Los MTV Video Music Awards 2025 regresan con más fuerza que nunca y una edición que ya promete ser histórica. En un año donde la música ha desafiado géneros, rompido récords y conquistado audiencias globales, los VMAs celebran lo mejor del talento artístico con una lista de nominados que refleja diversidad, innovación y puro poder estelar. Y en el centro de todo, una reina indiscutible: Lady Gaga, quien con su aclamado álbum “Mayhem” lidera con 12 nominaciones y busca ampliar sus ya 18 victorias en la historia de estos premios.
La competencia, sin embargo, no se queda atrás. Bruno Mars (11 nominaciones) y Kendrick Lamar (10) se alzan como fuertes contendientes, mientras que Rosé y Sabrina Carpenter brillan con 8 cada una. Nombres como Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish y Bad Bunny completan una nómina de lujo.
Además, este año se estrenan nuevas categorías como Mejor Artista Country y Mejor Artista Pop, reafirmando la misión de los VMAs de evolucionar junto a la música. Con los fans listos para votar y la transmisión programada en vivo desde el UBS Arena de Nueva York el 7 de septiembre, la expectativa está por las nubes.
LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A LOS MTV VMAS 2025
Vídeo del Año
- Ariana Grande - “Brighter Days Ahead” - Republic Records
- Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather” - Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars - “Die With a Smile” - Interscope Records
- Rosé y Bruno Mars - “Apt.” - Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records
Artista del Año
- Bad Bunny - Rimas Entertainment
- Beyoncé - Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
- Kendrick Lamar - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga - Interscope Records
- Morgan Wallen - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
- Taylor Swift - Republic Records
- The Weeknd - XO/Republic Records
Canción del Año
- Alex Warren - “Ordinary” - Atlantic Records
- Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather” - Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Gracie Abrams - “I Love You, I’m Sorry” - Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars - “Die With a Smile” - Interscope Records
- Lorde - “¿Qué fue eso?” - Republic Records
- Rosé y Bruno Mars - “Apt.” - Atlantic Records
- Tate McRae - “Sports Car” - RCA Records
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Alex Warren - Atlantic Records
- Ella Langley - SAWGOD/Columbia Records
- Gigi Perez - Island
- Lola Young - Island
- Sombr - SMB Music/Warner Records
- The Marías - Nice Life/Atlantic Records
Mejor Artista Pop
- Ariana Grande - Republic Records
- Charli XCX - Atlantic Records
- Justin Bieber - Def Jam Recordings
- Lorde - Republic Records
- Miley Cyrus - Columbia Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - Island
- Tate McRae - RCA Records
Actuación Push del Año de MTV
- Agosto 2024: Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - American Dogwood/EMPIRE
- Septiembre 2024: Ayra Starr - “Last Heartbreak Song” - Mavin Records/Republic Records
- Octubre 2024: Mark Ambor - “Belong Together” - Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music
- Noviembre 2024: Lay Bankz - “Graveyard” - Artist Partner Group Inc.
- Diciembre 2024: Dasha - “Bye Bye Bye” - Warner Records
- Enero 2025: Katseye - “Touch” - HYBE/Geffen Records
- Febrero 2025: Jordan Adetunji - “Kehlani” - 300 Entertainment
- Marzo 2025: Leon Thomas - “Yes It Is” - EZMNY Records/Motown Records
- Abril 2025: Livingston - “Shadow” - Republic Records
- Mayo 2025: Damiano David - “Next Summer” - Sony Italia/Arista Records
- Junio 2025: Gigi Perez - “Sailor Song” - Island
- Julio 2025: Role Model - “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” - Interscope Records
Mejor Colaboración
- Bailey Zimmerman con Luke Combs - “Backup Plan (Videoclip Oficial de Stagecoach)” - Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville
- Kendrick Lamar y SZA - “Luther” - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars - “Die With a Smile” - Interscope Records
- Post Malone con Blake Shelton - “Pour Me a Drink” - Mercury Records
- Rosé y Bruno Mars - “Apt.” - Atlantic Records
- Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco - “Sunset Blvd” - SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Mejor Pop
- Alex Warren - “Ordinary” - Atlantic Records
- Ariana Grande - “Brighter Days Ahead” - Republic Records
- Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars - “Die With a Smile” - Interscope Records
- Rosé y Bruno Mars - “Apt.” - Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
Mejor Hip-Hop
- Doechii - “Ansiedad” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- Drake - “Nokia” - OVO/Santa Anna/Republic
- Eminem con Jelly Roll - “Somebody Save Me” - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
- GloRilla con Sexyy Red - “Whatchu Kno About Me” - CMG/Interscope Records
- Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
- LL COOL J con Eminem - “Murdergram Deux” - Def Jam Recordings
- Travis Scott - “4X4” - Cactus Jack/Epic Records
Mejor R&B
- Chris Brown - “Residuals” - Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
- Leon Thomas y Freddie Gibbs - “Mutt (Remix)” - EZMNY Records/Motown Records
- Mariah Carey - “Type Dangerous” - gamma.
