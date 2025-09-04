La cuenta regresiva ha terminado: este domingo 7 de septiembre de 2025 se celebrará la 42.ª edición de los MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), la gala que premia a lo mejor de la música y los videoclips más votados por el público. El evento tendrá lugar en el UBS Arena de Elmont, Nueva York, y promete ser una noche cargada de estrellas, estrenos y momentos memorables.
Con Lady Gaga como la gran favorita gracias a sus 12 nominaciones por su álbum Mayhem y los sencillos Die With a Smile y Abracadabra, la competencia se perfila reñida. Bruno Mars (11 nominaciones), Kendrick Lamar (10), Sabrina Carpenter y Rosé de Blackpink (8 cada una), Ariana Grande y The Weeknd (7 cada uno) completan el grupo de artistas con más opciones de llevarse un “moon person” a casa.
¿Cuándo y dónde se presentan los MTV VMAs 2025?
La ceremonia se realizará el domingo 7 de septiembre en el UBS Arena de Elmont, Nueva York.
¿A qué hora inician en Perú?
El show comenzará a las 7:00 p.m. (hora de Perú), con la alfombra roja y pre-show una hora antes.
¿Cómo ver los MTV Video Music Awards 2025?
Podrán seguirse en vivo a través de MTV Latinoamérica, así como por Paramount+ (Premium) y Pluto TV.
¿Quién será el presentador?
El anfitrión será el legendario LL Cool J, quien regresa tras haber co-conducido la gala en 2022.
¿Qué artistas se presentarán en vivo?
- Pre-show: Katseye.
- Main show: Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, J Balvin con DJ Snake, Ricky Martin, Busta Rhymes, Mariah Carey, Conan Gray, Alex Warren, Sombr, Tate McRae, Jelly Roll, Lenny Tavárez y Justin Quiles.
- Extended Play Stage: Bailey Zimmerman, The Kid Laroi, Lola Young y Megan Moroney.
¿Quiénes son los favoritos de la edición 2025?
Además de Gaga, Taylor Swift y Beyoncé compiten por el título de Artista del Año, con la particularidad de que ambas están empatadas en el historial con 30 premios VMAs cada una. Si alguna logra imponerse, hará historia con un nuevo récord absoluto.
Premios especiales
- Mariah Carey recibirá el Video Vanguard Award y presentará un medley de sus éxitos.
- Busta Rhymes será honrado con el Rock the Bells Visionary Award.
- Ricky Martin hará historia como el primer artista en recibir el Latin Icon Award.
Nominados
Video del año
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – Timeless
Artista del Año
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Canción del Año
- Alex Warren – Ordinary
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
- Lorde – What Was That
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Tate McRae – Sports Car
- The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – Timeless
Mejor Álbum
- Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem
- Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Alex Warren
- Ella Langley
- Gigi Perez
- Lola Young
- Sombr
- The Marías
Actuación del Año de MTV PUSH
- Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Ago. 2024)
- Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song (Sept. 2024)
- Mark Ambor – Belong Together (Oct. 2024)
- Lay Bankz – Graveyard (Nov. 2024)
- Dasha – Bye Bye Bye (Dic. 2024)
- Katseye – Touch (Ene. 2025)
- Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani (Feb. 2025)
- Leon Thomas – Yes It Is (Mar. 2025)
- Livingston – Shadow (Abr. 2025)
- Damiano David – Next Summer (May. 2025)
- Gigi Perez – Sailor Song (Jun. 2025)
- Role Model – Sally, When the Wine Runs Out (Jul. 2025)
Mejor Video Pop
- Alex Warren – Ordinary
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Mejor Video Hip Hop
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Drake – Nokia
- Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
- GloRilla feat. Sexyy Red – Whatchu Kno About Me
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- LL Cool J feat. Eminem – Murdergram Deux
- Travis Scott – 4x4
Mejor Video R&B
- Chris Brown – Residuals
- Leon Thomas and Freddie Gibbs – Mutt (Remix)
- Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous
- PartyNextDoor – No Chill
- Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
- SZA – Drive
- The Weeknd and Playboi Carti – Timeless
Mejor Video Alternativo
- Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
- Imagine Dragons – Wake Up
- Lola Young – Messy
- MGK and Jelly Roll – Lonely Road
- Sombr – Back to Friends
- The Marías – Back to Me
Mejor Video Rock
- Coldplay – All My Love
- Evanescence – Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)
- Green Day – One Eyed Bastard
- Lenny Kravitz – Honey
- Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
- Twenty One Pilots – The Contract
Mejor Video Latino
- Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable
- J Balvin – Río
- Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
- Peso Pluma – La Patrulla
- Rauw Alejandro and Romeo Santos – Khé?
