We have done steak instead of cake for every birthday for all my kids…it’s what they prefer!!!!But after thousands (about 13k lol) of people commented on her last steak birthday video when she turned 1, it made me think we should TRY to add something sweet this year to see if she likes it. Thousands of people said she was “missing out”, so this year I offered her steak AND birthday cookies. I had these gorgeous cookies handmade with dye-free frosting and they tasted really good. I gave one to Olive…she took one bite, then gave it back to me. She didn’t want them! (The adults loved the cookies!), but Olive didn’t care about them. She only wanted the steak dipped in butter! My husband handmade the butter (even hand shook it in a workout shaker bottle lol). So delish!! So anyway, yall tell me, do your kids ACTUALLY eat the cake/cookies for their 1st and 2nd bday parties? Or are the fancy cakes/cookies mainly just for instagram photos? At least with steak- it tastes good, it’s such great nutrients, we eat all of it, and it’s fun for instagram;)