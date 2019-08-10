Teen Choice Awards 2019: todo lo que debes saber de la ceremonia

El turno es de los fans. Tras más de dos meses de votaciones del público, los Teen Choice Awards revelarán a los ganadores de su edición 2019 en una ceremonia que se realizará en vivo y en directo desde California y que contará con la participación de grandes figuras del espectáculo internacional como Taylor Swift y Robert Downy Jr.

Lucy Hale, conocida por su rol de Aria Montgomery en "Pretty Little Liars", y David Dobrik, uno de los youtubers más famosos del mundo anglosajón, serán los encargados de conducir el evento que se llevará a cabo en las calles de Hermosa Beach.

Recuerda que en esta nota podrás seguir la narración en vivo del evento a partir de las 17 horas del domingo 11 de agosto. Mientras tanto, a continuación te contamos todo lo que debes saber de la gala.



MÚSICA EN VIVO

Los Teen Choice Awards no son premios musicales; sin embargo destacarán en su ceremonia de ganadores la presencia de destacadas figuras del pop y el rap.

Los más de 10 mil asistentes que se esperan en los Teen Choice Awards 2019 podrán disfrutar de las performances de estos artistas: OneRepublic, Bazzi, Mabel, CNCO, HRVY, Monsa X y Sarah Hyland (la recordada actriz de "Modern Family"), que lanza en vivo su tema "Met At A Party" con Jordan McGraw.

Además, está confirmada la participación de Taylor Swift, una de las principales figuras de la industria musical en la actualidad. La rubia recibirá el premio Icon Award. Los Jonas Brothers, por su parte, también serán reconocidos con el Decade Award.

Pero no todo será música. Otra estrella que será parte del evento es Robert Downy Jr., que acudirá en representación de sus compañeros del taquillero UCM.

ACCESOS Y CALLES CERRADAS

Si estás en Estados Unidos y quieres participar de la gala, ten en cuenta que se recomienda llegar en transporte público, a pie o en bicicletas, ya que los parqueos en Hermosa Beach serán limitados.

Habrá estacionamientos de Uber y Lyft en Pier Avenue, entre Manhattan Avenue y Palm Drive. Para las bicicletas el camino estará ubicado en la zona este de Hermosa Avenue, entre 10th Street y Pier Avenue.

Si llegas a pie, el acceso será por Beach Pier, via 11th Street, desde Hermosa Avenue a the Strand, y en 10th Street, desde Hermosa Avenue a the Strand.

Para los vehículos estarán abiertos estos accesos:

Community Center, 710 Pier Ave.;

City Hall; 1315 Valley Drive;

Parking Lot D, esquina de Manhattan Avenue y 14th Street;

Valley School; 1645 Valley Drive;

Lower Level Parking solo en Plaza Hermosa (Von's Shopping Center) desde las 2 p.m. a las 8 p.m.

Puedes consultar las vías cerradas aquí.

HORARIOS DE TRANSMISIÓN

Recuerda que podrás ver la entrega de premios y la alfombra roja en FOX (si estás en EE.UU.) y Warner Charnel (si estás en América Latina)

PARA ESTADOS UNIDOS :

Canal: FOX.



Horarios: 8/7c



Podrás seguir detalles en directo vía streaming desde la cuenta oficial de Facebook de los Teen Choice Awards.

PARA AMÉRICA LATINA :



Canal: Warner Chanel.



Horarios:

México: 7 p.m.

Perú: 7 p.m.

Brasil: 21 horas.

​Ecuador: 7 p.m.

Colombia: 7 p.m.

​Panamá: 7 p.m.

​Chile: 20 horas.

Venezuela: 20 horas.

Argentina: 21 horas.

ALFOMBRA ROJA :

​La llegada de las estrellas a los Teen Choice Awards 2019 se podrá también ver por la red y por TV. E! Entertainment, como ya es tradición, tiene los derechos de esta parte de la gala y un grupo de corresponsales que comentarán los atuendos de los invitados.



ETonline tendrá cobertura en su edición digital desde las 3 p.m. (zona PT) con imágenes de la alfombra roja.

LOS NOMINADOS

En la categoría musical encabeza las postulaciones Lil Nas X con cinco nominaciones, conseguidas gracias a "Old Town Road", su hit con Billy Ray Cyrus. En televisión, en cinco categorías, destaca el show adolescente "Riverdale". También "The Flash" y "Shadowhunters".

En cine, el favoritismo es avasallador. "Avengers: Endgame", la película más taquillera de la historia, postula en nueve categorías contra la otra favorita: "Crazy Rich Asians".

