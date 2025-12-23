La Navidad es una época en la que las palabras cobran un brillo especial. A través de frases y mensajes llenos de amor, esperanza y buenos deseos, expresamos lo mejor de nosotros mismos. En inglés y en español, hay decenas de mensajes que transmiten el calor humano, la gratitud y la unión que caracterizan estas fechas.

Algunas de las frases más hermosas nos recuerdan que el amor y la compañía son el mejor regalo, como la que dice: “The most important thing inside every present you unwrap, is the love and affection of that special person who gives it to you” (Lo más importante que envuelve cada regalo es el amor y el afecto de quien te lo da). Otras celebran el sentido fraternal de estas fechas: “Christmas is that special time of the year in which everyone… remember they are brothers” (Navidad es una temporada tan especial del año en la que todos recordamos que somos hermanos).

También encontramos frases que inspiran esperanza y gratitud, deseando bendiciones y alegría: “I’m wishing you all the blessings of a wonderful Christmas time” o “May your heart and home be filled with all of the joys the festive season brings” (Que tu corazón y tu hogar se llenen de toda la felicidad que esta temporada ofrece).

Muchas de estas expresiones resaltan la importancia de la familia, los amigos y los recuerdos compartidos, como: “Family and friends we gather near to celebrate Christmas with carols and cheers” (Familia y amigos nos reunimos en Navidad para celebrar con villancicos y algarabía). También evocan la nostalgia y la magia de los momentos simples: “When we recall Christmas past, we usually find that the simplest things give off the greatest glow of happiness” (Cuando recordamos las Navidades pasadas, las cosas más simples son las que nos dan la mayor felicidad).

Cada una de estas frases encierra una emoción distinta: la añoranza, la gratitud, la fe, el deseo de paz y prosperidad. Pero todas comparten el mismo mensaje universal: la Navidad es más que una fecha; es un estado del corazón que nos invita a compartir, perdonar y amar.

Con cada “Merry Christmas!” o “¡Feliz Navidad!”, renovamos la esperanza de un mundo más amable y unido. Porque, como dicen muchas de estas frases, los verdaderos regalos no vienen envueltos en papel, sino en gestos de cariño y palabras que tocan el alma.

Frases navideñas en inglés traducidas al español

The most important thing inside every present you unwrap, is the love and affection of that special person who gives it to you. Merry Christmas! (Lo más importante que envuelve cada regalo es el amor y el afecto que te tiene la persona que te lo da. ¡Feliz Navidad!).

(Lo más importante que envuelve cada regalo es el amor y el afecto que te tiene la persona que te lo da. ¡Feliz Navidad!). Christmas is that special time of the year in which everyone, at least for a few days, remember they are brothers. Merry Christmas! (Navidad es una temporada tan especial en el año que, al menos por unos días, todos recordamos que somos hermanos. ¡Feliz Navidad!).

(Navidad es una temporada tan especial en el año que, al menos por unos días, todos recordamos que somos hermanos. ¡Feliz Navidad!). I’m wishing you all the blessings of a wonderful Christmas time and I hope you feel all the love this holiday season has to offer. (Te deseo todas las bendiciones de la temporada navideña y espero que sientas todo el amor que esta celebración ofrece).

ESTADOS UNIDOS, 25/12/2025.- My sincere wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you and your family. FOTO DE CANVA.COM / CANVA.COM

A merry Christmas for everybody, a Happy New Year for all the world! (Feliz Navidad para todos; feliz año nuevo para todo el mundo).

(Feliz Navidad para todos; feliz año nuevo para todo el mundo). May all your days be happy and bright and may all your Christmases be white. (Que todos los días sean felices y brillantes y que todas tus Navidades sean blancas).

(Que todos los días sean felices y brillantes y que todas tus Navidades sean blancas). Family and friends we gather near to celebrate Christmas with carols and cheers. Happy Holidays! (Familia y amigos nos reunimos en Navidad para celebrar con villancicos y algarabía. ¡Felices fiestas!).

(Familia y amigos nos reunimos en Navidad para celebrar con villancicos y algarabía. ¡Felices fiestas!). When we recall Christmas past, we usually find that the simplest things—not the great occasions—give off the greatest glow of happiness. Merry Christmas! (Cuando recordamos las Navidades pasadas podemos encontrar que las cosas más simples, no las grandes fiestas, nos dan el resplandor de la felicidad. ¡Feliz Navidad!).

