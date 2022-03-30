Uno de los eventos más esperados. La 64 edición de los Premios Grammy se llevará a cabo este 3 de abril para reconocer lo mejor de la industria musical durante el 2021. Los artistas más destacados del año se harán presentes en el MGM Grand Garden Arena de Las Vegas para participar en la gala organizada por la Academia de Grabación.
El comediante Trevor Noah será el anfitrión de la gala que tuvo que ser postergada en enero ante el incremento masivo de casos de contagio de coronavirus debido a la variante ómicron. El evento iba a realizarse el pasado 31 de enero en la Crypto Arena de Los Ángeles, pero la organización tomó la decisión de postergarlo.
“La salud y la seguridad de los miembros de nuestra comunidad musical, del público en directo y de los cientos de personas que trabajan incansablemente para producir nuestro espectáculo sigue siendo nuestra máxima prioridad”, sentenciaron.
Los Grammy 2022 son especiales para los peruanos debido a que nuestro compatriota, el percusionista Tony Succar, está nominado a Mejor Álbum Tropical Latino junto a grandes del género como Rubén Blades, Gilberto Santa Rosa y El gran combo de Puerto Rico.
Hora del evento
La ceremonia de los Grammy 2022 se realizará este domingo 3 de abril a partir de las 8 p.m. (hora del Este) en Estados Unidos; lo que se traduce también a las 8 p.m. (hora peruana).
Aquí una lista de la hora de comienzo de la gala en varios países de la región y el mundo:
- Estados Unidos: 5 p.m. (hora del Pacífico), 8 p.m. (hora del este)
- México: 7 p.m.
- Ecuador, Colombia y Perú: 8 p.m.
- Chile y Argentina: 10 p.m.
- España: 3 a.m. del 4 de abril
Canal para seguir la transmisión
La gala será transmitida a través de la cadena televisiva CBS en Estados Unidos; mientras que en Latinoamérica estará disponible por el canal TNT. Los Grammy 2022 también podrá seguirse a través de la plataforma de streaming Paramount+.
Además, la Ceremonia de Estreno de los Premios Grammy se transmitirá en vivo en la página web oficial GRAMMY.com, así como en el canal de YouTube de la Academia de la Grabación .
Presentaciones de la noche
Como todos los años, la importante gala contará con la presentación de estrellas destacadas de la música. En los Grammy 2022 destaca el performance confirmado de la exitosa banda coreana BTS; así como el de Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo y Jon Batiste, el artista con más nominaciones del evento.
La apertura de la ceremonia será un acto dirigido por LeVar Burton que reunirá a una decena de conocidos artistas como Madison Cunningham, Falu, Nnenna Freelon, Kalani Pe’a, John Popper, The Isaacs, Jimmie Allen, Ledisi, Mon Laferte, Allison Russell y Curtis Stewart.
Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de apariciones confirmadas:
- J Balvin
- Maria Becerra
- John Legend
- Silk Sonic
- Carrie Underwood
- Maverick City Music
- Aymée Nuviola
- Billy Strings
- Jon Batiste
- Brothers Osborne
- BTS
- Brandi Carlile
- Billie Eilish,
- Cynthia Erivo
- H.E.R.
- Lil Nas X
- Jack Harlow
- Leslie Odom Jr
- Nas
- Ben Platt
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Chris Stapleton
- Rachel Zegler
Todos los nominados
En esta edición, el artista con más nominaciones es Jon Baste, quien se disputa el galardón en 11 categorías. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat y H.E.R empatan en el segundo lugar al tener ocho nominaciones cada uno.
Por su parte, Olivia Rodrigo también podría dar la sorpresa en los Grammy 2022 al tener siete nominaciones, entre las que destaca Álbum del año y Canción del año. Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de nominados por categoría:
Grabación del año
- I Still Have Faith In You - ABBA
- Freedom - Jon Batiste
- I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
- Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
- drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
- Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
Álbum del año
- We Are - Jon Batiste
- Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
- Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
- Montero - Lil Nas X
- Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
- Evermore - Taylor Swift
- Donda - Kanye West
Canción del año
- Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
- A Beautiful Noise - Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
- drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
- Fight For You - H.E.R.
