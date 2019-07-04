Joss Stone deportada de Irán, el último país que faltaba para completar su tour mundial

La cantante británica Joss Stone fue deportada de Irán esta semana, el último país en el que le quedaba tocar para cumplir su sueño de hacer un concierto en todos las naciones del mundo.
►Taylor Swift: esta es la razón por la que la cantante odia tanto a Scooter Braun
►Mon Laferte ofrecerá concierto en Lima: estos son los precios de las entradas
"Nuestro último país en la lista era Irán", escribió el 3 de julio Stone. "Sabíamos que no podíamos hacer un concierto público porque soy una mujer y eso es ilegal en este país. Personalmente, no me gustaría ir a una prisión iraní ni estoy intentando cambiar las políticas de los países que visito ni deseo poner a otras personas en peligro".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
So , our very last country on the list was Iran . We were aware there couldn’t be a public concert as I am a woman and that is illegal in this country. Personally I don’t fancy going to an Iranian prison nor am I trying to change the politics of the countries I visit nor do I wish to put other people in danger. However, it seems the authority’s don’t believe we wouldn’t be playing a public show so they have popped us on what they call the ‘black list ‘ as we found out when we turned up to the immigration hall. After long discussions with the most friendly charming and welcoming immigration people the decision was made to detain us for the night and to deport us in the morning. Of course I was gutted. So close yet so far, this moment broke a little piece of my heart. Then I realised the silver lining was bright. I told them my story and explained my mission, to bring good feeling with what I have to give and show those who want to look, the positives of our globe. All with the understanding that public performance wasn’t an option in this scenario. I still have to walk forward towards that goal some way some how. And of course music is my driver. Doesn’t mean we have to brake any laws though. There is music everywhere. Even here, we just have to play by there rules and they have to believe we will. It’s a trust thing. They were so kind to us, at one point I started to question it. The question whirled around my head, were they just luring is into a false sense of security so we would walk into our jail cells quietly with out a drama? Nope , these people are genuinely nice kind people that felt bad that they couldn’t over ride the system. They didn’t speak English so well so the translator Mohamed, who clearly had a lovely soul conveyed the message that they hoped we would go to embassy to sort it all out and come back, they were refusing us entry with a heavy heart and were so sorry. After Mo had left, the officers kept telling us sorry. They said sorry all the way through this process and kept saying this till we got on the plane they were sending us away on. We were the ones that should have been apologising for not having our correct paper work. The ball
Señaló que a pesar de que era su intención romper la ley haciendo su presentación frente a un público, las autoridades la pusieron en una lista negra que impidía su ingreso al país del Medio Oriente.
"Después de una larga discusión con algunas de los más encantadores y amables agentes de inmigración se tomó la decisión para detenernos durante la noche y deportarnos en la mañana", relató la cantante.
Por supuesto estoy destrozada. Tan cerca pero tan lejos, este momento rompió mi corazón un poco", admitió.
Stone, de 32 años, inició en el 2014 su titánico esfuerzo para hacer una presentación en cada uno de los 195 países del mundo, empezando por Marruecos en marzo de ese año. En marzo del 2015 visitó el Perú con un concierto en la Huaca Pucllana.
La artista afirmó que el incidente "fue su culpa por no llenar los permisos necesarios" y señaló que todavía no se da por vencida para cumplir su meta, pero de una manera que "no rompa ningunas leyes".
Leer comentarios ()