(Cuando recordamos las Navidades pasadas podemos encontrar que las cosas más simples, no las grandes fiestas, nos dan el resplandor de la felicidad. ¡Feliz Navidad!). Christmas is the time of year to share the blessings of life with the people we love and with those who are most in need. I just wanted to remind you how special you are to me. Merry Christmas! (Navidad es la temporada del año para compartir bendiciones con las personas que amamos y con aquellos que nos necesitan. Solo quiero recordarte lo especial que eres para mí. ¡Feliz Navidad!).

ESTADOS UNIDOS, 25/12/2025.- May your Christmas be wrapped in happiness and tied with love. FOTO DE CANVA.COM / CANVA.COM

May the closeness of friends, the comfort of home, and the unity of our family, renews your spirits this festive season. Merry Christmas! (Que los amigos más cercanos, la comodidad de tu hogar y la unidad de nuestra familia renueven tus ánimos festivos en esta temporada. ¡Feliz Navidad!).

(Que los amigos más cercanos, la comodidad de tu hogar y la unidad de nuestra familia renueven tus ánimos festivos en esta temporada. ¡Feliz Navidad!). Not so long ago, in one of this Christmas, I wished for a sweet, supporting friend. I didn’t know my wish would come true this quick. Merry Christmas! (No hace mucho tiempo, en una Navidad, pedí de deseo un dulce… un amigo verdadero. Nunca creí que mi deseo se volvería realidad tan rápido. ¡Feliz Navidad!).

(No hace mucho tiempo, en una Navidad, pedí de deseo un dulce… un amigo verdadero. Nunca creí que mi deseo se volvería realidad tan rápido. ¡Feliz Navidad!). May your Christmas be wrapped in happiness and tied with love. (Que tu Navidad esté envuelta en felicidad y amarrada con amor).

(Que tu Navidad esté envuelta en felicidad y amarrada con amor). From miles away, no matter how far we are, the warmth of Christmas will bring us closer together. May you have a wonderful holiday! (Desde lejos, sin importar qué tan distantes estemos, la calidez de la Navidad nos acercará. ¡Te deseo una excelente Navidad!).

ESTADOS UNIDOS, 25/12/2025.- Christmas is the time of year to share the blessings of life with the people we love and with those who are most in need. I just wanted to remind you how special you are to me. Merry Christmas! FOTO DE CANVA.COM / CANVA.COM

May your heart and home be filled with all of the joys the festive season brings. Here is my toast to a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year! (Que tu corazón y tu hogar se llenen con toda la felicidad que esta temporada tiene. Este es mi brindis para una feliz navidad y un año nuevo próspero).

(Que tu corazón y tu hogar se llenen con toda la felicidad que esta temporada tiene. Este es mi brindis para una feliz navidad y un año nuevo próspero). Every Christmas is a time to be in touch with so many wonderful people under the same roof. I’m really proud to be a part of this family! (Cada Navidad es una ocasión para estar en contacto con mucha gente maravillosa debajo del mismo techo. Estoy muy orgulloso de ser parte de esta familia).

(Cada Navidad es una ocasión para estar en contacto con mucha gente maravillosa debajo del mismo techo. Estoy muy orgulloso de ser parte de esta familia). Hope, peace and love for you this Christmas. (Esperanza, paz y amor para ti esta Navidad).

(Esperanza, paz y amor para ti esta Navidad). My sincere wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you and your family. (Te ofrezco a ti y a toda tu familia mis deseos más sinceros para que tengan una feliz Navidad y un año nuevo próspero)

(Te ofrezco a ti y a toda tu familia mis deseos más sinceros para que tengan una feliz Navidad y un año nuevo próspero) Let’s make some memories on this Christmas that will last forever. Enjoy the biggest holiday of the year. Merry Christmas to you and your family! (Hagamos nuevos recuerdos esta Navidad que duren para siempre. Disfrutemos la celebración más importante del año. ¡Feliz Navidad para ti y toda tu familia).

ESTADOS UNIDOS, 25/12/2025.- Every Christmas is a time to be in touch with so many wonderful people under the same roof. I’m really proud to be a part of this family! FOTO DE CANVA.COM / CANVA.COM

To a joyful present and a well-remembered past. Best wishes for Happy Holidays and a magnificent New Year. (Te deseo un presente divertido y un pasado con grandes recuerdos. Mis mejores deseos para que tengas felices fiestas y un año nuevo maravilloso).

