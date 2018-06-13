Fox anunció a los nominados de los Teen Choice Awards 2018, que se transmitirán en vivo desde Los Ángeles, California, el próximo 12 de agosto.
En la categoría música, los artistas Cardi B, Drake y Taylor Swift lideran la lista. J Balvin, Calvin Harris y Carrie Underwood también son otros de los nominados.
La votación está abierta ahora, y los fanáticos pueden emitir sus votos en TeenChoice.com y en Twitter hasta el 19 de junio. Los personas tienen 10 votos por categoría y por día. Para votar en Twitter, pueden tuitear el hashtag de categoría (cada uno indicado en la lista a continuación) con el nombre del nominado, ya sea @nominee o #nominee si no tienen una cuenta. Solo un nominado de Teen Choice puede ser mencionado por tweet.
Artista masculino (#ChoiceMaleArtist)
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Louis Tomlinson
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Artista femenina (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Demi Lovato
Dua Lipa
Taylor Swift
Grupo musical (#ChoiceMusicGroup)
5 Seconds of Summer
Fifth Harmony
Florida Georgia Line
Maroon 5
Migos
Why Don’t We
Artista country (#ChoiceCountryArtist)
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Artista Electronic/Dance (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)
Calvin Harris
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
The Chainsmokers
Zedd
Artista latino (#ChoiceLatinArtist)
Becky G
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Artista R&B/Hip-Hop (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
Khalid
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Artista rock (#ChoiceRockArtist)
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At the Disco
Paramore
Portugal. The Man
twenty one pilots
X Ambassadors
Mejor canción de artista femenina (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)
Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left To Cry"
Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – "Havana"
Demi Lovato – "Sorry Not Sorry"
Dua Lipa – "New Rules"
Halsey – "Bad at Love"
Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do"
Mejor canción de artista masculino (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)
Charlie Puth – "Attention"
Childish Gambino – "This Is America"
Drake – "God’s Plan"
Ed Sheeran – "Perfect"
Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – "Say Something"
Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – "Love."
Mejor canción de grupo (#ChoiceSongGroup)
5 Seconds of Summer – "Youngblood"
Imagine Dragons – "Whatever It Takes"
Maroon 5 – "Wait"
Panic! At the Disco – "Say Amen (Saturday Night)"
Portugal. The Man – "Feel It Still"
Why Don’t We – "Trust Fund Baby"
Mejor colaboración (#ChoiceCollaboration)
Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – "Meant to Be"
Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – "Finesse (Remix)"
Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – "End Game"
The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – "Pray for Me" ("Black Panther" soundtrack)
Zac Efron & Zendaya – "Rewrite the Stars" ("The Greatest Showman" soundtrack)
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – "The Middle"