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
- Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
- Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Mejor nuevo artista
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid LAROI
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
POP
Mejor performance solitario pop
- Anyone - Justin Bieber
- Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
- Positions - Ariana Grande
- drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo
Mejor performance de dúo/grupo pop
- I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Lonely - Justin Bieber & benny blanco
- Butter - BTS
- Higher Power - Coldplay
- Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Mejor álbum vocal tradicional pop
- “Love For Sale” - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- “Til We Meet Again (Live)” - Norah Jones
- “A Tori Kelly Christmas” - Tori Kelly
- “Ledisi Sings Nina” - Ledisi
- “That’s Life” - Willie Nelson
- “A Holly Dolly Christmas” - Dolly Parton
Mejor álbum vocal pop
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
- Positions - Ariana Grande
- Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA
Mejor grabación dance/electrónica
- ‘Hero’ - Afrojack y David Guetta
- ‘Loom’ - Ólafur Arnalds ft. Bonobo
- ‘Before’ - James Blake
- ‘Heartbreak’ - Bonobo y Totally Ernormus
- ‘You can do it’ - Caribou
- ‘Alive’ - Rufus du Sol
- - ‘The business’ - Tiesto
Mejor álbum dance/electrónica
- ‘Subconsciously’ - Black Coffee
- ´Fallen Embers’ - Illenium
- ‘Music is the weapon’ (Reloaded) - Major Lazer
- ‘Shockwave’ - Marshmello
- ‘Free Love’ - Sylvan Esso
CONTEMPORÁNEA
Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo
- Double Dealin’ - Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal
- The Garden - Rachel Eckroth
- Tree Falls - Taylor Eigsti
- At Blue Note Tokyo - Steve Gadd Band
- Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 - Mark Lettieri
ROCK
Mejor performance rock
- Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
- Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas
- Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell
- Ohms - Deftones
- Making A Fire - Foo Fighters
Mejor performance metal
- Genesis - Deftones
- The Alien - Dream Theater
- Amazonia - Gojira
- Pushing The Tides -Mastodon
- The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition) - Rob Zombie
Mejor canción rock
- All My Favorite Songs - Weezer
- The Bandit - Kings Of Leon
- Distance - Mammoth WVH
- Find My Way - Paul McCartney
- Waiting On A War - Foo Fighters
Mejor álbum rock
- Power Up - AC/DC
- Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas
- No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell
- Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
- McCartney III - Paul McCartney
ALTERNATIVO
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
- Shore - Fleet Foxes
- If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey
- Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast
- Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks
- Daddy’s Home - St. Vincent
LATIN
Mejor álbum de pop latino
- ‘Vértigo’ - Pablo Alborán
- ‘Mis amores’ - Paula Arenas
- ‘Hecho a la antigua’ - Ricardo Arjona
- ‘Mis manos’ - Camilo
- ‘Mendó’ - Alex Cuba
- ‘Revelación’ - Selena Gomez
Mejor álbum de música urbana
- ‘Afrodisíaco’ - Rauw Alejandro
- ‘El último tour del mundo’ - Bad Bunny
- ‘José’ - J Balvin
- ‘KG0516′ - Karol G
- ‘Mendó’ - Alex Cuba
- ‘Sin miedo (del amor y otros demonios)’ - Kali Uchis
Mejor álbum latino de rock o alternativo
- ‘Deja’ - Bomba Estéreo
- ‘Mira lo que me hiciste hacer (Deluxe)’ - Diamante Eléctrico
- ‘Origen’ - Juanes
- ‘Calambre’ - Nathy Peluso
- ‘El madrileño’ - C. Tangana
- ‘Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia’ - Zoé
Mejor álbum regional mexicano
- ‘Antología de la música ranchera Vol.2′ - Aida cuevas
- ‘A mis 80′s’- Vicente Fernández
- ‘Seis’ - Mon Laferte
- ‘Un canto por México Vol.2′ - Natalia Lafourcade
- ‘Ayayay! (Super deluxe)’ - Christian Nodal
Mejor Álbum Tropical Latino
- “Salswing” - Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta,
- “En cuarentena” - El gran combo de Puerto Rico,
- “Sin salsa no hay paraíso” - Aymée Nuviola y
- “Colegas” - Gilberto Santa Rosa.
- “Live from Peru” - Tony Succar
R&B
Mejor performance R&B
- Lost You - Snoh Aalegra
- Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Damage - H.E.R.
- Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
- Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan
Mejor performance tradicional R&B
- I Need You - Jon Batiste
- Bring It On Home To Me - BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal
- Born Again - Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper
- Fight For You - H.E.R.
- How Much Can A Heart Take - Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba
Mejor canción R&B
- Damage - H.E.R.
