Mientras octubre marca el inicio de la temporada de anime de otoño de 2026, también significa que las principales plataformas de streaming comparten su calendario de estrenos de las próximas semanas. De hecho, Netflix ya publicó la lista de series y películas que llegan en el décimo mes del año. La nueva entrega de “The Gentlemen”, “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story”, “Crew Girl”, “The Doll”, “Best of the Best”, “El problema final” y “Unabomber” fueron los títulos principales de septiembre. Entonces, ¿qué producciones se estrenan en octubre en Estados Unidos?
Uno de los estrenos más esperados es la cuarta temporada de “La diplomática” (“The Diplomat” en su idioma original), que se estrenará el 15 de octubre de 2026 y contará con ocho episodios. Por supuesto, Keri Russell regresa como Kate Wyler y Rufus Sewell, como Hal Wyler. También participan actores como Allison Janney (Grace Penn) y Bradley Whitford (Todd Penn).
La tercera temporada de “Nobody Wants This” (“Nadie quiere esto”) se estrenará el 22 de octubre. En los nuevos episodios, Joanne (Kristen Bell) y Noah (Adam Brody) se mudan juntos, y Joanne empieza clases sobre el judaísmo. Por lo tanto, la pareja protagonista deberá enfrentar nuevos retos.
Además de la esperada a esperadísima adaptación de “East of Eden” de Zoe Kazan protagonizada por Florence Pugh, y la película “Animals” dirigida por Ben Affleck, en octubre de 2026, Netflix estrenará varios nuevos episodios de animes, entre ellos “Blue Box” y “The Ramparts of Ice”.
LAS PELÍCULAS, SERIES Y DOCUMENTALES QUE LLEGAN A NETFLIX USA EN OCTUBRE DE 2026
1 de octubre
- Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke
- East of Eden
- The Ramparts of Ice - Temporada 2
- 21 Jump Street
- 22 Jump Street
- 8 Mile
- A Haunted House
- A Haunted House 2
- A Madea Family Funeral
- Ad Astra
- Angels & Demons
- Are We There Yet?
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Legacy
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Bring It On
- Call Me by Your Name
- Cowboys & Aliens
- Crimson Peak
- Dallas Buyers Club
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Dracula
- The Equalizer
- Evil Dead
- Friday the 13th
- Happy Death Day 2U
- Horton Hears a Who!
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War
- Hush
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Jason Bourne
- Lake Placid
- Love Actually
- Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
- The Menu
- Moonlight
- NCIS: Temporadas 20-22
- Ouija
- Ouija: Origin of Evil
- Pearl Harbor
- Point Break
- The Prestige
- Psycho
- Psycho II
- Psycho III
- Red Dragon
- Seven Years in Tibet
- The Sixth Sense
- Split
- The Strangers
- Top Chef VIP: Tempoaradas 3-4
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Parte 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Parte 2
- The Way Home: Temporada 4
- Underworld: Blood Wars
2 de octubre
- #Love
- Schumacher ’94 — The Birth of a Legend
- Tyler Perry’s Doing Life
3 de octubre
- Ranma1/2: Temporada 3
4 de octubre
- Blue Box: Temporada 2
5 de octubre
- The Boogeyman
- Lorne
- Mayor of Kingstown: Temporadas 1-4
- Super BOOMi: Temporada 1
6 de octubre
- All American: Temporada 8
- Love Village: Temporada 3
- Mojo Brookzz: I Know You Lying
- Pride and Prejudice and Zombies
7 de octubre
- Inside The Circle
- Less of a Stranger
- Real Men: Temporada 2
- Who Is Martin Mull?
8 de octubre
- Below
- Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed: Chapter 2
9 de octubre
- Animals
- Haunted Hotel: Temporada 2
- Is It Cake? Halloween: Temporada 2
- Take Charge of My Heart
10 de octubre
- 100 Days of Deception
- The First Monday in May
12 de octubre
- Fire Spike: Temporada 1
- Free Leonard Peltier
- Señora Acero: Temporadas 1-5
- Wayne: Temporada 1
13 de octubre
- Solar Opposites: Temporada 6
- The Trap
- TYSON
14 de octubre
- Cocaine Bear
- Love Is Blind: Temporada 11: Boston
15 de octubre
- Hollywood Arts
- The Diplomat: Temporada 4
- The Storm
16 de octubre
- The Disciple
- Heat
- The Fate of the Furious
- Money Trap: The Karun Treasure
- Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald
- Sacrifice
- SERIOUSLY SINGLE TOO
- Therapy Done Right
20 de octubre
- Blindspotting: Temporadas 1-2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2
21 de octubre
- Emily
- Gladiator
- Gladiator II
- The Mothers of Penguins: Temporada 2
- The New Stanford Prison Experiment
- Six Kings Slam: Temporada 2
22 de octubre
- Bottle Shock
- Couldn’t Agree Less with Allison & Isaac
- Did Someone Happen to Mention Me?
- Nobody Wants This: Temporada 3
23 de octubre
- Fading Grandeur
- Lupin: Parte 4
- Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story
- Surviving Hurricane Otis
26 de octubre
- Minimum Wage
27 de octubre
- Dangerous Liaisons: Temporada 1
- The One About Matthew Perry
- Zainab Johnson: Toxically Optimistic
28 de octubre
- Champions
- Balaraw: Blood Island
- You, Me, Us
30 de octubre
- A Couple of Lies
- Akka
- Beat Luke Littler
- The Birthday Gift
- Collision Course
- How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents
- SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of
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