- PartyNextDoor - “No Chill” - OVO Sound
- Summer Walker - “Heart of a Woman” - LVRN/Interscope Records
- SZA - “Drive” - Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records
Mejor Alternativa
- Gigi Perez - “Sailor Song” - Island
- Imagine Dragons - “Wake Up” - KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records
- Lola Young - “Messy” - Island
- MGK & Jelly Roll - “Lonely Road” - EST 19XX/Interscope Records
- Sombr - “Back to Friends” - SMB Music/Warner Records
- The Marías - “Back to Me” - Nice Life/Atlantic Records
Mejor Rock
- Coldplay - “All My Love” - Atlantic Records
- Evanescence - “Afterlife” - Netflix Music
- Green Day - “One Eyed Bastard” - Reprise Records/Warner Records
- Lenny Kravitz - “Honey” - Roxie Records/BMG Rights Management
- Linkin Park - “The Emptiness Machine” - Warner Records
- Twenty One Pilots - “The Contract” - Fueled By Ramen
Mejor Latín
- Bad Bunny - “Baile Inolvidable” - Rimas Entertainment
- J Balvin - “Rio” - Capitol Records
- Karol G - “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” - Bichota Records/Interscope Records
- Peso Pluma - “La Patrulla” - Double P Records
- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos - “Khé?” - Sony Music US Latin
- Shakira - “Soltera” - Sony Music US Latin
Mejor K-Pop
- Aespa - “Whiplash” - SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group
- Jennie - “Like Jennie” - OA Entertainment/Columbia Records
- Jimin - “Who” - BIGHIT MUSIC
- Jisoo - “Earthquake” - Warner Records
- Lisa con Doja Cat y Raye - “Born Again” - Lloud Co./RCA Records
- Stray Kids - “Chk Chk Boom” - JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic
- Rosé - “Toxic Till the End” - Atlantic Records
Mejor Afrobeats
- Asake y Travis Scott - “Active” - YBNL Nation/EMPIRE
- Burna Boy con Travis Scott - “TaTaTa” - Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
- Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng y Shenseea - “Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)” - gamma.
- Rema - “Baby (Is It a Crime)” - Mavin Global Holdings/Jonzing World/Interscope Records
- Tems con Asake - “Get It Right” - RCA Records/Since ’93
- Tyla - “Push 2 Start” - FAX Records/Epic Records
- Wizkid con Brent Faiyaz - “Piece of My Heart” - Starboy/RCA Records
Mejor Country
- Chris Stapleton - “Creo que estoy enamorado de ti” - Mercury Nashville
- Cody Johnson con Carrie Underwood - “Te voy a amar” - CoJo Music/Warner Music Nashville
- Jelly Roll - “Mentiroso” - BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records
- Lainey Wilson - “4x4xU” - Broken Bow Records
- Megan Moroney - “¿Estoy bien?” - Columbia Records
- Morgan Wallen - “Sonrisa” - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Mejor Álbum
- Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos - Rimas Entertainment
- Kendrick Lamar - GNX - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga - Mayhem - Interscope Records
- Morgan Wallen - I’m the Problem - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet - Island
- The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow - XO/Republic Records
Mejor Vídeo de Formato Largo
- Ariana Grande - “Brighter Days Ahead” - Republic Records
- Bad Bunny - “Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Cortometraje)” - Rimas Entertainment
- Damiano David - “Funny Little Stories” - Sony Italia/Arista Records
- Mac Miller - “Balloonerism” - Warner Records
- Miley Cyrus - “Something Beautiful” - Columbia Records
- The Weeknd - “Hurry Up Tomorrow” - XO/Republic Records
Mejor Dirección
- Ariana Grande - “Brighter Days Ahead” - Republic Records
- Charli XCX - “Guess ft. Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
- Rosé & Bruno Mars - “Apt.” - Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
Mejor Dirección Artística
- Charli XCX - “Guess con Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
- Lorde - “Man of the Year” - Republic Records
- Miley Cyrus - “End of the World” - Columbia Records
- Rosé y Bruno Mars - “Apt.” - Atlantic Records
Mejor Fotografía
- Ariana Grande - “Brighter Days Ahead” - Republic Records
- Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
- Miley Cyrus - “Easy Lover” - Columbia Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
Mejor Coreografía
- Doechii - “Ansiedad” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- FKA twigs - “Eusexua” - Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
- Tyla - “Push 2 Start” - FAX Records/Epic Records
- Zara Larsson - “Pretty Ugly” - Epic Records
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Ariana Grande - “Brighter Days Ahead” - Republic Records
- Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
- Rosé & Bruno Mars - “Apt.” - Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
- Tate McRae - “Just Keep Watching (From F1 the Movie)” - Atlantic Records
- The Weeknd - “Hurry Up Tomorrow” - XO/Republic Records