- Good Days - SZA
- Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
- Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
- Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan
Mejor álbum progresivo R&B
- New Light - Eric Bellinger
- Something To Say - Cory Henry
- Mood Valiant - Hiatus Kaiyote
- Table For Two - Lucky Daye
- Dinner Party: Dessert - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
- Studying Abroad: Extended Stay - Masego
Mejor álbum R&B
- Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra
- We Are - Jon Batiste
- Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges
- Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
- Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan
RAP
Mejor performance rap
- Family Ties - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- Up - Cardi B
- M Y . L I F E - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
- Way 2 Sexy - Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
- Thot S*** - Megan Thee Stallion
Mejor performance melódica rap
- P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L - J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby
- Need To Know - Doja Cat
- Industry Baby - Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow
- Wusyaname - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
- Hurricane - Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Mejor canción rap
- Bath Salts - DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas
- Best Friend - Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat
- Family Ties - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
- Jail - Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z
- M Y . L I F E - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
Mejor álbum rap
- The Off-Season - J. Cole
- Certified Lover Boy - Drake
- King’s Disease II - Nas
- Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator
- Donda - Kanye West
COUNTRY
Mejor performance country en solitario
- Forever After All - Luke Combs
- Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
- All I Do Is Drive - Jason Isbell
- camera roll - Kacey Musgraves
- You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton
Mejor performance de dúo/grupo country
- If I Didn’t Love You - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
- Younger Me - Brothers Osborne
- Glad You Exist - Dan + Shay
- Chasing After You - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
- Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) - Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Mejor canción country
- Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris
- camera roll - Chris Stapleton
- Country Again - Thomas Rhett
- Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
- Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
Mejor álbum country
- Skeletons - Brothers Osborne
- Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
- The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
- The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita - Sturgill Simpson
- Starting Over - Chris Stapleton
NUEVA ERA
Mejor álbum nueva era
- Brothers - Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton
- Divine Tides - Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
- Pangaea - Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone
- Night + Day - Opium Moon
- Pieces Of Forever - Laura Sullivan
JAZZ
Mejor solo de jazz improvisado
- Sackodougou - Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
- Kick Those Feet - Kenny Barron
- Bigger Than Us - Jon Batiste
- Absence - Terence Blanchard
- Humpty Dumpty (Set 2) - Chick Corea
Mejor álbum vocal jazz
- Generations - The Baylor Project
- SuperBlue - Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
- Time Traveler - Nnenna Freelon
- Flor - Gretchen Parlato
- Songwrights Apothecary Lab - Esperanza Spalding
Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental
- Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul - Jon Batiste
- Absence - Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet
- Skyline - Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- Akoustic Band LIVE - Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl
- Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) - Pat Metheny
Mejor álbum jazz conjunto
- Live At Birdland! - The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
- Dear Love - Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force
- For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver - Christian McBride Big Band
- Swirling - Sun Ra Arkestra
- Jackets XL - Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band
Mejor álbum de jazz latino
- Mirror Mirror - Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
- The South Bronx Story - Carlos Henriquez
- Virtual Birdland - Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
- Transparency - Dafnis Prieto Sextet
- El Arte Del Bolero - Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
MÚSICA CRISTIANA CONTEMPORÁNEA
Mejor performance/canción gospel
- Voice Of God - Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters
- Joyful - Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters
- Help - Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters
- Never Lost - CeCe Winans
- Wait On You - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters
Mejor performance/canción de música cristiana contemporánea
- We Win - Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters
- Hold Us Together (Hope Mix) - H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters
- Man Of Your Word - Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters
- Believe For It - CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters
- Jireh - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters
Mejor álbum gospel
- Changing Your Story - Jekalyn Carr
- Royalty: Live At The Ryman - Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition - Maverick City Music
- Jonny X Mali: Live In LA - Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
- Believe For It - CeCe Winans
Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea
- No Stranger - Natalie Grant
- Feels Like Home Vol. 2 - Israel & New Breed
- The Blessing (Live) - Kari Jobe
- Citizen Of Heaven (Live) - Tauren Wells
- Old Church Basement - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
Mejor álbum de raíces gospel
- Alone With My Faith - Harry Connick, Jr.
