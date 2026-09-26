Mientras octubre marca el inicio de la temporada de anime de otoño de 2026, también significa que las principales plataformas de streaming comparten su calendario de estrenos de las próximas semanas. De hecho, Netflix ya publicó la lista de series y películas que llegan en el décimo mes del año. La nueva entrega de “The Gentlemen”, “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story”, “Crew Girl”, “The Doll”, “Best of the Best”, “El problema final” y “Unabomber” fueron los títulos principales de septiembre. Entonces, ¿qué producciones se estrenan en octubre en Estados Unidos?

Uno de los estrenos más esperados es la cuarta temporada de “La diplomática” (“The Diplomat” en su idioma original), que se estrenará el 15 de octubre de 2026 y contará con ocho episodios. Por supuesto, Keri Russell regresa como Kate Wyler y Rufus Sewell, como Hal Wyler. También participan actores como Allison Janney (Grace Penn) y Bradley Whitford (Todd Penn).

La tercera temporada de “Nobody Wants This” (“Nadie quiere esto”) se estrenará el 22 de octubre. En los nuevos episodios, Joanne (Kristen Bell) y Noah (Adam Brody) se mudan juntos, y Joanne empieza clases sobre el judaísmo. Por lo tanto, la pareja protagonista deberá enfrentar nuevos retos.

Además de la esperada a esperadísima adaptación de “East of Eden” de Zoe Kazan protagonizada por Florence Pugh, y la película “Animals” dirigida por Ben Affleck, en octubre de 2026, Netflix estrenará varios nuevos episodios de animes, entre ellos “Blue Box” y “The Ramparts of Ice”.

La cuarta temporada de "La diplomática", que se estrena el 15 de octubre de 2026, se centra en el cuarteto formado por Kate, Hal, Grace y Todd (Foto: Netflix)

LAS PELÍCULAS, SERIES Y DOCUMENTALES QUE LLEGAN A NETFLIX USA EN OCTUBRE DE 2026

1 de octubre

Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke

East of Eden

The Ramparts of Ice - Temporada 2

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

8 Mile

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

A Madea Family Funeral

Ad Astra

Angels & Demons

Are We There Yet?

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Bring It On

Call Me by Your Name

Cowboys & Aliens

Crimson Peak

Dallas Buyers Club

The Da Vinci Code

The Devil Wears Prada

Dracula

The Equalizer

Evil Dead

Friday the 13th

Happy Death Day 2U

Horton Hears a Who!

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Hush

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jason Bourne

Lake Placid

Love Actually

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

The Menu

Moonlight

NCIS: Temporadas 20-22

Ouija

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Pearl Harbor

Point Break

The Prestige

Psycho

Psycho II

Psycho III

Red Dragon

Seven Years in Tibet

The Sixth Sense

Split

The Strangers

Top Chef VIP: Tempoaradas 3-4

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Parte 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Parte 2

The Way Home: Temporada 4

Underworld: Blood Wars

2 de octubre

#Love

Schumacher ’94 — The Birth of a Legend

Tyler Perry’s Doing Life

3 de octubre

Ranma1/2: Temporada 3

4 de octubre

Blue Box: Temporada 2

5 de octubre

The Boogeyman

Lorne

Mayor of Kingstown: Temporadas 1-4

Super BOOMi: Temporada 1

6 de octubre

All American: Temporada 8

Love Village: Temporada 3

Mojo Brookzz: I Know You Lying

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies

7 de octubre

Inside The Circle

Less of a Stranger

Real Men: Temporada 2

Who Is Martin Mull?

8 de octubre

Below

Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed: Chapter 2

9 de octubre

Animals

Haunted Hotel: Temporada 2

Is It Cake? Halloween: Temporada 2

Take Charge of My Heart

10 de octubre

100 Days of Deception

The First Monday in May

12 de octubre

Fire Spike: Temporada 1

Free Leonard Peltier

Señora Acero: Temporadas 1-5

Wayne: Temporada 1

13 de octubre

Solar Opposites: Temporada 6

The Trap

TYSON

14 de octubre

Cocaine Bear

Love Is Blind: Temporada 11: Boston

15 de octubre

Hollywood Arts

The Diplomat: Temporada 4

The Storm

La actriz Keri Russell retomará el rol de Kate Wyler en la nueva temporada de la serie "La diplomática 3", que se estrena el 15 de octubre (Foto: Netflix)

16 de octubre

The Disciple

Heat

The Fate of the Furious

Money Trap: The Karun Treasure

Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald

Sacrifice

SERIOUSLY SINGLE TOO

Therapy Done Right

20 de octubre

Blindspotting: Temporadas 1-2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

21 de octubre

Emily

Gladiator

Gladiator II

The Mothers of Penguins: Temporada 2

The New Stanford Prison Experiment

Six Kings Slam: Temporada 2

22 de octubre

Bottle Shock

Couldn’t Agree Less with Allison & Isaac

Did Someone Happen to Mention Me?

Nobody Wants This: Temporada 3

23 de octubre

Fading Grandeur

Lupin: Parte 4

Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story

Surviving Hurricane Otis

26 de octubre

Minimum Wage

27 de octubre

Dangerous Liaisons: Temporada 1

The One About Matthew Perry

Zainab Johnson: Toxically Optimistic

28 de octubre

Champions

Balaraw: Blood Island

You, Me, Us

30 de octubre

A Couple of Lies

Akka

Beat Luke Littler

The Birthday Gift

Collision Course

How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents

SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of

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