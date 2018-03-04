Módulos Temas Día
Instagram: Elton John se marchó de escenario insultando a fan por este motivo

El cantante británico explicó en Instagram su reacción ante irrupción de fanático durante show que brindó  en Las Vegas, Estados Unidos

Elton John vivió una situación complicada en Las Vegas. (Foto: Instagram)

Redacción EC

El experimentado cantante británico Elton John usó su cuenta oficial de Instagram para explicar porqué abandonó el escenario durante un concierto que brindaba en Las Vegas el último jueves. 

Imágenes que circulan en redes sociales muestran cómo un importante número de fans del referido artista lo rodearon alrededor de su piano. 

Sin embargo, la situación se tornó tensa cuando un fan tocó el instrumento musical de Elton John. Según el cantautor, se le pidió deje de molestar, pero no aceptó. 

"Un fan puso sus manos en las teclas de mi piano y continuó haciéndolo segundos después a que yo le pedí pare. Luego alcanzó el órgano y trató de tomar fotografías, interrumpiendo por completo mi interpretación", inició el británico en Instagram.

"Llevo fans al escenario cada vez que toco 'Saturday Night', porque siempre es una parte encantadora del show en la que puedo conocer a los fans y darles la mano mientras toco. Suelen ser muy amables con el hecho de que estoy presentándome en vivo", añadió Elton John.

"(Pero) este tipo fue grosero, perturbador y no tuvo cuidado ni respeto por el espectáculo, así que le hice saber cómo me sentía, luego salí del escenario hasta que lo sacaron de ahí", concluyó en Instagram.

Cabe indicar que tras la molestia de Elton John y su abandono del escenario este volvería varios minutos después. Llamó la atención su frase al público.

"No más gente en el escenario mientras toco esta canción, la 'cag...'", expresó.

Elton John

Elton John en un complejo momento. (Foto: YouTube)

Elton John