- That’s Gospel, Brother - Gaither Vocal Band
- Keeping On - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
- Songs For The Times - The Isaacs
- My Savior -Carrie Underwood
MÚSICA DE RAÍCES AMERICANAS
Mejor performance de raíces americanas
- Cry - Jon Batiste
- Love And Regret - Billy Strings
- I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free - The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck
- Same Devil - Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
- Nightflyer - Allison Russell
Mejor canción de raíces americanas
- Avalon - Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
- Call Me A Fool - Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas
- Cry - Jon Batiste
- Diamond Studded Shoes - Yola
- Nightflyer - Allison Russell
Mejor álbum americana
- Downhill From Everywhere - Jackson Browne
- Leftover Feelings - John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band
- Native Sons - Los Lobos
- Outside Child - Allison Russell
- Stand For Myself - Yola
Mejor álbum bluegrass
- Renewal - Billy Strings
- My Bluegrass Heart - Béla Fleck
- A Tribute To Bill Monroe - The Infamous Stringdusters
- Cuttin’ Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) - Sturgill Simpson
- Music Is What I See - Rhonda Vincent
Mejor álbum de blues tradicional
- 100 Years Of Blues - Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
- Traveler’s Blues - Blues Traveler
- I Be Trying - Cedric Burnside
- Be Ready When I Call You - Guy Davis
- Take Me Back - Kim Wilson
Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo
- Delta Kream - The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
- Royal Tea - Joe Bonamassa
- Uncivil War - Shemekia Copeland
- Fire It Up - Steve Cropper
- 662 - Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Mejor álbum folk
- One Night Lonely [Live] - Mary Chapin Carpenter
- Long Violent History - Tyler Childers
- Wednesday (Extended Edition) - Madison Cunningham
- They’re Calling Me Home - Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
- Blue Heron Suite - Sarah Jarosz
Mejor álbum de música regional
- Live In New Orleans! - Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
- Bloodstains & Teardrops - Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
- My People - Cha Wa
- Corey Ledet Zydeco - Corey Ledet Zydeco
- Kau Ka Pe’a - Kalani Pe’a
REGGAE
Mejor álbum de reggae
- Pamoja - Etana
- Positive Vibration - Gramps Morgan
- Live N Livin - Sean Paul
- Royal - Jesse Royal
- Beauty In The Silence - Soja
- 10 - Spice
MÚSICA GLOBAL
Mejor performance de música global
- Mohabbat - Arooj Aftab
- Do Yourself - Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
- Pà Pá Pà - Femi Kuti
- Blewu - Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
- Essence - WizKid Featuring Tems
Mejor álbum de música global
- Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1 - Rocky Dawuni
- East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert - Daniel Ho & Friends
- Mother Nature - Angelique Kidjo
- Legacy + - Femi Kuti And Made Kuti
- Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition - WizKid
NIÑOS
Mejor álbum de música para niños
- Actívate - 123 Andrés
- All One Tribe - 1 Tribe Collective
- Black To The Future - Pierce Freelon
- A Colorful World - Falu
- Crayon Kids - Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
PALABRA HABLADA
Mejor álbum hablado
- Aftermath - LeVar Burton
- Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis - Don Cheadle
- Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago - J. Ivy
- 8:46 - Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
- A Promised Land - Barack Obama
COMEDIA
Mejor álbum de comedia
- The Comedy Vaccine - Lavell Crawford
- Evolution - Chelsea Handler
- Sincerely Louis CK - Louis C.K.
- Thanks For Risking Your Life - Lewis Black
- The Greatest Average American - Nate Bargatze
- Zero F***s Given - Kevin Hart
TEATRO MUSICAL
Mejor álbum de teatro musical
- Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella
- Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers
- Girl From The North Country
- Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)
- Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots
- The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
MÚSICA PARA MEDIOS VISUALES
Mejor banda sonora compilada para medios visuales
- Cruella
- Dear Evan Hansen
- In The Heights
- One Night In Miami...
- Respect - Jennifer Hudson
- Schmigadoon! Episode 1
- The United States Vs. Billie Holiday - Andra Day
Mejor álbum de banda sonora para medio visual
- Bridgerton - Kris Bowers, composer
- Dune - Hans Zimmer, composer
- The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) - Ludwig Göransson, composer
- The Queen’s Gambit - Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
- Soul - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
Mejor canción escrita para medio visual
- Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7] - Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White
- All Eyes On Me [From Inside] - Bo Burnham
- All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far] - H.E.R.
- Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect] - Jennifer Hudson
- Speak Now [From One Night In Miami...] - Leslie Odom, Jr.
