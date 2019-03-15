Módulos Temas Día
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019: esta es la lista completa de ganadores

En su sexto año, el espectáculo musical que premia a los artistas de mayor venta en el mundo, coronó a los ganadores del 2018 en el Teatro Nokia de Los Ángeles, California

Los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019 se celebraron el jueves 14 de marzo en una ceremonia que premia a los artistas de mayor venta en el mundo en las distintas categorías y a los artistas más vendidos de cada territorio.

Redacción EC

Los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019 se celebraron el jueves 14 de marzo en una ceremonia que premia a los artistas de mayor venta en el mundo en las distintas categorías y a los artistas más vendidos de cada territorio.

La gala, partía como favorita a Cardi B, con 14 nominaciones. Seguida de Drake, con ocho posibilidades de llevarse un galardón en la ceremonia de premiación que se llevó a cabo en el Teatro Nokia de Los Ángeles, California.

A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores:

Canción del año

"Better Now", Post Malone
"Girls Like You", Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
"God's Plan", Drake
"Perfect", Ed Sheeran
"The Middle", Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey (GANADORA)

Artista femenina del año

Ariana Grande (GANADORA)
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Halsey

Artista masculino del año

Drake (GANADOR)
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes

Mejor dúo/grupo del año

5 Seconds of Summer (GANADOR)
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The disco
Twenty one pilots

Mejor colaboración

"Finesse (Remix)", Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B (GANADORA)
"Girls Like You", Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
"I Like It", Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
"Meant to Be", Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line
"The Middle", Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Mejor artista pop nuevo

Bazzi
Lauv
Marshmello (GANADOR)
MAX
NF

Canción alternativa del año

"Africa", Weezer
"Broken", lovelytheband
"Happier", Marshemllo featuring Bastille
"High Hopes", Panic! At The Disco (GANADOR)
"Natural", Imagine Dragons

Artista de rock alternativo del año

Imagine Dragons (GANADOR)
lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
Portugal. The Man
Thirty Seconds to Mars

Mejor artista nuevo de rock/rock alternativo

AJR (GANADOR)
Badflower
Billie Eilish
lovelytheband
Two Feet

Canción de rock del año

"Are You Ready", Disturbed
"Bulletproof", Godsmack
"Devil", Shinedown
"Safari Song", Greta Van Fleet (GANADOR)
"Zombie", Bad Wolves

Artista rock del año

Five Finger Death Punch
Godsmack
Greta Van Fleet
Shinedown
Three Days Grace (GANADOR)

Canción country del año

"Heaven", Kane Brown
"Meant to Be", Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line  (GANADORA)
"Most People Are Good", Luke Bryan
"Rich", Maren Morris
"Tequila", Dan + Shay

Artista country del año

Carrie Underwood (GANADORA)
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett

Mejor artista nuevo de country

Carly Pearce
Dylon Scott
Jordan Davis (GANADOR)
LANCO
Russell Dickerson

Canción dance del año

"Friends", Marshmello and Anne-Marie
"Happier", Marshmello featuring Bastille
"One Kiss", Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa
"Remind Me to Forget", Kygo featuring Miguel
"The Middle", Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey (GANADORA)

Artista dance del año

Calvin Harris 
Kygo
Marshmello (GANADOR)
The Chainsmokers
Zedd

Canción Hip-Hop del año

"God's Plan", Drake (GANADOR)
"I Like It", Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
"In My Feelings", Drake
"Nice for What", Drake
"Psycho", Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Artista Hip-Hop del año

Cardi B (GANADORA)
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Mejor artista nuevo de Hip-Hop

BlocBoy JB (GANADOR)
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Lil Pump
XXXTENTACION

