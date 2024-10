This doesn’t feel real. Ella is 7. She’s in 2nd grade now. She’s still learning to read & has the tiniest little lisp 🥹 She loves playing mommy with her baby dolls, would rather be outside caring for her chickens, & still cries for me when she has a nightmare. This doesn’t feel real. ELLA IS 7. As a single mom you better believe I come packin’. You CAN support stricter gün regulations & laws AND be a gün owner. No parent should have to even think if discussing with the children what many of us are actively forced to practice with them. This doesn’t feel real. ELLA IS 7. SEVEN! I hate this so much 😭😭😭