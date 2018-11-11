Los People's Choice Awards 2018 se entregan este domingo en Santa Mónica, California, y el destino de sus trofeos ya está dicho. Las votaciones cerraron y el público ya eligió a sus favoritos. En una ceremonia transmitida por E! Entertainment se darán a conocer las principales categorías. En esta nota te invitamos a repasar la lista de nominadores y te iremos contando en vivo los resultados de todas las categorías.

PRIMEROS GANADORES:



People's Champion Award

GANADOR: Bryan Stevenson



Fashion Icon Award

GANADOR: Victoria Beckham



People's Icon of 2018

GANADOR: Melissa McCarthy

ESTOS SON TODOS LOS NOMINADOS :

CATEGORÍAS CINEMATOGRÁFICAS :



Película del 2018

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Incredibles 2

Fifty Shades Freed

A Quiet Place

Comedia del 2018

Love, Simon

Blockers

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Crazy Rich Asians

Película de Acción 2018

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Deadpool 2

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Ocean's 8

Película familiar 2018

Incredibles 2

A Wrinkle in Time

Hotel Transylvania 3

I Can Only Imagine

Christopher Robin

Película dramática 2018

Fifty Shades Freed

12 Strong

Red Sparrow

Midnight Sun

A Quiet Place

Actor 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Actriz 2018

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

Anne Hathaway, Ocean's 8

Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Estrella dramática 2018

John Krasinski, A Quiet Place

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow

Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed

Estrella de comedia 2018

Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

John Cena, Blockers

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me

Estrella de acción 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Danai Gurira, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

CATEGORÍAS DE TV :



Show del 2018

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

The Big Bang Theory

13 Reasons Why

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Drama del 2018

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

13 Reasons Why

Riverdale

The Handmaid's Tale

Comedia del 2018

The Big Bang Theory

Modern Family

Black-ish

Orange Is the New Black

The Good Place

Revival 2018

American Idol

One Day at a Time

Queer Eye

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Dynasty

Reality 2018

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Queer Eye

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Chrisley Knows Best

Vanderpump Rules

Show de competencia 2018

The Voice

Ellen's Game of Games

Big Brother

RuPaul's Drag Race

America's Got Talent

Estrella masculina de TV

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Estrella femenina de TV

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments

Estrella de drama 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

KJ Apa, Riverdale

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace:

American Crime Story

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Estrella de comedia 2018

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

Talk Show matutino del 2018

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Steve

Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Real

Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith

Talk Show nocturno del 2018

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Concursante 2018

Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars

Maddie Poppe, American Idol

Brynn Cartelli, The Voice

Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race

Eva Igo, World of Dance

Estrella de reality

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper

Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Bingeworthy Show 2018

Outlander

Queer Eye

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

13 Reasons Why

Shameless

Show Sci-fi/Fantasía 2018

Supernatural

The Originals

The Expanse

Wynonna Earp

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

CATEGORÍAS DE MÚSICA :



Artista masculino 2018

Drake

Keith Urban

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Bruno Mars

Artista femenina 2018

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Nicki Minaj

Grupo del 2018

Twenty One Pilots

Panic! At the Disco

5 Seconds of Summer

BTS

Super Junior

Artista country 2018

Thomas Rhett

Luke Bryan

Carrie Underwood

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Álbum del 2018

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Camila Cabello, Camila

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Nicki Minaj, Queen

Canción del 2018

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

BTS, "Idol"

Artista latino 2018

Becky G

CNCO

J Balvin

Bad Bunny

Shakira

Video del 2018

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Camila Cabello, "Never Be the Same"

BTS, "Idol"

Tour del 2018

Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour

Katy Perry, Witness Tour

Super Junior, Super Show 7

CATEGORÍAS CULTURA POP :



Social Celebrity 2018

Ellen DeGeneres

Chrissy Teigen

BTS

Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez

Influencer de belleza 2018

NIKKIETUTORIALS

Bretman Rock

Brooklyn and Bailey

Jackie Aina

James Charles

Social Star

Shane Dawson

JennaMarbles

Amanda Cerny

The Dolan Twins

Lele Pons

Animal Star

Lil Bub

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Gone to the Snow Dogs

Cole & Marmalade

April the Giraffe

Style Star

Zendaya

Blake Lively

Emma Watson

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Acto de comedia

Kevin Hart

Tiffany Haddish

Ali Wong

Marlon Wayans

Amy Schumer

Game Changer

Colin Kaepernick

Serena Williams

Cristiano Ronaldo

Aly Raisman

Nia Jax

Pop Podcast 2018

Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith

Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

Anna Faris Is Unqualified

LADYGANG

Chicks in the Office