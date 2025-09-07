Lady Gaga regresa a los MVAs de MTV 2025 después de una pausa de cinco años (Foto: AFP)
Enzo Mori
Los regresan con más fuerza que nunca y una edición que ya promete ser histórica. En un año donde la música ha desafiado géneros, rompido récords y conquistado audiencias globales, los VMAs celebran lo mejor del talento artístico con una lista de nominados que refleja diversidad, innovación y puro poder estelar. Y en el centro de todo, una reina indiscutible: Lady Gaga, quien con su aclamado álbum “Mayhem” lidera con 12 nominaciones y busca ampliar sus ya 18 victorias en la historia de estos premios.

La competencia, sin embargo, no se queda atrás. Bruno Mars (11 nominaciones) y Kendrick Lamar (10) se alzan como fuertes contendientes, mientras que Rosé y Sabrina Carpenter brillan con 8 cada una. Nombres como Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish y Bad Bunny completan una nómina de lujo.

Además, este año se estrenan nuevas categorías como Mejor Artista Country y Mejor Artista Pop, reafirmando la misión de los VMAs de evolucionar junto a la música. Con los fans listos para votar y la transmisión programada en vivo desde el UBS Arena de Nueva York el 7 de septiembre, la expectativa está por las nubes.

LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A LOS MTV VMAS 2025

Vídeo del Año

  • Ariana Grande - “Brighter Days Ahead” - Republic Records
  • Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather” - Darkroom/Interscope Records
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars - “Die With a Smile” - Interscope Records
  • Rosé y Bruno Mars - “Apt.” - Atlantic Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
  • The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records

Artista del Año

  • Bad Bunny - Rimas Entertainment
  • Beyoncé - Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
  • Kendrick Lamar - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga - Interscope Records
  • Morgan Wallen - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
  • Taylor Swift - Republic Records
  • The Weeknd - XO/Republic Records

Canción del Año

  • Alex Warren - “Ordinary” - Atlantic Records
  • Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather” - Darkroom/Interscope Records
  • Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
  • Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
  • Gracie Abrams - “I Love You, I’m Sorry” - Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars - “Die With a Smile” - Interscope Records
  • Lorde - “¿Qué fue eso?” - Republic Records
  • Rosé y Bruno Mars - “Apt.” - Atlantic Records
  • Tate McRae - “Sports Car” - RCA Records
  • The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records

Mejor Artista Nuevo

  • Alex Warren - Atlantic Records
  • Ella Langley - SAWGOD/Columbia Records
  • Gigi Perez - Island
  • Lola Young - Island
  • Sombr - SMB Music/Warner Records
  • The Marías - Nice Life/Atlantic Records

Mejor Artista Pop

  • Ariana Grande - Republic Records
  • Charli XCX - Atlantic Records
  • Justin Bieber - Def Jam Recordings
  • Lorde - Republic Records
  • Miley Cyrus - Columbia Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Island
  • Tate McRae - RCA Records

Actuación Push del Año de MTV

  • Agosto 2024: Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - American Dogwood/EMPIRE
  • Septiembre 2024: Ayra Starr - “Last Heartbreak Song” - Mavin Records/Republic Records
  • Octubre 2024: Mark Ambor - “Belong Together” - Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music
  • Noviembre 2024: Lay Bankz - “Graveyard” - Artist Partner Group Inc.
  • Diciembre 2024: Dasha - “Bye Bye Bye” - Warner Records
  • Enero 2025: Katseye - “Touch” - HYBE/Geffen Records
  • Febrero 2025: Jordan Adetunji - “Kehlani” - 300 Entertainment
  • Marzo 2025: Leon Thomas - “Yes It Is” - EZMNY Records/Motown Records
  • Abril 2025: Livingston - “Shadow” - Republic Records
  • Mayo 2025: Damiano David - “Next Summer” - Sony Italia/Arista Records
  • Junio 2025: Gigi Perez - “Sailor Song” - Island
  • Julio 2025: Role Model - “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” - Interscope Records

Mejor Colaboración

  • Bailey Zimmerman con Luke Combs - “Backup Plan (Videoclip Oficial de Stagecoach)” - Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville
  • Kendrick Lamar y SZA - “Luther” - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars - “Die With a Smile” - Interscope Records
  • Post Malone con Blake Shelton - “Pour Me a Drink” - Mercury Records
  • Rosé y Bruno Mars - “Apt.” - Atlantic Records
  • Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco - “Sunset Blvd” - SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records

Mejor Pop

  • Alex Warren - “Ordinary” - Atlantic Records
  • Ariana Grande - “Brighter Days Ahead” - Republic Records
  • Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
  • Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars - “Die With a Smile” - Interscope Records
  • Rosé y Bruno Mars - “Apt.” - Atlantic Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island

Mejor Hip-Hop

  • Doechii - “Ansiedad” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
  • Drake - “Nokia” - OVO/Santa Anna/Republic
  • Eminem con Jelly Roll - “Somebody Save Me” - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
  • GloRilla con Sexyy Red - “Whatchu Kno About Me” - CMG/Interscope Records
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • LL COOL J con Eminem - “Murdergram Deux” - Def Jam Recordings
  • Travis Scott - “4X4” - Cactus Jack/Epic Records

