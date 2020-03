View this post on Instagram

On the night of Selena's star unveiling, her family was presented with two milestone awards by RIAA. The 7x Diamonte Certified Award makes Selena the #1 Latin artist who has sold the most in record sales history. Selena’s 75X Platnium award makes her the only female Latin artist to have sold the most in Latin music history. This achievement could not have been possible without the support of her beloved fans. Thank you for keeping Selena's music alive! 💜