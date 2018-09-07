Módulos Temas Día
Celebridades reaccionan ante la muerte de Mac Miller en Twitter

El músico y ex pareja de Ariana Grande falleció por una presunta sobredosis

Redacción EC

El cantante de rap Mac Miller falleció este viernes de una aparente sobredosis según ha informado el portal TMZ y miles de seguidores se han sorprendido ante la terrible noticia.

Malcom James McCormick, verdadero nombre de Mac Miller, era un cantante, productor discográfico y rapero estadounidense, que lanzó el pasado 3 de agosto su último disco "Swimming".

Ante la noticia, Chance the Rapper, John Mayer, Wiz Khalifa, entre otros, han demostrado su profunda tristeza en diversas publicaciones en Twitter:

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

RIP @macmiller 😥😔💔🙏🏽

Una publicación compartida de Amber Rose (@amberrose) el

Como se conoce, Mac Miller tuvo problemas con el abuso de sustancias cuando terminó su relación con Ariana Grande, pues tuvo un choque automovilístico y fue arrestado por DUI.

