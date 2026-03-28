La temporada 3 de "XO, Kitty", protagonizada por Anna Cathcart, se estrena el 2 de abril (Foto: Netflix)
La temporada 3 de "XO, Kitty", protagonizada por Anna Cathcart, se estrena el 2 de abril (Foto: Netflix)
Nelly Osco
Nelly Osco

Empieza abril y ya compartió la lista de sus principales estrenos para este nuevo mes del 2026 en Estados Unidos. Desde series de suspenso, K-dramas, películas de acción, hasta impactantes documentales. Además producciones originales de la plataforma de streaming de la N roja, también incluye en su catálogo títulos de otros estudios. Uno de los más esperados (los fans incluso creían que llegaría para San Valentín) es la tercera temporada de “”, que se centra en los enredos amorosos de la hermana menor de Lara Jean Song Covey mientras estudia otro semestre en Corea del Sur. ¿Finalmente empezará un romance con Min-ho?

Pero no es el único estreno que Netflix USA tiene preparado para sus usuarios. También anunció una nueva temporada de “Beef”, protagonizada por Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton y Cailee Spaeny. Asimismo, promete un viaje animado y nostálgico a Hawkins en “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85”.

La segunda temporada de “” llega a Netflix el 3 de abril. Se trata de la impactante serie de acción surcoreana que tiene como protagonistas a jóvenes boxeadores convertidos en justicieros. Además, se incluye “Running Point”, documental sobre Noah Kahan.

LAS PELÍCULAS, SERIES Y DOCUMENTALES QUE LLEGAN A NETFLIX USA EN ABRIL DE 2026

1 de abril

  • Eat Pray Bark
  • The Giant Falls
  • It Takes a Village
  • Love on the Spectrum - Temporada 4
  • Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer
  • The Age of Adaline
  • Along Came Polly
  • American Gangster
  • Atonement
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Everest
  • Happy’s Place - Temporada 1
  • Hotel Transylvania 2
  • Kindergarten Cop
  • Lucy
  • Madagascar
  • Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
  • Mission: Impossible
  • Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
  • Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation
  • Mission: Impossible II
  • Mission: Impossible III
  • Money Talks
  • Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
  • Smokey and the Bandit
  • Smokey and the Bandit II
  • St. Denis Medical - Temporada 1
  • The Wiz

2 de abril

  • Agent from Above
  • Alkhallat+: The Series: Desert Rules
  • The Bad Guys: The Series- Temporada 2
  • The Ramparts of Ice
  • Sins of Kujo
  • XO, Kitty - Temporada 3
Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) regresa en la temporada 3 de "Besos, Kitty" para enfrentar sus sentimientos por Min-ho (Foto: Netflix)
Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) regresa en la temporada 3 de "Besos, Kitty" para enfrentar sus sentimientos por Min-ho (Foto: Netflix)

3 de abril

  • Bloodhounds - Temporada 2
  • Feel My Voice
  • Gangs of Galicia- Temporada 2
  • High Tides - Temporada 3
  • Maamla Legal Hai - Temporada 2
  • The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson
La segunda temporada de "Sabuesos" tendrá ocho episodio y se estrenará en abril de 2026 (Foto: Netflix)
La segunda temporada de "Sabuesos" tendrá ocho episodio y se estrenará en abril de 2026 (Foto: Netflix)

7 de abril

  • Beast (2022)
  • Sheng Wang: Purple
  • Untold: Chess Mates

8 de abril

  • Trust Me: The False Prophet

9 de abril

  • 18th Rose
  • Bandi
  • Big Mistakes
  • IF

10 de abril

  • Scream (2022)
  • Temptation Island - Temporada 2
  • Thrash
  • Turn of the Tide - Temporada 3

11 de abril

  • A Quiet Place Part II
  • Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov

12 de abril

  • At Home With The Furys - Temporada 2

13 de abril

  • America: Our Defining Hours
  • American Godfathers: The Five Families
  • The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America
  • Halloween Ends
  • The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen
  • Noah Kahan: Out of Body

14 de abril

  • Crooks - Temporada 2
  • Untold: Jail Blazers

15 de abril

  • Fake Profile - Temporada 3
  • Made with Love
  • Million Dollar Secret - Temporada 2
  • The Law According to Lidia Poët - Temporada 3

16 de abril

  • BEEF - Temporada 2
  • Dandelion
  • Ronaldinho: The One and Only

17 de abril

  • 180
  • A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough
  • Alpha Males - Temporada 5
  • Roommates

18 de abril

  • Denial
  • We Are All Trying Here

19 de abril

  • Him

20 de abril

  • CoComelon Lane - Temporada 7
  • Funny AF with Kevin Hart

21 de abril

  • Unchosen
  • Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill

22 de abril

  • Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool
  • Million Dollar Secret - Temporada 2
  • Santita
  • Sold Out on You
  • This Is a Gardening Show

23 de abril

  • Flunked
  • Running Point - Temporada 2
  • Stranger Things: Tales From ’85

24 de abril

  • Apex

26 de abril

  • Supernova: Genesis

27 de abril

  • Straight to Hell

29 de abril

  • Je m’appelle Agneta
  • Million Dollar Secret - Temporada 2
  • Should I Marry A Murderer?

30 de abril

  • Man on Fire

¿Te apasionan las series y películas? Sigue nuestro canal en WhatsApp para recibir las novedades más comentadas directamente en tu celular👉

SOBRE EL AUTOR

Periodista con 9 años de experiencia escribiendo contenido sobre películas, series y animes para las comunidades hispanas en EE.UU.. Desde los más populares en Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video y otras plataformas de streaming, hasta estrenos que llegan a los cines. Comparto recomendaciones para los que aman las maratones los fines de semana.

TAGS

Contenido sugerido

Contenido GEC