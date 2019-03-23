Kids Choice Awards 2019 EN VIVO: sigue desde aquí la entrega de premios

La cadena Nickelodeon celebra la noche de este sábado la entrega de los Kids Choice Awards 2019 con una gala que se transmitirá en vivo por su señal televisiva y en plataformas de streaming como Sling TV y Philo.

El Galen Center de Los Ángeles será el escenario de la ceremonia que conducirá el cantante y productor DJ Khaled. El evento comenzará a las 8 p.m. (zona ET). 7 p.m. (zona PT).

Podrás seguir en vivo las incidencias del show desde la cuenta oficial de Instagram de Nickelodeon, cuya administración recaerá durante las 2 horas que dure la gala en DJ Khaled.

TODOS LOS NOMINADOS DE LA NOCHE

​La película "Avengers: Infinity War" es líder de la lista de nominados a los Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2019, con 10 postulaciones; es seguido por "Black Panther", que tiene 5; la rapera Cardi B y el filme "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation", con 4 nominaciones cada una.



Esta es la lista completa de nominados:

Programa de televisión divertido favorito

Modern Family

The Big Bang Theory

Fuller House

Henry Danger

BUNK’D

Raven’s Home



Drama de TV favorito

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Flash

Stranger Things

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

A Series of Unfortunate Events



Caricatura favorita

SpongeBob SquarePants

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

The Loud House

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teen Titans Go!

Película favorita

Aquaman

Mary Poppins Returns

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

The Kissing Booth

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before



Superhéroe favorito

Chadwick Boseman

Robert Downey Jr.

Chris Hemsworth

Jason Momoa

Chris Evans

Scarlett Johansson



Película animada favorita

Peter Rabbit

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Incredibles 2

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Grinch

Grupo musical favorito

The Chainsmokers

Fall Out Boy

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

Twenty One Pilots



Artista hombre favorito

Bruno Mars

DJ Khaled

Shawn Mendes

Drake

Justin Timberlake

Luke Bryan



Artista mujer favorita

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Selena Gomez

Camila Cabello

Canción favorita

Delicate - Taylor Swift

thank u, next - Ariana Grande

In My Feelings - Drake

Natural - Imagine Dragons

Youngblood - 5 Seconds of Summer

In My Blood - Shawn Mendes



Colaboración favorita

Girls Like You - Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B

Happier - Marshmello, featuring Bastille

Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line

No Brainer - DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo

SICKO MODE - Travis Scott, featuring Drake

I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin



Artista musical global favorita

África: Davido

Asia: BLACKPINK

Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan

Europa: David Guetta

Norteamérica: Taylor Swift

Latinoamérica: J Balvin

Reino Unido: HRVY

Videojuego favorito

Just Dance 2019

LEGO The Incredibles

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Super Mario Party