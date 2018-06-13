Fox anunció a los nominados de los Teen Choice Awards 2018, que se transmitirán en vivo desde Los Ángeles, California, el próximo 12 de agosto.

En la categoría música, los artistas Cardi B, Drake y Taylor Swift lideran la lista. J Balvin, Calvin Harris y Carrie Underwood también son otros de los nominados.

La votación está abierta ahora, y los fanáticos pueden emitir sus votos en TeenChoice.com y en Twitter hasta el 19 de junio. Los personas tienen 10 votos por categoría y por día. Para votar en Twitter, pueden tuitear el hashtag de categoría (cada uno indicado en la lista a continuación) con el nombre del nominado, ya sea @nominee o #nominee si no tienen una cuenta. Solo un nominado de Teen Choice puede ser mencionado por tweet.

Artista masculino (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes



Artista femenina (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift



Grupo musical (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Maroon 5

Migos

Why Don’t We



Artista country (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett



Artista Electronic/Dance (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)

Calvin Harris

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

The Chainsmokers

Zedd



Artista latino (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

Becky G

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma



Artista R&B/Hip-Hop (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone



Artista rock (#ChoiceRockArtist)

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At the Disco

Paramore

Portugal. The Man

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors



Mejor canción de artista femenina (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left To Cry"

Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – "Havana"

Demi Lovato – "Sorry Not Sorry"

Dua Lipa – "New Rules"

Halsey – "Bad at Love"

Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do"



Mejor canción de artista masculino (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Charlie Puth – "Attention"

Childish Gambino – "This Is America"

Drake – "God’s Plan"

Ed Sheeran – "Perfect"

Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – "Say Something"

Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – "Love."



Mejor canción de grupo (#ChoiceSongGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer – "Youngblood"

Imagine Dragons – "Whatever It Takes"

Maroon 5 – "Wait"

Panic! At the Disco – "Say Amen (Saturday Night)"

Portugal. The Man – "Feel It Still"

Why Don’t We – "Trust Fund Baby"



Mejor colaboración (#ChoiceCollaboration)

Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – "Meant to Be"

Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – "Finesse (Remix)"

Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – "End Game"

The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – "Pray for Me" ("Black Panther" soundtrack)

Zac Efron & Zendaya – "Rewrite the Stars" ("The Greatest Showman" soundtrack)

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – "The Middle"

