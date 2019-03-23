Kids Choice Awards 2019 EN VIVO: sigue desde aquí la entrega de premios

La cadena Nickelodeon celebra la noche de este sábado la entrega de los Kids Choice Awards 2019 con una gala que se transmitirá en vivo por su señal televisiva y en plataformas de streaming como Sling TV y Philo.
El Galen Center de Los Ángeles será el escenario de la ceremonia que conducirá el cantante y productor DJ Khaled. El evento comenzará a las 8 p.m. (zona ET). 7 p.m. (zona PT).
Podrás seguir en vivo las incidencias del show desde la cuenta oficial de Instagram de Nickelodeon, cuya administración recaerá durante las 2 horas que dure la gala en DJ Khaled.
Además, desde esta línea de tiempo de Twitter podrás conocer los resultados de la entrega de premios y la lista de todos los ganadores:
TODOS LOS NOMINADOS DE LA NOCHE
La película "Avengers: Infinity War" es líder de la lista de nominados a los Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2019, con 10 postulaciones; es seguido por "Black Panther", que tiene 5; la rapera Cardi B y el filme "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation", con 4 nominaciones cada una.
Esta es la lista completa de nominados:
Programa de televisión divertido favorito
Modern Family
The Big Bang Theory
Fuller House
Henry Danger
BUNK’D
Raven’s Home
Drama de TV favorito
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Flash
Stranger Things
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Caricatura favorita
SpongeBob SquarePants
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
The Loud House
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teen Titans Go!
Película favorita
Aquaman
Mary Poppins Returns
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
The Kissing Booth
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Superhéroe favorito
Chadwick Boseman
Robert Downey Jr.
Chris Hemsworth
Jason Momoa
Chris Evans
Scarlett Johansson
Película animada favorita
Peter Rabbit
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Incredibles 2
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Grinch
Grupo musical favorito
The Chainsmokers
Fall Out Boy
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
Twenty One Pilots
Artista hombre favorito
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Shawn Mendes
Drake
Justin Timberlake
Luke Bryan
Artista mujer favorita
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Selena Gomez
Camila Cabello
Canción favorita
Delicate - Taylor Swift
thank u, next - Ariana Grande
In My Feelings - Drake
Natural - Imagine Dragons
Youngblood - 5 Seconds of Summer
In My Blood - Shawn Mendes
Colaboración favorita
Girls Like You - Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B
Happier - Marshmello, featuring Bastille
Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line
No Brainer - DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo
SICKO MODE - Travis Scott, featuring Drake
I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin
Artista musical global favorita
África: Davido
Asia: BLACKPINK
Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan
Europa: David Guetta
Norteamérica: Taylor Swift
Latinoamérica: J Balvin
Reino Unido: HRVY
Videojuego favorito
Just Dance 2019
LEGO The Incredibles
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
Super Mario Party
