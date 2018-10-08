Taylor Swift aclara su posición política: es demócrata y apoya los derechos LGBTQ

Taylor Swift rompió su silencio en cuanto a sus opiniones políticas y anunció que apoyará a Phil Bredesen como candidato al Senado por Tennessee.



"En el pasado he sido renuente a expresar públicamente mis opiniones políticas, pero dados los acontecimientos recientes en mi vida y en el mundo, siento de manera distinta ahora", escribió Swift en Instagram.

La cantante además fustigó a la candidata republicana, la representante Marsha Blackburn por estar en contra de los derechos de los LGBTQ y por votar en contra de una ley contra la violencia hacia las mujeres en el 2013.

"A pesar de que he votado por mujeres en el pasado y me encantaría poder hacerlo en el futuro, no puedo respaldar a Marsha Blackburn. Sus votos en el Congreso me repugnan y me aterran", escribió Swift.

Añadió que votará como senador por Phil Bredesen y por la Cámara de Representantes, por el también demócrata Jim Cooper.

La artista en el pasado había sido relacionada con los republicanos y grupos de ultraderecha, debido a su silencio durante las elecciones presidenciales en EE.UU., que acabó con el triunfo de Donald Trump.

(Fuente: AP / El Comercio)