On the real, I really do wish her the best. The race video was from June and right away I had a feeling it would blow up but held on to it to see where things went. She was a really nice girl and the few times we spent together were actually filled with great conversations and laughs, but in the end it just didn’t work out being at two different stages in our lives. And because I already know the comments gonna spam it and I saw many people intrigued what happened next with us😭 but no we didn’t hook up or end up being in anything serious together. While we were both attracted to each other, we knew quickly it wasn’t gonna work in the end as we then took it to a friendship level which was quite refreshing as I haven’t had a female to just chill with casually since my ex. It’s important to remember that we should not try to impress the opposite sex just to get with them, but instead be the reason to make them believe in pure hearts and kind souls. I know she will always remember the guy that took her to a pig race and made himself look crazy for screaming at farm animals just to make her laugh. I have much respect for her and know she has a bright future a4head. Jk lol she gets it but I’m sure our paths will cross again someday. If not, Goodluck with everything in your future🤲🏼 Sincerely, 𝒥𝒶𝓌𝓃 𝒮𝓉𝑜𝒸𝓀𝓉𝑜𝓃