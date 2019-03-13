iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019: esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios

Los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019 se celebran este jueves 14 de marzo en una ceremonia que premia a los artistas de mayor venta en el mundo en las distintas categorías y a los artistas más vendidos de cada territorio.

Celebrados desde el 2014, los iHeartRadio Music Awards tienen como favorita a Cardi B, quien parte con 14 nominaciones. Después, le sigue de cerca Drake, con ocho posibilidades de llevarse un galardón en la ceremonia de premiación que se llevará a cabo en el Teatro Nokia de Los Ángeles, California.



► iHeartRadio Music Awards y los looks de los asistentes a los premios

► BTS y las categorías en la que compite en los iHeartRadio Music Awards



Canción del año

"Better Now", Post Malone

"Girls Like You", Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"God's Plan", Drake

"Perfect", Ed Sheeran

"The Middle", Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Artista femenina del año

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Halsey

Artista masculino del año

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Mejor dúo/grupo del año

5 Seconds of Summer

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The disco

Twenty one pilots

Mejor colaboración

"Finesse (Remix)", Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

"Girls Like You", Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"I Like It", Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin

"Meant to Be", Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line

"The Middle", Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Mejor artista pop nuevo

Bazzi

Lauv

Marshmello

MAX

NF

Canción alternativa del año

"Africa", Weezer

"Broken", lovelytheband

"Happier", Marshemllo featuring Bastille

"High Hopes", Panic! At The Disco

"Natural", Imagine Dragons

Artista de rock alternativo del año

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

Portugal. The Man

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Mejor artista nuevo de rock/rock alternativo

AJR

Badflower

Billie Eilish

lovelytheband

Two Feet

Canción de rock del año

"Are You Ready", Disturbed

"Bulletproof", Godsmack

"Devil", Shinedown

"Safari Song", Greta Van Fleet

"Zombie", Bad Wolves

Artista rock del año

Five Finger Death Punch

Godsmack

Greta Van Fleet

Shinedown

Three Days Grace

Canción country del año

"Heaven", Kane Brown

"Meant to Be", Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

"Most People Are Good", Luke Bryan

"Rich", Maren Morris

"Tequila", Dan + Shay

Artista country del año

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Mejor artista nuevo de country

Carly Pearce

Dylon Scott

Jordan Davis

LANCO

Russell Dickerson

Canción dance del año

"Friends", Marshmello and Anne-Marie

"Happier", Marshmello featuring Bastille

"One Kiss", Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa

"Remind Me to Forget", Kygo featuring Miguel

"The Middle", Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Artista dance del año

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Zedd

Canción Hip-Hop del año

"God's Plan", Drake

"I Like It", Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin

"In My Feelings", Drake

"Nice for What", Drake

"Psycho", Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Artista Hip-Hop del año

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Mejor artista nuevo de Hip-Hop

BlocBoy JB

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Lil Pump

XXXTENTACION