COMPOSICIÓN
Mejor composición instrumental
- Beautiful Is Black - Brandee Younger
- Cat And Mouse - Tom Nazziola
- Concerto For Orchestra: Finale - Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge
- Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions - Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble
- Eberhard - Lyle Mays
Mejor Arreglo, Instrumental o A Cappella
- Chopsticks - Richard Baratta
- For The Love Of A Princess (From “Braveheart”) - HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith
- Infinite Love - Emile Mosseri
- Meta Knight’s Revenge (From “Kirby Superstar”) - The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher
- The Struggle Within - Rodrigo y Gabriela
Mejor Arreglo, Instrumental y Voz
- The Bottom Lin - Ólafur Arnalds & Josin
- A Change Is Gonna Come - Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake
- The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire) - Jacob Collier
- Eleanor Rigby - Cody Fry
- To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version) - Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock
EMBALAJE, NOTAS E HISTÓRICO
Mejor diseño de embalaje
- American Jackpot / American Girls - Reckless Kelly
- Carnage - Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
- Pakelang - 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band
- Serpentine Prison - Matt Berninger
- Zeta - Soul Of Ears
Mejor paquete en caja o paquete especial de edición limitada
- All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition - George Harrison
- Color Theory - Soccer Mommy
- The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set) - Steven Wilson
- 77-81 - Gang Of Four
- Swimming In Circles - Mac Miller
Mejor álbum de notas
- Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas - Sunwook Kim
- The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 - Louis Armstrong
- Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology - Willie Dunn
- Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895 - varios artistas
- The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland - varios artistas
Mejor álbum histórico
- Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings - Marian Anderson
- Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895 - varios artistas
- Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s Music - varios artistas
- Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) - Joni Mitchell
- Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition) - Prince
PRODUCCIÓN
Mejor diseño de álbum no-musical
- ‘Cinema’
- ‘Dawn’
- ‘Hey what’
- ‘Love for sale’
- ‘Notes with attachments’
Productor del año no-clásico
- Jack Antonoff
- Rogét Chahayed
- Mike Elizondo
- Hit-boy
- Ricky Feed
Mejor remix grabación
- ‘Back to life’ - Soul II Soul
- ‘Born for greatness’ - Papa Roach
- ‘Constant Craving’ - K.D. Lang
- ‘Inside out’ - Zedd & Griff
- ‘Met him last night’ - Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande
- ‘Passenger’ - Deftones
- ‘Talks’ - PVA
Mejor Arreglo para Álbum, Clásica
- Archetypes - Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion
- Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears - Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 - Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
- Chanticleer Sings Christmas - Chanticleer
- Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’ - varios artistas
Productor clásico del año
- Blanton Alspaugh
- Steven Epstein
- David Frost
- Elaine Martone
- Judith Sherman
CLÁSICO
Mejor performance de orquesta
- Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre - Nashville Symphony Orchestra
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 - Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
- Muhly: Throughline - San Francisco Symphony
- Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3 - Philadelphia Orchestra
- Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy - Seattle Symphony Orchestra
Mejor grabación de ópera
- Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle
- Glass: Akhnaten
- Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen
- Little: Soldier Songs
- Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites
Mejor performance coral
- It’s A Long Way
- Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’
- Rising w/The Crossing
- Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons
- Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom
- The Singing Guitar
Mejor Interpretación de Música de Cámara/Conjunto Pequeño
- Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking - JACK Quartet
- Akiho: Seven Pillars - Sandbox Percussion
- Archetypes - Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion
- Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears - Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
- Bruits - Imani Winds
Mejor instrumental clásico solista
- Alone Together - Jennifer Koh
- An American Mosaic - Simone Dinnerstein
- Bach: Sonatas & Partitas - Augustin Hadelich
- Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos - Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)
- Mak Bach - Mak Grgić
- Of Power - Curtis Stewart
Mejor álbum clásico solista vocal
- Confessions
- Dreams Of A New Day - Songs By Black Composers
- Mythologies
- Schubert: Winterreise
- Unexpected Shadows
Mejor compendio clásico
- American Originals - A New World, A New Canon
- Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra
- Cerrone: The Arching Path
- Plays
- Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change
Mejor composición clásica contemporánea
- Akiho: Seven Pillars
- Andriessen: The Only One
- Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes
- Batiste: Movement 11′
- Shaw: Narrow Sea
VIDEO MUSICAL/PELÍCULA
Mejor video musical
- Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
- Freedom - Jon Batiste
- I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X
- Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo
Mejor película musical
- Inside - Bo Burnham
- David Byrne’s American Utopia - David Byrne
- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles - Billie Eilish
- Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui - Jimi Hendrix
- Summer Of Soul- Various Artists