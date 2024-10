A Green Card, also known as a Permanent Resident Card, is a crucial document for immigrants to the United States of America. It signifies lawful permanent residency and allows individuals to live, work, and travel within the country. This card is a fundamental component of the emigration and immigration process, facilitating access to work opportunities and tourist experiences in the USA. (Foto: Elena Chertovskikh / iStock)

