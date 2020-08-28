El popular grupo surcoreano BTS actuará por primera vez en la ceremonia de entrega de los premios MTV VMA 2020 (MTV Video Music Awards), que tendrá lugar el próximo 30 de agosto en Nueva York, donde se subirá al escenario también el colombiano J Balvin.

Según anunció MTV, en su debut en este evento, BTS, que está nominado a tres premios VMA (incluido el galardón al mejor pop), tiene previsto interpretar su nuevo single en inglés “Dynamite”.

Además de BTS y J Balvin, que está nominado a otros cuatro premios, actuará Doja Cat, responsable del hit “Say So”, que podría llevarse también tres galardones.

HORA:

Perú: 17:00 h. - 20:30 h.

17:00 h. - 20:30 h. México: 17:00 h. - 20:30 h.

17:00 h. - 20:30 h. España: 00:00 h. - 3:30 h. (del día siguiente)

00:00 h. - 3:30 h. (del día siguiente) Estados Unidos: 15:00 h. - 18:30 h.

15:00 h. - 18:30 h. Argentina: 19:00 h. - 22:30 h.

19:00 h. - 22:30 h. Colombia: 17:00 h. - 20:30 h.

CANAL:

Movistar: 602

602 DirecTV: 264

264 Dish Network: Canal 260

Canal 260 Sky: Canal 70

Canal 70 Megacable: Canal 606 (SD)

Canal 606 (SD) Axtel: Canal 685

LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS

Vídeo del año

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Artista del año

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Canción del Año

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Mejor colaboración

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Mejor Artista emergente (Push)

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

Mejor canción de Pop

BTS – “On”

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Mejor canción de Hip-hop

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Mejor canción de Rock

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

Mejor canción Alternativa

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”

Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Mejor canción Latina

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Que Pena”

Mejor canción de R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Mejor canción de K-Pop

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – “On”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

Mejor vídeo

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

Mejor vídeo desde Casa

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande ft. Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Mejor presentación de Cuarentena

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Mejor dirección

Billie Eilish – “xanny”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Mejor cinematografía

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Mejor dirección de arte

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Mejores efectos Visuales

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Mejor coreografía

BTS – “On”

CNCO ft. Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”

DaBaby – “BOP”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Normani – “Motivation”

Mejor edición

Halsey – “Graveyard”

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

Rosalía – “A Paleí”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

MÁS SOBRE LA CEREMONIA

Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande lideran las nominaciones de este año a los VMA, con nueve candidaturas cada una, incluido su éxito conjunto “Rain On Me” que podría alzarse como video y canción del año.

Los importantes galardones, que celebrarán una gala sin público el 30 de agosto en el Barclays Center de Brooklyn (Nueva York).

Se han añadido dos categorías diseñadas específicamente por la pandemia del coronavirus: mejor vídeo musical desde casa y actuación en cuarentena.

Tras Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande se situaron Billie Eilish y The Weekend, con seis candidaturas cada uno y Taylor Swift, con cinco menciones ya que su aclamado último trabajo, “Folklore”, se lanzó fuera de plazo.

Entre los latinos, de las cuatro nominaciones de J Balvin tres fueron a mejor vídeo latino y otra por su colaboración con Black Eyed Peas en “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”.

Por categorías, los candidatos a mejor videoclip del año son, además de “Rain On Me”: “Everything I Wanted” de Billie Eilish, “Blinding Lights” de The Weekend, “The Man” de Taylor Swift, “Life Is Good” de Future ft. Drake y “Godzilla” de Eminem ft. Juice WRLD.

Por su parte, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Da Baby y The Weeknd competirán por ser nombrados artista del año.

(Con información de EFE)

