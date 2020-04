All aboard for the Yellow Submarine YouTube Sing-A-Long Watch Party! This Saturday, 25th April, at 9am PDT (12pm EDT/5pm BST) #StayHome with us in a celebration of love and music. #YellowSubLive



Find out more and set a reminder, here: https://t.co/k38oB0AERx pic.twitter.com/iLeWEZclgi