los Ángeles, California.
A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores:
Canción del año
"Better Now", Post Malone
"Girls Like You", Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
"God's Plan", Drake
"Perfect", Ed Sheeran
"The Middle", Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey (GANADORA)
Artista femenina del año
Ariana Grande (GANADORA)
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Halsey
HUG IT OUT!!! 🤗🤗🤗@Zedd @MarenMorris @greymusic #iHeartAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/ApULkW6Psu— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) 15 de marzo de 2019
Artista masculino del año
Drake (GANADOR)
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Mejor dúo/grupo del año
5 Seconds of Summer (GANADOR)
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The disco
Twenty one pilots
Mejor colaboración
"Finesse (Remix)", Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B (GANADORA)
"Girls Like You", Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
"I Like It", Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
"Meant to Be", Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line
"The Middle", Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Mejor artista pop nuevo
Bazzi
Lauv
Marshmello (GANADOR)
MAX
NF
Winning tastes good! 👅 #HipHopArtistOfTheYear @iamcardib #iHeartAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/JZQuvIj591— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) 15 de marzo de 2019
Canción alternativa del año
"Africa", Weezer
"Broken", lovelytheband
"Happier", Marshemllo featuring Bastille
"High Hopes", Panic! At The Disco (GANADOR)
"Natural", Imagine Dragons
Artista de rock alternativo del año
Imagine Dragons (GANADOR)
lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
Portugal. The Man
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Mejor artista nuevo de rock/rock alternativo
AJR (GANADOR)
Badflower
Billie Eilish
lovelytheband
Two Feet
Canción de rock del año
"Are You Ready", Disturbed
"Bulletproof", Godsmack
"Devil", Shinedown
"Safari Song", Greta Van Fleet (GANADOR)
"Zombie", Bad Wolves
Artista rock del año
Five Finger Death Punch
Godsmack
Greta Van Fleet
Shinedown
Three Days Grace (GANADOR)
Canción country del año
"Heaven", Kane Brown
"Meant to Be", Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line (GANADORA)
"Most People Are Good", Luke Bryan
"Rich", Maren Morris
"Tequila", Dan + Shay
Artista country del año
Carrie Underwood (GANADORA)
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Mejor artista nuevo de country
Carly Pearce
Dylon Scott
Jordan Davis (GANADOR)
LANCO
Russell Dickerson
Canción dance del año
"Friends", Marshmello and Anne-Marie
"Happier", Marshmello featuring Bastille
"One Kiss", Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa
"Remind Me to Forget", Kygo featuring Miguel
"The Middle", Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey (GANADORA)
Artista dance del año
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello (GANADOR)
The Chainsmokers
Zedd
Canción Hip-Hop del año
"God's Plan", Drake (GANADOR)
"I Like It", Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
"In My Feelings", Drake
"Nice for What", Drake
"Psycho", Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Artista Hip-Hop del año
Cardi B (GANADORA)
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Mejor artista nuevo de Hip-Hop
BlocBoy JB (GANADOR)
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Lil Pump
XXXTENTACION
