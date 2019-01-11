R. Kelly: artistas se pronunciaron tras acusaciones de abuso sexual contra el músico

Hace algunos días se estrenó el documental "Surviving R. Kelly" ("Sobreviviendo a R. Kelly") en el canal Lifetime, en el cual se revivieron viejas denuncias y salieron a relucir algunas nuevas de mujeres que acusan al cantante de haber abusado sexualmente de ellas.
Esto ha provocado que R. Kelly sea visto como el Harvey Weinstein de la industria discográfica y que algunos artistas, como las actrices Cara Delevigne y Jada Pinkett Smith y el cantante John Legend, quien también ofreció su testimonio en la serie, envíen mensajes contra el astro del R&B.
Una de las primeras en pronunciarse fue Lady Gaga, quien aseguró que no volverá a trabajar con R. Kelly e indicó además que eliminará de iTunes y otras plataformas la canción "Do What U Want" que grabó en colaboración con él. Asimismo, mostró su apoyo a las presuntas víctimas.
I stand by anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault: pic.twitter.com/67sz4WpV3i— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) 10 de enero de 2019
La actriz y modelo Cara de Delivigne también expresó su punto de vista respecto al caso. "Este hombre (R. Kelly) es un depredador que se alimenta de poder y, en mi opinión, es mucho peor que Harvey Weinstein y debe rendir cuentas", manifestó a través de un extenso post en Instagram.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I finished the Surviving R Kelly documentary last night and I am so shocked and outraged at how long this has gone on. My heart goes out to all the victims of his emotional and physical abuse and their families. This man is a predator that feeds of power and in my opinion is far worse than Harvey Weinstein and needs to be held accountable. I am not trying to compare the two, my point is, Harvey is being investigated and R Kelly is not. We have ourselves to blame in this situation, I knew of the allegations but failed to try and understand the severity of the situation. I still continued to listen to his music. Stop separating art from the artist, just because he sings like an angel, doesn’t mean he is one. I still want to applaud @johnlegend @keke @vincestaples @chancetherapper @jadapinkettsmith @ladygaga for continuing the conversation. I really hope that more musicians stand up against this monster #MuteRKelly #MeToo #blackgirlslivesmatter
Por su parte, la actriz Jada Pinkett Smith, esposa del actor Will Smith, utilizó su cuenta de Twitter para compartir un video en el que cuestiona que tras la emisión del documental, las ventas de los discos de R. Kelly hayan aumentado.
"¿Cómo es que las ventas de música de R. Kelly se han disparado (sustancialmente) desde el lanzamiento de la serie documental 'Surviving R. Kelly'? Necesito ayuda para entender. ¿Qué me estoy perdiendo?", señaló.
How is it that R Kelly's music sales have spiked (substantially) since the release of the docuseries Surviving R Kelly? I need some help in understanding. What am I missing??? pic.twitter.com/pysqVxLzyi— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) 6 de enero de 2019
Por su parte, la cantante y actriz estadounidense Lauren Keyana Palmer, mejor conocida como "Keke", quien fue alumna de R. Kelly, lamentó que "pusiera a otros en la misma oscuridad que él vivió".
"Estoy herida y triste porque pudo haber sido una bendición para estas mujeres, pero en lugar de eso se aprovechó repetidamente y eso no lo puedo aceptar", dijo.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Just finished Surviving R. Kelly and I have spent the last hour crying. As a student of R. Kelly’s for the time I was and having been around his light and understanding the obstacles he overcame as a child to actually be birthed into the musical genius he is today... All to put others through the same darkness he was running from is the most disheartening thing to accept. Many people experience hardships and do not allow themselves to find freedom through their passion enough to shine a light. R. Kelly received that grace from God. God blessed him to vindicate his childhood shortcomings and yet still he has slapped God in the face by his actions towards these women. I am hurt and saddened because he could have been a blessing to these women but instead he repeatedly took advantage and that I can not accept. I will stand by my sisters because that’s simply what’s right and what I hope discontinues this behavior in anyone. We have to be good to eachother, not all of us accept the light but those of us that do must be responsible!!!! We can not take advantage of each other or accept when someone else does.
En tanto, John Legend, se pronunció sobre su aparición en el documental y dejó un contundente mensaje en el que aseguró que no se considera valiente por haber apoyado a las presuntas víctimas.
"Para todos los que me dicen lo valiente que soy por aparecer en el documental, no me pareció nada arriesgado. Creo en estas mujeres y no me importa un carajo proteger a un violador en serie. Decisión fácil", precisó.
We should all thank my friend @dreamhampton for her very necessary work to create #SurvivingRKelly. These survivors deserved to be lifted up and heard. I hope it gets them closer to some kind of justice.— John Legend (@johnlegend) 4 de enero de 2019
To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn't feel risky at all. I believe these women and don't give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision.— John Legend (@johnlegend) 4 de enero de 2019
El rapero Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, más conocido por su nombre artístico "Chance The Rapper", también envió un mensaje con el que lamentó haber ignorado las denuncias contra R. Kelly y pidió disculpas a las "sobrevivientes".
"La verdad es que cualquiera de nosotros que alguna vez ignoró las historias de R. Kelly, o alguna vez creyó que estaba siendo atacado por el sistema (como suele ocurrir con los hombres negros), lo estaba haciendo en detrimento de las mujeres y chicas negras. Pido disculpas a todas las que sobrevivieron por trabajar con él y por tardar tanto tiempo en hablar", expresó.
6 de enero de 2019
