BTS sigue cosechando éxitos a nivel internacional. En la reciente gala de los Mnet Asian Music Awards 2019 (MAMAs), que se celebró en Japón el 4 de diciembre, la agrupación de K-pop sorprendió a todos con nueve galardones.
Por si fuera poco, de estas distinciones cuatro fueron daesangs (grandes premios): Artista del año, Álbum del año, ícono mundial del año y Canción del año.
Por si fuera poco, fue su cuarta victoria consecutiva en la categoría Artista del Año, su segunda victoria consecutiva en Álbum del año e Icono mundial del año, y su primera de canción del año.
Con sus victorias en la gala, BTS se convirtió en los artistas más premiados en la historia de MAMA, con 9 daesangs a su nombre y 8 premios competitivos.
El hecho anecdótico de la noche llegó cuando el presentador Jimmy Fallon apareció en la pantalla del escenario y presentó el premio Album del año para BTS.
A continuación la lista de ganadores:
Artist of the Year: BTS
Album of the Year: BTS - Map of the Soul: Persona
Song of the Year: BTS ft. Halsey - “Boy With Luv”
Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS
Worldwide Fans’ Choice: BTS, GOT7, SEVENTEEN, TXT, TWICE, ATEEZ, MONSTA X, BLACKPINK, EXO, X1
Best New Male Artist: TXT
Best New Female Artist: ITZY
Best Male Group: BTS
Best Female Group: TWICE
Best World Performer: MONSTA X
Best Male Artist: Baekhyun (EXO)
Best Female Artist: Chungha
Best New Asian Artist: WAYV
Breakthrough Achievement: SEVENTEEN
Best Dance Performance Solo: Chungha - “Gotta Go”
Best Dance Performance Male Group: BTS - “Boy With Luv”
Best Dance Performance Female Group: TWICE - “Fancy”
Best Vocal Performance Solo: Taeyeon - “Four Seasons”
Best Vocal Performance Group: Bolbbalgan 4 - “Bom”
Favorite Vocal Performance: MAMAMOO
Favorite Dance Performance: GOT7
Qoo10 Favorite Female Artist: TWICE
Qoo10 Favorite Male Artist: BTS
Best Band Performance: Jannabi - “For Lovers Who Hesitate”
Best Hip-Hop & Urban Music: Heize - “She’s Fine”
Best Collaboration: Lee Sora ft. Suga - “Song Request”
Best OST: Gummy - “Remember Me” (Hotel del Luna OST)
Best Music Video: BTS ft. Halsey - “Boy With Luv”
International Favorite Artist: Dua Lipa
Best Producer of the Year: Starr Chen, Howe Chen, Razor
Best Composer of the Year: Pdogg
Best Engineer of the Year: Kwon Nam Woo (Crush - “Nappa”)
Best Art Director of the Year: Yuni Yoshida
Best Video Director of the Year: Lumpens (BTS - “Boy With Luv”)
Best Choreographer of the Year: Kiel Tutin
Best Executive Producer of the Year: Bang Si Hyuk