(Te deseo un presente divertido y un pasado con grandes recuerdos. Mis mejores deseos para que tengas felices fiestas y un año nuevo maravilloso). The best present you could have given me this Christmas is your presence. Thank you for being by my side. Merry Christmas! (El mejor regalo que me puedes dar esta Navidad es tu presencia. Gracias por estar conmigo. ¡Feliz Navidad!).

(El mejor regalo que me puedes dar esta Navidad es tu presencia. Gracias por estar conmigo. ¡Feliz Navidad!). There is no greater gift this festive season than spending time with family all around the Christmas tree. (No hay mejor regalo esta temporada de fiestas que pasar tiempo con nuestra familia alrededor del árbol de Navidad).

(No hay mejor regalo esta temporada de fiestas que pasar tiempo con nuestra familia alrededor del árbol de Navidad). May your world be filled with warmth and good cheer this festive season, and throughout the year. (Que tu mundo se llene con calidez y buenos deseos esta temporada festiva y todo el próximo año).

(Que tu mundo se llene con calidez y buenos deseos esta temporada festiva y todo el próximo año). One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day. Don’t clean it up too quickly. Savor and enjoy the moment. Merry Christmas! (Uno de los desastres más gloriosos en el mundo es el creado en la sala una Navidad. No lo limpies en seguida. Saborea y disfruta el momento. ¡Feliz Navidad!).

ESTADOS UNIDOS, 25/12/2025.- May the closeness of friends, the comfort of home, and the unity of our family, renews your spirits this festive season. Merry Christmas! FOTO DE CANVA.COM / CANVA.COM

Thank you for making my Christmas special. I look forward to spending some quality moments with you on this beautiful occasion. Sending my love for you! (Gracias por hacer especial mi Navidad. Espero pasar momentos de calidad contigo en esta ocasión especial. ¡Te mando mi amor!).

(Gracias por hacer especial mi Navidad. Espero pasar momentos de calidad contigo en esta ocasión especial. ¡Te mando mi amor!). May you feel all the love and joy I have for you throughout this festive season and all year round. Having you as my friend brings me great joy. (Que sientas todo el amor y felicidad que tengo para ti durante toda esta temporada festiva y todo el año. Tenerte como amiga me trae gran alegría).

(Que sientas todo el amor y felicidad que tengo para ti durante toda esta temporada festiva y todo el año. Tenerte como amiga me trae gran alegría). Here ‘s to a year of blessings and beyond. Have a Merry Christmas! (Vamos por un año lleno de bendiciones y más allá. ¡Que tengas una feliz Navidad!).

(Vamos por un año lleno de bendiciones y más allá. ¡Que tengas una feliz Navidad!). May the stars shine on you this season and all the year through out. Have a wonderful Christmas! (Que las estrellas te llenen de brillo esta temporada y todo el próximo año. ¡Ten una grandiosa Navidad!).

(Que las estrellas te llenen de brillo esta temporada y todo el próximo año. ¡Ten una grandiosa Navidad!). Have a wonderful Christmas and may it be filled with your favorite things and the people you love. (Que tengas una Navidad maravillosa y que te sientas completa con todas tus cosas favoritas y rodeado por las personas que amas).

(Que tengas una Navidad maravillosa y que te sientas completa con todas tus cosas favoritas y rodeado por las personas que amas). May each of your phone calls be a happy one, filled with Christmas tidings from past and present friends. (Que cada una de las llamadas que recibas esté llenas de felicidad y noticias navideñas de amigos del pasado y del presente).

(Que cada una de las llamadas que recibas esté llenas de felicidad y noticias navideñas de amigos del pasado y del presente). Never regret the choices you make this season, and each moment will become a happy memory. (Nunca te arrepientas de las elecciones que hagas esta temporada y cada momento se volverá un recuerdo feliz).

(Nunca te arrepientas de las elecciones que hagas esta temporada y cada momento se volverá un recuerdo feliz). Spend the holiday with friends, surrounding yourself with the loved ones you choose. Merry Christmas! (Pasa las fiestas con amigos, rodeado de las personas que amas. ¡Feliz Navidad!)