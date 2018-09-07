El cantante de rap Mac Miller falleció este viernes de una aparente sobredosis según ha informado el portal TMZ y miles de seguidores se han sorprendido ante la terrible noticia.
Malcom James McCormick, verdadero nombre de Mac Miller, era un cantante, productor discográfico y rapero estadounidense, que lanzó el pasado 3 de agosto su último disco "Swimming".
Ante la noticia, Chance the Rapper, John Mayer, Wiz Khalifa, entre otros, han demostrado su profunda tristeza en diversas publicaciones en Twitter:
I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him.— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) 7 de septiembre de 2018
God fucking dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn't be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I fucking love you mac.— Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) 7 de septiembre de 2018
Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) 7 de septiembre de 2018
Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) 7 de septiembre de 2018
Rip Mac miller— Diplo ⚡️ (@diplo) 7 de septiembre de 2018
Rest in your peace Mac Miller.— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) 7 de septiembre de 2018
Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.
Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all.
Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller ❤️— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) 7 de septiembre de 2018
Como se conoce, Mac Miller tuvo problemas con el abuso de sustancias cuando terminó su relación con Ariana Grande, pues tuvo un choque automovilístico y fue arrestado por DUI.
