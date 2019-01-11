Módulos Temas Día
R. Kelly: artistas se pronunciaron tras acusaciones de abuso sexual contra el músico

Varias mujeres que aseguran que el cantante las agredió sexualmente y las trataba como esclavas aparecen en documental "Surviving R. Kelly"

R. Kelly

Cara Delevingne, R. Kelly y John Legend (Foto: Agencia)

Redacción EC

Hace algunos días se estrenó el documental "Surviving R. Kelly" ("Sobreviviendo a R. Kelly") en el canal Lifetime, en el cual se revivieron viejas denuncias y salieron a relucir algunas nuevas de mujeres que acusan al cantante de haber abusado sexualmente de ellas.

Esto ha provocado que R. Kelly sea visto como el Harvey Weinstein de la industria discográfica y que algunos artistas, como las actrices Cara Delevigne y Jada Pinkett Smith y el cantante John Legend, quien también ofreció su testimonio en la serie, envíen mensajes contra el astro del R&B.

Una de las primeras en pronunciarse fue Lady Gaga, quien aseguró que no volverá a trabajar con R. Kelly e indicó además que eliminará de iTunes y otras plataformas la canción "Do What U Want" que grabó en colaboración con él. Asimismo, mostró su apoyo a las presuntas víctimas.

La actriz y modelo Cara de Delivigne también expresó su punto de vista respecto al caso. "Este hombre (R. Kelly) es un depredador que se alimenta de poder y, en mi opinión, es mucho peor que Harvey Weinstein y debe rendir cuentas", manifestó a través de un extenso post en Instagram.

Por su parte, la actriz Jada Pinkett Smith, esposa del actor Will Smith, utilizó su cuenta de Twitter para compartir un video en el que cuestiona que tras la emisión del documental, las ventas de los discos de R. Kelly hayan aumentado.

"¿Cómo es que las ventas de música de R. Kelly se han disparado (sustancialmente) desde el lanzamiento de la serie documental 'Surviving R. Kelly'? Necesito ayuda para entender. ¿Qué me estoy perdiendo?", señaló.

Por su parte, la cantante y actriz estadounidense Lauren Keyana Palmer, mejor conocida como "Keke", quien fue alumna de R. Kelly, lamentó que "pusiera a otros en la misma oscuridad que él vivió".

"Estoy herida y triste porque pudo haber sido una bendición para estas mujeres, pero en lugar de eso se aprovechó repetidamente y eso no lo puedo aceptar", dijo.

En tanto, John Legend, se pronunció sobre su aparición en el documental y dejó un contundente mensaje en el que aseguró que no se considera valiente por haber apoyado a las presuntas víctimas.

"Para todos los que me dicen lo valiente que soy por aparecer en el documental, no me pareció nada arriesgado. Creo en estas mujeres y no me importa un carajo proteger a un violador en serie. Decisión fácil", precisó.

El rapero Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, más conocido por su nombre artístico "Chance The Rapper", también envió un mensaje con el que lamentó haber ignorado las denuncias contra R. Kelly y pidió disculpas a las "sobrevivientes".

"La verdad es que cualquiera de nosotros que alguna vez ignoró las historias de R. Kelly, o alguna vez creyó que estaba siendo atacado por el sistema (como suele ocurrir con los hombres negros), lo estaba haciendo en detrimento de las mujeres y chicas negras. Pido disculpas a todas las que sobrevivieron por trabajar con él y por tardar tanto tiempo en hablar", expresó.


