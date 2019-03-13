Módulos Temas Día
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019: esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios

Este jueves 14 de marzo se celebran en Los Ángeles los premios reconocidos por iHeartRadio desde el 2014

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019. Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B y Shawn Mendes. (Foto: Agencia)

Redacción EC

Los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019 se celebran este jueves 14 de marzo en una ceremonia que premia a los artistas de mayor venta en el mundo en las distintas categorías y a los artistas más vendidos de cada territorio.

Celebrados desde el 2014, los iHeartRadio Music Awards tienen como favorita a Cardi B, quien parte con 14 nominaciones. Después, le sigue de cerca Drake, con ocho posibilidades de llevarse un galardón en la ceremonia de premiación que se llevará a cabo en el Teatro Nokia de Los Ángeles, California.

Canción del año
"Better Now", Post Malone
"Girls Like You", Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
"God's Plan", Drake
"Perfect", Ed Sheeran
"The Middle", Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Artista femenina del año
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Halsey

Artista masculino del año
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes

Mejor dúo/grupo del año
5 Seconds of Summer
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The disco
Twenty one pilots

Mejor colaboración
"Finesse (Remix)", Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
"Girls Like You", Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
"I Like It", Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
"Meant to Be", Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line
"The Middle", Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Mejor artista pop nuevo
Bazzi
Lauv
Marshmello
MAX
NF

Canción alternativa del año
"Africa", Weezer
"Broken", lovelytheband
"Happier", Marshemllo featuring Bastille
"High Hopes", Panic! At The Disco
"Natural", Imagine Dragons

Artista de rock alternativo del año
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
Portugal. The Man
Thirty Seconds to Mars

Mejor artista nuevo de rock/rock alternativo
AJR
Badflower
Billie Eilish
lovelytheband
Two Feet

Canción de rock del año
"Are You Ready", Disturbed
"Bulletproof", Godsmack
"Devil", Shinedown
"Safari Song", Greta Van Fleet
"Zombie", Bad Wolves

Artista rock del año
Five Finger Death Punch
Godsmack
Greta Van Fleet
Shinedown
Three Days Grace

Canción country del año
"Heaven", Kane Brown
"Meant to Be", Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
"Most People Are Good", Luke Bryan
"Rich", Maren Morris
"Tequila", Dan + Shay

Artista country del año
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett

Mejor artista nuevo de country
Carly Pearce
Dylon Scott
Jordan Davis
LANCO
Russell Dickerson

Canción dance del año
"Friends", Marshmello and Anne-Marie
"Happier", Marshmello featuring Bastille
"One Kiss", Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa
"Remind Me to Forget", Kygo featuring Miguel
"The Middle", Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Artista dance del año
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Zedd

Canción Hip-Hop del año
"God's Plan", Drake
"I Like It", Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
"In My Feelings", Drake
"Nice for What", Drake
"Psycho", Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Artista Hip-Hop del año
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Mejor artista nuevo de Hip-Hop
BlocBoy JB
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Lil Pump
XXXTENTACION

