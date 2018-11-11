Los People's Choice Awards 2018 se entregan este domingo en Santa Mónica, California, y el destino de sus trofeos ya está dicho. Las votaciones cerraron y el público ya eligió a sus favoritos. En una ceremonia transmitida por E! Entertainment se darán a conocer las principales categorías. En esta nota te invitamos a repasar la lista de nominadores y te iremos contando en vivo los resultados de todas las categorías.
PRIMEROS GANADORES:
People's Champion Award
GANADOR: Bryan Stevenson
Fashion Icon Award
GANADOR: Victoria Beckham
People's Icon of 2018
GANADOR: Melissa McCarthy
ESTOS SON TODOS LOS NOMINADOS:
CATEGORÍAS CINEMATOGRÁFICAS:
Película del 2018
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Incredibles 2
Fifty Shades Freed
A Quiet Place
Comedia del 2018
Love, Simon
Blockers
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Crazy Rich Asians
Película de Acción 2018
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Deadpool 2
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Ocean's 8
Película familiar 2018
Incredibles 2
A Wrinkle in Time
Hotel Transylvania 3
I Can Only Imagine
Christopher Robin
Película dramática 2018
Fifty Shades Freed
12 Strong
Red Sparrow
Midnight Sun
A Quiet Place
Actor 2018
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Actriz 2018
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8
Anne Hathaway, Ocean's 8
Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Estrella dramática 2018
John Krasinski, A Quiet Place
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow
Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed
Estrella de comedia 2018
Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party
John Cena, Blockers
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me
Estrella de acción 2018
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Danai Gurira, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
CATEGORÍAS DE TV:
Show del 2018
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
The Big Bang Theory
13 Reasons Why
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Drama del 2018
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
13 Reasons Why
Riverdale
The Handmaid's Tale
Comedia del 2018
The Big Bang Theory
Modern Family
Black-ish
Orange Is the New Black
The Good Place
Revival 2018
American Idol
One Day at a Time
Queer Eye
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Dynasty
Reality 2018
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Queer Eye
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Chrisley Knows Best
Vanderpump Rules
Show de competencia 2018
The Voice
Ellen's Game of Games
Big Brother
RuPaul's Drag Race
America's Got Talent
Estrella masculina de TV
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Estrella femenina de TV
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments
Estrella de drama 2018
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
KJ Apa, Riverdale
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace:
American Crime Story
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Estrella de comedia 2018
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet
Talk Show matutino del 2018
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Steve
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Real
Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith
Talk Show nocturno del 2018
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Concursante 2018
Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars
Maddie Poppe, American Idol
Brynn Cartelli, The Voice
Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race
Eva Igo, World of Dance
Estrella de reality
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper
Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Nikki Bella, Total Bellas
Bingeworthy Show 2018
Outlander
Queer Eye
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
13 Reasons Why
Shameless
Show Sci-fi/Fantasía 2018
Supernatural
The Originals
The Expanse
Wynonna Earp
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
CATEGORÍAS DE MÚSICA:
Artista masculino 2018
Drake
Keith Urban
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
Bruno Mars
Artista femenina 2018
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Nicki Minaj
Grupo del 2018
Twenty One Pilots
Panic! At the Disco
5 Seconds of Summer
BTS
Super Junior
Artista country 2018
Thomas Rhett
Luke Bryan
Carrie Underwood
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Álbum del 2018
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Camila Cabello, Camila
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Ariana Grande, Sweetener
Nicki Minaj, Queen
Canción del 2018
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
BTS, "Idol"
Artista latino 2018
Becky G
CNCO
J Balvin
Bad Bunny
Shakira
Video del 2018
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Camila Cabello, "Never Be the Same"
BTS, "Idol"
Tour del 2018
Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour
Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour
Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour
Katy Perry, Witness Tour
Super Junior, Super Show 7
CATEGORÍAS CULTURA POP:
Social Celebrity 2018
Ellen DeGeneres
Chrissy Teigen
BTS
Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez
Influencer de belleza 2018
NIKKIETUTORIALS
Bretman Rock
Brooklyn and Bailey
Jackie Aina
James Charles
Social Star
Shane Dawson
JennaMarbles
Amanda Cerny
The Dolan Twins
Lele Pons
Animal Star
Lil Bub
Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund
Gone to the Snow Dogs
Cole & Marmalade
April the Giraffe
Style Star
Zendaya
Blake Lively
Emma Watson
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Acto de comedia
Kevin Hart
Tiffany Haddish
Ali Wong
Marlon Wayans
Amy Schumer
Game Changer
Colin Kaepernick
Serena Williams
Cristiano Ronaldo
Aly Raisman
Nia Jax
Pop Podcast 2018
Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith
Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad
Anna Faris Is Unqualified
LADYGANG
Chicks in the Office