- Shakira – Soltera
Mejor Video K-pop
- Aespa – Whiplash
- Jennie – Like Jennie
- Jimin – Who
- Jisoo – Earthquake
- Lisa feat. Doja Cat and Raye – Born Again
- Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom
- Rosé – Toxic Till the End
Mejor Video Afrobeats
- Asake and Travis Scott – Active
- Burna Boy and Travis Scott – TaTaTa
- Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (Fly)
- Rema – Baby (Is It a Crime)
- Tems and Asake – Get It Right
- Tyla – Push 2 Start
- Wizkid and Brent Faiyaz – Piece of My Heart
Mejor Video Country
- Chris Stapleton – Think I’m in Love with You
- Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood – I’m Gonna Love You
- Jelly Roll – Liar
- Lainey Wilson – 4x4xU
- Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?
- Morgan Wallen – Smile
Mejor Colaboración
- Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs – Backup Plan
- Kendrick Lamar and SZA – Luther
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
- Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton – Pour Me a Drink
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco – Sunset Blvd
Mejor Video de Formato Largo
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)
- Damiano David – Funny Little Stories
- Mac Miller – Balloonerism
- Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Video para el Bien
- Burna Boy – Higher
- Charli XCX feat. Billie Eilish – Guess
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
- Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco – Younger and Hotter Than Me
- Zach Hood feat. Sasha Alex Sloan – Sleepwalking
- Melanie Martinez – LEECHES
Mejor Dirección
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead (Dir: Christian Breslauer)
- Charli XCX feat. Billie Eilish – Guess (Dir: Aidan Zamiri)
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Dir: Dave Free y Kendrick Lamar)
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (Dir: Gaga, Bethany Vargas y Parris Goebel)
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt. (Dir: Bruno Mars y Daniel Ramos)
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild (Dir: Vania Heymann y Gal Muggia)
Mejor Dirección de Arte
- Charli XCX feat. Billie Eilish – Guess (Dir. arte: Daniel Lane)
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Dir. arte: Freyja Bardell)
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (Dir. arte: Wesley Goodrich)
- Lorde – Man of the Year (Dir. arte: Chad Keith y Jenny Lass)
- Miley Cyrus – End of the World (Dir. arte: David Meyer)
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt. (Dir. arte: Elizabet Puksto)
Mejor Fotografía
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead (DP: Jeff Cronenweth)
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire (DP: Nic Minns)
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (DP: Xiaolong Liu)
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (DP: Xiaolong Liu)
- Miley Cyrus – Easy Lover (DP: Benoît Debie)
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild (DP: Chris Ripley)
Mejor Edición
- Charli XCX feat. Billie Eilish – Guess (Editor: Neal Farmer)
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire (Editor: Liam Pethick)
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Editores: Chaz Smedley y Eddy Street Post)
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (Editora: Sofia Kerpan)
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild (Editores: Heymann, Muggia, Rondeau)
- Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (Editores: William Town y Modern Post)
Mejor Coreografía
- Doechii – Anxiety (Coreógrafo: Robbie Blue)
- FKA Twigs – Eusexua (Coreógrafa: Zoi Tatopoulos)
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (Coreógrafa: Charm La’Donna)
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (Coreógrafa: Parris Goebel)
- Tyla – Push 2 Start (Coreógrafa: Lee-ché Janecke)
- Zara Larsson – Pretty Ugly (Coreógrafa: Zoi Tatopoulos)
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead (VFX: Mathematic)
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra (VFX: Yeap Crew, Karikh, Eyth)
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt. (VFX: Maksymilian Rafal Ojster)
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild (VFX: Heymann y Tal Baltuch)
- Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (VFX: Daniel Saldivar y White Rhino VFX)
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow (VFX: Zeke Faust)
