Joss Stone deportada de Irán, el último país que faltaba para completar su tour mundial

La cantante británica Joss Stone fue deportada de Irán esta semana, el último país en el que le quedaba tocar para cumplir su sueño de hacer un concierto en todos las naciones del mundo.

"Nuestro último país en la lista era Irán", escribió el 3 de julio Stone. "Sabíamos que no podíamos hacer un concierto público porque soy una mujer y eso es ilegal en este país. Personalmente, no me gustaría ir a una prisión iraní ni estoy intentando cambiar las políticas de los países que visito ni deseo poner a otras personas en peligro".

Señaló que a pesar de que era su intención romper la ley haciendo su presentación frente a un público, las autoridades la pusieron en una lista negra que impidía su ingreso al país del Medio Oriente.

"Después de una larga discusión con algunas de los más encantadores y amables agentes de inmigración se tomó la decisión para detenernos durante la noche y deportarnos en la mañana", relató la cantante.

Por supuesto estoy destrozada. Tan cerca pero tan lejos, este momento rompió mi corazón un poco", admitió.

Stone, de 32 años, inició en el 2014 su titánico esfuerzo para hacer una presentación en cada uno de los 195 países del mundo, empezando por Marruecos en marzo de ese año. En marzo del 2015 visitó el Perú con un concierto en la Huaca Pucllana.

La artista afirmó que el incidente "fue su culpa por no llenar los permisos necesarios" y señaló que todavía no se da por vencida para cumplir su meta, pero de una manera que "no rompa ningunas leyes".