Estos son todos los nominados:

MÚSICA



ELECCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Halsey

Lauren Jauregui

Taylor Swift



ELECCIÓN GRUPO (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

PRETTYMUCH

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA COUNTRY (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Brett Young

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Thomas Rhett



ELECCIÓN ARTISTA LATINO (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

Bad Bunny

Becky G.

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma



ELECCIÓN ARTISTA R&B/HIP-HOP (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

Cardi B

Drake

Nicki Minaj

Normani

Post Malone

Travis Scott

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA ROCK (#ChoiceRockArtist)

AJR

Cage the Elephant

Imagine Dragons

Lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

Twenty one pilots



ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ARTISTA FEMENINA (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

Ariana Grande, “7 rings”

Billie Eilish, “Bad guy”

Lauren Jauregui, “Expectations”

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), “ME!”

Katy Perry, “Never Really Over”

Halsey, “Nightmare”



ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Khalid, “Better”

Shawn Mendes, “If I Can’t Have You”

Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

Louis Tomlinson, “Two of Us”

Post Malone, “Wow”

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN GRUPO (#ChoiceSongGroup)

Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”

Blackpink, “DDU-DU DDU-DU”

5 Seconds of Summer, “Easier”

Panic! At The Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Why Don’t We, “8 Letters”



ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN POP (#ChoicePopSong)

Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), “ME!”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Ava Max, “Sweet but Psycho”

Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”



ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN COUNTRY (#ChoiceCountrySong)

Maren Morris, “Girl”

Kane Brown, “Good as You”

Thomas Rhett, “Look What God Gave Her”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Miss Me More”

Kacey Musgraves, “Rainbow”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ELECTRÓNICA/DANCE (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)

Zedd & Katy Perry, “365”

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”

Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet, “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”

Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello), “Find U Again”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer, “Who Do You Love”



ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN LATINA (#ChoiceLatinSong)

Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix], “Baila Baila Baila”

ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho, “Con Altura”

Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry, “Con Calma (feat. Snow)”

Bad Bunny (feat. Drake), “MIA”

CNCO, “Pretend”

Nicky Jam & Ozuna, “Te Robaré”



ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN R&B/HIP-HOP (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)

Meek Mill (feat. Drake), “Going Bad”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Mustard & Migos, “Pure Water”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Khalid, “Talk”

Post Malone, “Wow”



ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN ROCK/ALTERNATIVO (#ChoiceRockSong)

AJR, “100 Bad Days”

Panic! At The Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Bastille, “Joy”

Imagine Dragons, “Natural”

Cage The Elephan, “Ready To Let Go”

Lovelytheband, “These Are My Friends”

ELECCIÓN NUEVO ARTISTA (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)

Billie Eilish

HRVY

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA INTERNACIONAL (#ChoiceInternationalArtist)

Blackpink

BTS

CNCO

EXO

Little Mix

NCT 127



ELECCIÓN COLABORACIÓN (#ChoiceCollaboration)

BTS (feat. Halsey), “Boy With Luv”

Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan), “What A Time”

PELÍCULAS



ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionMovie)

"Ant-Man and the Wasp"

"Avengers: Endgame"

"Bumblebee"

"Captain Marvel"

"Men in Black: International"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"



ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Chris Evans, "Avengers: Endgame"

Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Endgame", "Men in Black: International"

John Cena, "Bumblebee"

Paul Rudd, "Ant-Man and the Wasp", "Avengers: Endgame"

Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Endgame"

Samuel L. Jackson, "Captain Marvel"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Brie Larson, "Captain Marvel", "Avengers: Endgame"

Evangeline Lilly, "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

Hailee Steinfeld, "Bumblebee"

Scarlett Johansson, "Avengers: Endgame"

Tessa Thompson, "Men in Black: International"

Zoe Saldana, "Avengers: Endgame"



ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA CIENCIA FICCIÓN (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)

"Aladdin"

"Aquaman"

"Dark Phoenix"

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Shazam!"



ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA

James McAvoy, "Dark Phoenix"

Jason Momoa, "Aquaman"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Mena Massoud, "Aladdin"

Will Smith, "Aladdin"

Zachary Levi, "Shazam!"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA

Amber Heard, "Aquaman"

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Katherine Waterston, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"

Keira Knightley, "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms"

Naomi Scott, "Aladdin"

Sophie Turner, "Dark Phoenix"



ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

"After"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"Breakthrough"

"Five Feet Apart"

"The Hate U Give"

"To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"



ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE DRAMA (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Cole Sprouse, "Five Feet Apart"

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, "After"

Noah Centineo, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE DRAMA (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Amandla Stenberg, "The Hate U Give"

Chrissy Metz, "Breakthrough"

Haley Lu Richardson, "Five Feet Apart"

Josephine Langford, "After"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Lana Condor, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"



ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

"Crazy Rich Asians"

"Instant Family"

"Isn’t It Romantic"

"Little"

"Pokémon Detective Pikachu"

"The Perfect Date"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CINE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

Henry Golding, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Kevin Hart, "Night School"

Liam Hemsworth, "Isn’t It Romantic"

Mark Wahlberg, "Instant Family"

Noah Centineo, "The Perfect Date"

Ryan Reynolds, "Pokémon Detective Pikachu"



ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CINE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)

Awkwafina, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Laura Marano, "The Perfect Date"

Marsai Martin, "Little"

Rebel Wilson, "Isn’t It Romantic"

Tiffany Haddish, "Night School"



ELECCIÓN VILLANO DE PELÍCULA (#ChoiceMovieVillain)

Johnny Depp, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"

Josh Brolin, "Avengers: Endgame"

Jude Law, "Captain Marvel"

Mark Strong, "Shazam!"

Marwan Kenzari, "Aladdin"

Patrick Wilson, "Aquaman"

TELEVISIÓN



ELECCIÓN DRAMA DE TV (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

"Good Trouble"

"Marvel’s Runaways"

"Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists"

"Riverdale"

"Star"

"The Resident"



ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE DRAMA DE TV (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Adam Huber, "Dynasty"

Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"

Justin Hartley, "This Is Us"

K.J. Apa, "Riverdale"

Oliver Stark, "9-1-1"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE DRAMA DE TV (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Camila Mendes, "Riverdale"

Cierra Ramirez, "Good Trouble"

Lili Reinhart, "Riverdale"

Maia Mitchell, "Good Trouble"

Ryan Destiny, "Star"

Sofia Carson, "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists"



ELECCIÓN SERIE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

"Charmed"

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

"Legacies"

"Shadowhunters"

"Supernatural"

"The 100

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA DE TV (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Aubrey Joseph, "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger"

Bob Morley, "The 100"

Dominic Sherwood, "Shadowhunters"

Harry Shum Jr., "Shadowhunters"

Jared Padalecki, "Supernatural"

Ross Lynch, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"



ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA DE TV (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Danielle Rose Russell, "Legacies"

Ellen Page, "The Umbrella Academy"

Katherine McNamara, "Shadowhunters"

Kiernan Shipka, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

Melonie Diaz, "Charmed"

Olivia Holt, "Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger"



ELECCIÓN SERIE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

"Arrow"

"DC’s Legends of Tomorrow"

"Gotham"

"MacGyver"

"Supergirl"

"The Flash"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE SERIE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Ben McKenzie, "Gotham"

Brandon Routh, "DC’s Legends of Tomorrow"

Brenton Thwaites, "Titans"

Grant Gustin, "The Flash"

Lucas Till, "MacGyver"

Stephen Amell, "Arrow"



ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE ACCIÓN (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Candice Patton, "The Flash"

Danielle Panabaker, "The Flash"

Emily Bett Rickards, "Arrow"

Gabrielle Union, "L.A.’s Finest"

Jessica Alba, "L.A.’s Finest"

Melissa Benoist, "Supergirl"



ELECCIÓN SERIE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

"Black-ish"

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

"Fuller House"

"Jane the Virgin"

"One Day at a Time"

"The Big Bang Theory"

ELECCIÓN ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Daniel Radcliffe, "Miracle Workers"

Jaime Camil, "Jane the Virgin"

Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"

Marcel Ruiz, "One Day at a Time"



ELECCIÓN ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE COMEDIA (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

Candace Cameron Bure, "Fuller House"

Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Big Bang Theory"

Nina Dobrev, "Fam"

Sarah Hyland, "Modern Family"

Yara Shahidi, "Black-ish"



ELECCIÓN VILLANO DE TV (#ChoiceTVVillain)

Adam Scott, "The Good Place"

Cameron Monaghan, "Gotham"

Jon Cryer, "Supergirl"

Luke Baines, "Shadowhunters"

Sarah Carter, "The Flash"

Sea Shimooka, "Arrow"



ELECCIÓN REALITY DE TV (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

"America’s Got Talent"

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

"Lip Sync Battle"

"Queer Eye"

"The Masked Singer"

"The Voice"



ELECCIÓN SERIE DEL RECUERDO (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

"All That"

"Beverly Hills, 90210"

"Friends"

"Moesha"

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

"The Office"



ELECCIÓN PAREJA DE TV (#ChoiceTVShip)

Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, "Shadowhunters"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"

Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, "The Perfect Date"

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"

Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, "Riverdale"



ELECCIÓN COMEDIANTE (#ChoiceComedian)

Ellen DeGeneres

Ethan & Grayson Dolan

James Corden

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

Tiffany Haddish