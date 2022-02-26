SAG Awards 2022 EN VIVO: horario, dónde ver y nominados de la premiación a lo mejor del cine y TV

¿DÓNDE PUEDO VER LOS SAG AWARDS 2022 EN VIVO?
Puedes seguir la premiación a lo mejor del cine y televisión a través de la señal de TNT.
¿A QUÉ HORA VER LOS SAG AWARDS 2022?
• Perú: 7:00 p.m.
• Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
• Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
• México: 7:00 p.m.
• Chile: 9:00 p.m.
• Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.
• Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
• Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
• Brasil: 9:00 p.m.
• España: 3:00 a.m. (lunes 28 de febrero)
MEJOR ACTOR EN UN PAPEL PRINCIPAL
• Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
• Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
• Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom”
• Will Smith, “King Richard”
• Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UN PAPEL PRINCIPAL
• Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
• Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
• Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
• Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”
• Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
MEJOR ACTOR EN UN PAPEL SECUNDARIO
• Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
• Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”
• Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
• Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”
• Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UN PAPEL SECUNDARIO
• Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”
• Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”
• Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
• Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
• Ruth Negga, “Passing”
MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA PELÍCULA
• “Belfast”
• ”CODA”
• ”Don’t Look Up”
• ”House of Gucci”
• ”King Richard”
MEJOR GRUPO DE ESPECIALISTAS EN UNA PELÍCULA
• “Black Widow”
• ”Dune”
• ”The Matrix Resurrections”
• ”No Time to Die “
• “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
CATEGORÍAS TELEVISIVAS
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE
• Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”
• Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”
• Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
• Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
• Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN O MINISERIE
• Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
• Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
• Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
• Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”
• Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
• Brian Cox, “Succession”
• Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
• Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
• Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
• Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
• Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
• Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”
• Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
• Sarah Snook, “Succession”
• Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
MEJOR ACTOR MASCULINO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
• Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
• Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
• Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
• Martin Short , “Only Murders in the Building”
• Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
• Elle Fanning, “The Great”
• Sandra Oh, “The Chair”
• Jean Smart, “Hacks”
• Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
• Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
• “The Handmaid’s Tale”
• ”The Morning Show”
• ”Squid Game”
• “Succession”
• ”Yellowstone”
MEJOR ELENCO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
• “The Great”
• ”Hacks”
• ”The Kominsky Method”
• ”Only Murders in the Building”
• ”Ted Lasso”
ACTUACIÓN DE ACCIÓN SOBRESALIENTE DE UN CONJUNTO DE ESPECIALISTAS EN UNA COMEDIA O SERIE DRAMÁTICA
• “Cobra Kai”
• ”The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”
• “Loki
• ”Mare of Easttown”
• ”Squid Game”
¿CUÁNDO Y A QUÉ HORA VER LOS SAG AWARDS 2022?
La premiación se llevará a cabo este domingo 27 de febrero y empezará a las 19:00 horas. El evento se dará de manera presencial en el Barker Hangar, Santa Mónica, California.
¿DÓNDE PUEDO VER LOS SAG AWARDS 2022 EN VIVO?
Puedes seguir la premiación a lo mejor del cine y televisión a través de la señal de TNT.
¿A QUÉ HORA VER LOS SAG AWARDS 2022?
• Perú: 7:00 p.m.
• Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
• Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
• México: 7:00 p.m.
• Chile: 9:00 p.m.
• Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.
• Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
• Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
• Brasil: 9:00 p.m.
• España: 3:00 a.m. (lunes 28 de febrero)
SAG AWARDS 2022 EN VIVO: la premiación que muestra lo mejor del cine y la televisión llega con su edición número 28 este* domingo 27 de febrero* desde el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California, Estados Unidos.
Sigue aquí todos los detalles de los premios, previos al Oscar , desde las 20:00 horas Perú.
¿CUÁNDO Y A QUÉ HORA VER LOS SAG AWARDS 2022?
La premiación se llevará a cabo este domingo 27 de febrero y empezará a las 19:00 horas. El evento se dará de manera presencial en el Barker Hangar, Santa Mónica, California.