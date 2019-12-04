BTS sigue cosechando éxitos a nivel internacional. En la reciente gala de los Mnet Asian Music Awards 2019 (MAMAs), que se celebró en Japón el 4 de diciembre, la agrupación de K-pop sorprendió a todos con nueve galardones.

Por si fuera poco, de estas distinciones cuatro fueron daesangs (grandes premios): Artista del año, Álbum del año, ícono mundial del año y Canción del año.

Por si fuera poco, fue su cuarta victoria consecutiva en la categoría Artista del Año, su segunda victoria consecutiva en Álbum del año e Icono mundial del año, y su primera de canción del año.

Con sus victorias en la gala, BTS se convirtió en los artistas más premiados en la historia de MAMA, con 9 daesangs a su nombre y 8 premios competitivos.

El hecho anecdótico de la noche llegó cuando el presentador Jimmy Fallon apareció en la pantalla del escenario y presentó el premio Album del año para BTS.

Jimmy Fallon EL JIMIN BIASED SUPREMO, EL ARMY BOY DE USA



ACABA DE ENTREGARLES EL CUARTO PREMIO LPM 💜 @BTS_twt #BTSatMAMA #MAMA2019 pic.twitter.com/LKC02Oqvlv — ̶̶αℓє🐳 (@Aleexmonth) December 4, 2019

A continuación la lista de ganadores:

Artist of the Year: BTS

Album of the Year: BTS - Map of the Soul: Persona

Song of the Year: BTS ft. Halsey - “Boy With Luv”

Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS

Worldwide Fans’ Choice: BTS, GOT7, SEVENTEEN, TXT, TWICE, ATEEZ, MONSTA X, BLACKPINK, EXO, X1

Best New Male Artist: TXT

Best New Female Artist: ITZY

Best Male Group: BTS

Best Female Group: TWICE

Best World Performer: MONSTA X

Best Male Artist: Baekhyun (EXO)

Best Female Artist: Chungha

Best New Asian Artist: WAYV

Breakthrough Achievement: SEVENTEEN

Best Dance Performance Solo: Chungha - “Gotta Go”

Best Dance Performance Male Group: BTS - “Boy With Luv”

Best Dance Performance Female Group: TWICE - “Fancy”

Best Vocal Performance Solo: Taeyeon - “Four Seasons”

Best Vocal Performance Group: Bolbbalgan 4 - “Bom”

Favorite Vocal Performance: MAMAMOO

Favorite Dance Performance: GOT7

Qoo10 Favorite Female Artist: TWICE

Qoo10 Favorite Male Artist: BTS

Best Band Performance: Jannabi - “For Lovers Who Hesitate”

Best Hip-Hop & Urban Music: Heize - “She’s Fine”

Best Collaboration: Lee Sora ft. Suga - “Song Request”

Best OST: Gummy - “Remember Me” (Hotel del Luna OST)

Best Music Video: BTS ft. Halsey - “Boy With Luv”

International Favorite Artist: Dua Lipa

Best Producer of the Year: Starr Chen, Howe Chen, Razor

Best Composer of the Year: Pdogg

Best Engineer of the Year: Kwon Nam Woo (Crush - “Nappa”)

Best Art Director of the Year: Yuni Yoshida

Best Video Director of the Year: Lumpens (BTS - “Boy With Luv”)

Best Choreographer of the Year: Kiel Tutin

Best Executive Producer of the Year: Bang Si Hyuk