Mejor R&B

  • Chris Brown - “Residuals” - Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
  • Leon Thomas y Freddie Gibbs - “Mutt (Remix)” - EZMNY Records/Motown Records
  • Mariah Carey - “Type Dangerous” - gamma.
  • PartyNextDoor - “No Chill” - OVO Sound
  • Summer Walker - “Heart of a Woman” - LVRN/Interscope Records
  • SZA - “Drive” - Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records
  • The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records

Mejor Alternativa

  • Gigi Perez - “Sailor Song” - Island
  • Imagine Dragons - “Wake Up” - KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records
  • Lola Young - “Messy” - Island
  • MGK & Jelly Roll - “Lonely Road” - EST 19XX/Interscope Records
  • Sombr - “Back to Friends” - SMB Music/Warner Records
  • The Marías - “Back to Me” - Nice Life/Atlantic Records

Mejor Rock

  • Coldplay - “All My Love” - Atlantic Records
  • Evanescence - “Afterlife” - Netflix Music
  • Green Day - “One Eyed Bastard” - Reprise Records/Warner Records
  • Lenny Kravitz - “Honey” - Roxie Records/BMG Rights Management
  • Linkin Park - “The Emptiness Machine” - Warner Records
  • Twenty One Pilots - “The Contract” - Fueled By Ramen

Mejor Latín

  • Bad Bunny - “Baile Inolvidable” - Rimas Entertainment
  • J Balvin - “Rio” - Capitol Records
  • Karol G - “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” - Bichota Records/Interscope Records
  • Peso Pluma - “La Patrulla” - Double P Records
  • Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos - “Khé?” - Sony Music US Latin
  • Shakira - “Soltera” - Sony Music US Latin

Mejor K-Pop

  • Aespa - “Whiplash” - SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group
  • Jennie - “Like Jennie” - OA Entertainment/Columbia Records
  • Jimin - “Who” - BIGHIT MUSIC
  • Jisoo - “Earthquake” - Warner Records
  • Lisa con Doja Cat y Raye - “Born Again” - Lloud Co./RCA Records
  • Stray Kids - “Chk Chk Boom” - JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic
  • Rosé - “Toxic Till the End” - Atlantic Records

Mejor Afrobeats

  • Asake y Travis Scott - “Active” - YBNL Nation/EMPIRE
  • Burna Boy con Travis Scott - “TaTaTa” - Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
  • Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng y Shenseea - “Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)” - gamma.
  • Rema - “Baby (Is It a Crime)” - Mavin Global Holdings/Jonzing World/Interscope Records
  • Tems con Asake - “Get It Right” - RCA Records/Since ’93
  • Tyla - “Push 2 Start” - FAX Records/Epic Records
  • Wizkid con Brent Faiyaz - “Piece of My Heart” - Starboy/RCA Records

Mejor Country

  • Chris Stapleton - “Creo que estoy enamorado de ti” - Mercury Nashville
  • Cody Johnson con Carrie Underwood - “Te voy a amar” - CoJo Music/Warner Music Nashville
  • Jelly Roll - “Mentiroso” - BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records
  • Lainey Wilson - “4x4xU” - Broken Bow Records
  • Megan Moroney - “¿Estoy bien?” - Columbia Records
  • Morgan Wallen - “Sonrisa” - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records

Mejor Álbum

  • Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos - Rimas Entertainment
  • Kendrick Lamar - GNX - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga - Mayhem - Interscope Records
  • Morgan Wallen - I’m the Problem - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet - Island
  • The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow - XO/Republic Records

Mejor Vídeo de Formato Largo

  • Ariana Grande - “Brighter Days Ahead” - Republic Records
  • Bad Bunny - “Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Cortometraje)” - Rimas Entertainment
  • Damiano David - “Funny Little Stories” - Sony Italia/Arista Records
  • Mac Miller - “Balloonerism” - Warner Records
  • Miley Cyrus - “Something Beautiful” - Columbia Records
  • The Weeknd - “Hurry Up Tomorrow” - XO/Republic Records

Mejor Dirección

  • Ariana Grande - “Brighter Days Ahead” - Republic Records
  • Charli XCX - “Guess ft. Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
  • Rosé & Bruno Mars - “Apt.” - Atlantic Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island

Mejor Dirección Artística

  • Charli XCX - “Guess con Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
  • Lorde - “Man of the Year” - Republic Records
  • Miley Cyrus - “End of the World” - Columbia Records
  • Rosé y Bruno Mars - “Apt.” - Atlantic Records

Mejor Fotografía

  • Ariana Grande - “Brighter Days Ahead” - Republic Records
  • Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
  • Miley Cyrus - “Easy Lover” - Columbia Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island

Mejor Coreografía

  • Doechii - “Ansiedad” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
  • FKA twigs - “Eusexua” - Atlantic Records
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
  • Tyla - “Push 2 Start” - FAX Records/Epic Records
  • Zara Larsson - “Pretty Ugly” - Epic Records

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • Ariana Grande - “Brighter Days Ahead” - Republic Records
  • Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
  • Rosé & Bruno Mars - “Apt.” - Atlantic Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
  • Tate McRae - “Just Keep Watching (From F1 the Movie)” - Atlantic Records
  • The Weeknd - “Hurry Up Tomorrow” - XO/Republic Records

