Empieza abril y Netflix ya compartió la lista de sus principales estrenos para este nuevo mes del 2026 en Estados Unidos. Desde series de suspenso, K-dramas, películas de acción, hasta impactantes documentales. Además producciones originales de la plataforma de streaming de la N roja, también incluye en su catálogo títulos de otros estudios. Uno de los más esperados (los fans incluso creían que llegaría para San Valentín) es la tercera temporada de “XO, Kitty”, que se centra en los enredos amorosos de la hermana menor de Lara Jean Song Covey mientras estudia otro semestre en Corea del Sur. ¿Finalmente empezará un romance con Min-ho?
Pero no es el único estreno que Netflix USA tiene preparado para sus usuarios. También anunció una nueva temporada de “Beef”, protagonizada por Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton y Cailee Spaeny. Asimismo, promete un viaje animado y nostálgico a Hawkins en “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85”.
La segunda temporada de “Bloodhounds” llega a Netflix el 3 de abril. Se trata de la impactante serie de acción surcoreana que tiene como protagonistas a jóvenes boxeadores convertidos en justicieros. Además, se incluye “Running Point”, documental sobre Noah Kahan.
LAS PELÍCULAS, SERIES Y DOCUMENTALES QUE LLEGAN A NETFLIX USA EN ABRIL DE 2026
1 de abril
- Eat Pray Bark
- The Giant Falls
- It Takes a Village
- Love on the Spectrum - Temporada 4
- Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer
- The Age of Adaline
- Along Came Polly
- American Gangster
- Atonement
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Everest
- Happy’s Place - Temporada 1
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Kindergarten Cop
- Lucy
- Madagascar
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Money Talks
- Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
- Smokey and the Bandit
- Smokey and the Bandit II
- St. Denis Medical - Temporada 1
- The Wiz
2 de abril
- Agent from Above
- Alkhallat+: The Series: Desert Rules
- The Bad Guys: The Series- Temporada 2
- The Ramparts of Ice
- Sins of Kujo
- XO, Kitty - Temporada 3
3 de abril
- Bloodhounds - Temporada 2
- Feel My Voice
- Gangs of Galicia- Temporada 2
- High Tides - Temporada 3
- Maamla Legal Hai - Temporada 2
- The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson
7 de abril
- Beast (2022)
- Sheng Wang: Purple
- Untold: Chess Mates
8 de abril
- Trust Me: The False Prophet
9 de abril
- 18th Rose
- Bandi
- Big Mistakes
- IF
10 de abril
- Scream (2022)
- Temptation Island - Temporada 2
- Thrash
- Turn of the Tide - Temporada 3
11 de abril
- A Quiet Place Part II
- Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov
12 de abril
- At Home With The Furys - Temporada 2
13 de abril
- America: Our Defining Hours
- American Godfathers: The Five Families
- The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America
- Halloween Ends
- The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen
- Noah Kahan: Out of Body
14 de abril
- Crooks - Temporada 2
- Untold: Jail Blazers
15 de abril
- Fake Profile - Temporada 3
- Made with Love
- Million Dollar Secret - Temporada 2
- The Law According to Lidia Poët - Temporada 3
16 de abril
- BEEF - Temporada 2
- Dandelion
- Ronaldinho: The One and Only
17 de abril
- 180
- A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough
- Alpha Males - Temporada 5
- Roommates
18 de abril
- Denial
- We Are All Trying Here
19 de abril
- Him
20 de abril
- CoComelon Lane - Temporada 7
- Funny AF with Kevin Hart
21 de abril
- Unchosen
- Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill
22 de abril
- Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool
- Million Dollar Secret - Temporada 2
- Santita
- Sold Out on You
- This Is a Gardening Show
23 de abril
- Flunked
- Running Point - Temporada 2
- Stranger Things: Tales From ’85
24 de abril
- Apex
26 de abril
- Supernova: Genesis
27 de abril
- Straight to Hell
29 de abril
- Je m’appelle Agneta
- Million Dollar Secret - Temporada 2
- Should I Marry A Murderer?
30 de abril
- Man on Fire
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